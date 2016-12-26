N-G Top 10: Boys' basketball (Dec. 27)

Video: N-G Top 10: Boys' Basketball Week 5 » more Videographer: The News-Gazette Two special guests joined sports editor Matt Daniels in our latest unveiling of our boys' basketball rankings, which includes one new team and a familiar team claiming the top spot once again.

The bevy of holiday tournaments that are on full display this week should provide more clarity to our Top 10 as it heads into 2017, but Mahomet-Seymour holds on to the top spot for the second straight week, with sports editor MATT DANIELS supplying the rankings:



RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Mahomet-Seymour 7-1 1 Bulldogs have rattled off five straight wins leading into Tuesday’s 2:30 p.m. game against North Chicago at Normal West to kick off their State Farm Classic Large School run.

2. Rantoul 7-2 2 After starting season with six games in five days, Eagles will have had 15 days off when they play Mt. Zion at 7 p.m. Wednesday in their first game at the Taylorville Holiday Tournament.

3. Danville 6-3 3 Just 1-2 in its last three, Ted Houpt’s program meets perennial power West Aurora at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the final opening-round game of the 86th Pontiac Holiday Tournament.

4. Champaign Central 6-4 4 Maroons have suffered all single-digit losses, and will have had 12 days to regroup before taking on Mount Vernon at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 74th Centralia Holiday Tournament.

5. Monticello 5-0 5 Sages will end 11-day break with two games Thursday at their own Holiday Hoopla, playing Sangamon Valley at 11:30 a.m. before a 7:30 p.m. game against Tuscola.

6. Ridgeview 9-0 6 Mustangs only one have game during first day of Monticello Holiday Hoopla, but it may be toughest competition this season with Paxton-Buckley-Loda awaiting at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

7. St. Joseph-Ogden 8-2 7 Spartans carry five-game win streak into their 7:30 p.m. tip tonight against Fieldcrest at Bloomington’s Shirk Center during their first game at the small-school State Farm Classic.

8. Hoopeston Area 10-1 — Ex-Cornjerker Thad Matta, who will coach OSU in C-U on Sunday, should be proud of his alma mater, which has won eight in a row after taking the Watseka Holiday Tournament title.

9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3-1 8 Small sample size thus far for Panthers, who will get another quality foe right away at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when they take on undefeated Ridgeview at the Monticello Holiday Hoopla.

10. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7-1 10 Falcons want to play for Monticello Holiday Hoopla title, but they’ll need to get by Tuscola (10 a.m. Tuesday), Sangamon Valley (6 p.m. Tuesday) and Monticello (3:30 p.m. Wednesday).