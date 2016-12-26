Monday's highlights: Central girls win tourney opener

In boys’ basketball

Williamsville Tournament

■ East Peoria 57, Unity 48. Junior J.T. Wheeler scored 15 points and junior Steven Migut had 11 for the Rockets, who dropped to 3-3 with a first-round loss. Unity, which led 9-6 after one quarter, shot 55.2 percent from the free-throw line, making 16 of 29 attempts. Unity will return to the court at 1:30 p.m. today with a consolation-bracket game. Against East Peoria, Jonathan Decker had nine points and Makenzie Heyen added eight.



In girls’ basketball

Fairfield Merry Mule Tournament

■ Champaign Central 67, Galatia 42. Freshman Chanice Willis hit a game-high 19 points and junior Fess Hawkins hit 17 for Central in its first-round triumph. Junior Lela McCoy chipped in with 11 points. The Maroons scored 27 first-quarter points and had 43 points by halftime.

■ Fairfield 45, Champaign Central 27. Hawkins led the Maroons (3-9) with 10 points.



Riverton Tournament

■ Sherrard 60, Clinton 35. Sophomore Savanah Moore scored a team-high 11 points for Clinton (4-9), which suffered a first-round tournament loss. The Maroons will play Williamsville in a 3 p.m. game today.