Bulldogs boys seek more scoring in tourney season

Video: N-G Top 10: Boys' Basketball Week 5 » more Videographer: The News-Gazette Two special guests joined sports editor Matt Daniels in our latest unveiling of our boys' basketball rankings, which includes one new team and a familiar team claiming the top spot once again.

MAHOMET — Each season, Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball coach Chad Benedict gives his players a series of questions regarding their individual offensive skills.

The goal, Benedict said, is for his athletes to rank literal areas of strength on the floor, whether it’s a shot 5 feet from the basket, a pull-up 15-footer or a corner three. Sometimes, they need prodding.

“Some of them, you have to rein in a little bit,” Benedict said, “and then some of them we have to go, ‘Look, you have to have a little more self-confidence in this area.’ It’s really good for us to see what conversations need to take place to help define those roles.”

Of course, two players have relatively free reign on the floor. Juniors Cory Noe (18.7 points per game) and Noah Benedict (12.7) account for around half of the Bulldogs’ points heading into their opening game of the State Farm Classic’s large-school tournament.

M-S (7-1) will open at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday against North Chicago (4-4).

The two returning starters have a strong cast of senior shooters around them, and it’s not difficult for those role players to get used to placating their primary scorers.

“They buy into that,” Chad Benedict said. “And they understand that the thing about Cory and Noah, they’re unselfish, too. We’re still trying to put our kids in position to be successful offensively. It’s not just those two shooting it every time down on the floor.”

The Bulldogs haven’t had much opportunity to put their gameplans into practice over the last month, playing just three times since Thanksgiving.

They’ll play more than that during the four-day State Farm Classic starting Tuesday.

“You have hopefully four games in four days, and you’re going to see everything under the sun in terms of everything you’re going to prepare for and what you have to do,” Benedict said. “I think it’s a great springboard into the second half of the season.

“Our kids traditionally have done a good job when they have a couple of days to prep for a team. Our kids have really responded well to that. So this is a situation where you’re going to have 45 minutes and a walkthrough to prep for a team, and sometimes less time than that.”

They’ll start off with North Chicago, which plays a frenetic style with “a method to their madness,” Benedict said.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, have the area around the three-point arc covered on their spray chart. As they move toward the second half of the season, they hope to fill out the area around the basket.

“We’ve got some kids that can shoot it. And we have some kids that have put a lot of time into perfecting their shot,” Benedict said. “One area that we work on is trying to create points in the paint, working inside-out.

“We feel like we can get the floor space, because you’ve got to respect our shooters. Then, what’s the second piece of the puzzle to that as far as countering when teams try to take that away.”

State Farm Classic pairings

TUESDAY’S GAMES

LARGE-SCHOOL FIELD

Game 1 — Zion-Benton vs. South Holland Thornwood, 10 a.m.

Game 2 — Warrenville South vs. Springfield, 11:30 a.m.

Game 3 — Rock Island vs. Metamora, 1 p.m.

Game 4 — Mahomet-Seymour vs. North Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Normal U-High vs. Rockford Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6 — North Lawndale vs. Plainfield South, 6 p.m.

Game 7 — Rockton Hononegah vs. Chatham Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Game 8 — Joliet Central vs. Normal Community, 9 p.m.