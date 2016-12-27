Boys' holiday hoops roundup: GCMS, Monticello each take two

Image Gallery: HS Boys' Basketball: Judah Christian vs. G-RF » more Photo by: Heather Coit Judah Christian's Josh Candler (30) guards Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Austin Hinchman (12) in the first half at the BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage/Villa Grove COOP in Broadlands on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. Image Gallery

Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament

■ Morton 48, Centennial 41. Bryson Cowper scored 17 points and Tommy Makabu delivered 12 points to account for 29 of the Chargers’ 41 points in their seven-point loss to Morton. The Chargers were outscored 20-12 in the third quarter.



Monticello Holiday Hoopla

■ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 64, Tuscola 54. Ryland Holt supplied a spark off the bench, scoring a game-high 20 points and making 4 of 6 from three-point range to go along with a game-high nine rebounds and four steals, to lift the Falcons to a win in the opening tournament game. Ben Freehill added 11 points and six rebounds for GCMS. Ray Kerkhoff finished with a team-high 16 points for Tuscola, and teammate Luke Sluder ended up with 11 points.



■ Monticello 67, Sangamon Valley 32. The host Sages jumped to a 10-0 lead in the first three minutes and never let Sangamon Valley back into the game, with Isiah Florey (13 points, four rebounds), Calvin Fisher (12 points, six assists, five rebounds), Luke Stokowski (10 points, five assists) and Benton Singleton (10 points, six rebounds) all winding up in double figures for Monticello.



■ Argenta-Oreana 58, Neoga 46. The Bombers doubled up Neoga in the paint, outscoring the Indians 32-16 down low in their opening-game win. Derek Jones (15 points, six blocks), Brody Ulrey (13 points, six rebounds, three steals) and Jared Griffin (11 points) asserted themselves offensively for A-O (6-2), while JaColby Boston pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds.



■ Ridgeview 60, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 59. Jacob Donaldson sank the game-winning shot with 12 seconds left in double overtime off an assist from Tyler McCormick — who sent the game to a second overtime after hitting a buzzer-beating three-pointer at the end of the first overtime to tie the game at 55 — and Ridgeview (10-0) outlasted PBL (3-2) in the opening tournament game for both teams. McCormick led Ridgeview with 19 points, Donaldson added 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Noah Young contributed 13 points. Andrew Zenner had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Panthers in a game that featured 19 lead changes and 12 ties.



■ GCMS 79, Sangamon Valley 52. Tucker Cribbett scored 21 points and Mitchell McNutt came up with six steals to help the Falcons top Sangamon Valley. Nathan Doty had 28 points for Sangamon Valley.



■ Monticello 71, Tuscola 31. The Sages jumped to an early 19-9 lead before breezing to a 40-point victory. Four different players finished in double figures for the Sages: Florey (16), Johnny Dawson (15), Stokowski (13) and Fisher (12). The Sages stole the ball nine times, including a pair of steals each by Fisher, Stokowski and Florey. Kerkhoff had 11 points to lead the way for the Warriors.



BSN Classic

At Heritage

■ Salt Fork 49, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 43. The Storm opened its stay in Broadlands with a come-from-behind win after trailing 13-6 at the end of the first quarter. Ben Dowers scored a team-high 15 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Storm, while Brady McMasters added 11 points and made four free throws late to seal the win. Conor Steinbaugh led G-RF with a game-high 19 points, and Dustin Campbell pitched in 13.



■ Judah Christian 61, Villa Grove/Heritage 59. The Tribe, which led 50-41 to start the fourth quarter before holding off a late rally by the host Hawks, received eight points from at least five players, with Daniel Alston scoring a team-high 14 points. Sam Harris, Philip Coulter and Cade Chitty each added nine points. Hayden Painter and Jared Stevens each scored 18 points apiece for the Hawks.



■ Salt Fork 50, Oakwood 48. Salt Fork enjoyed a 42-32 lead after three quarters before the Storm (7-4) escaped with its second win of the day — and fifth straight dating back to Dec. 3 — behind 21 points from Dowers and 14 points from Caleb Fauver. Chase Vinson (16 points) and Skylar Bolton (10 points) carried the bulk of Oakwood’s scoring.



■ Judah Christian 65, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 32. Chitty and Harris each put up 11 points and Michael Ibrahim added 10 points to help the Tribe top the Buffaloes. Campbell and Steinbaugh each scored 11 points for the Buffaloes. The Tribe’s defense limited the Buffaloes to eight points in the second half.



■ Oakwood 67, Villa Grove/Heritage 39. Vinson made seven field goals and scored 20 points and Bolton hit three treys and finished with 14 points to lead the Comets. Connor Wienke and Painter each had nine points for the Hawks.



At Bismarck

■ Watseka 71, Loogootee (Ind.) 61. The Warriors snapped a two-game losing streak with a win in their opening game behind 23 points apiece from Blake Castonguay, who went 13 of 15 from the free-throw line, and Brendan Fletcher. Hunter Lee chipped in 14 points for Watseka, which trailed 24-22 at halftime before taking a 45-33 lead into the fourth quarter.



■ Bismarck-Henning 54, North Vermillion (Ind.) 39. The host Blue Devils relied on 16 points from Wyatt Edwards, 12 points from Blake Reifsteck and 10 points from Connor Watson to win their tournament opener after jumping to a 39-18 halftime lead.



■ Fisher 52, Watseka 43. Zach Griffith netted 15 points, Cale Zook put up 14 and senior forward Jesse Pedigo added 10 to lead the Bunnies to a nine-point victory. Junior forward Fletcher scored 14 points and Castonguay added 10 points for the Warriors.



Tri-County Holiday Tournament

■ Westville 55, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 37. LaDavion Severado scored 18 points and Brandt Williamson had 12 points for the Tigers.



■ Chrisman 70, Hutsonville/Palestine 51. Bryce Krabel lit up the scoreboard for 32 points to lead the way for the Cardinals.



Williamsville Holiday Tournament

■ Unity 60, Havana 57. JT Wheeler helped the Rockets win their consolation quarterfinal game with a game-high 31 points as Unity outscored the Ducks 22-15 in the fourth quarter to pull off the victory. Steven Migut and Jonathan Decker each contributed eight points for the Rockets (4-3).



Pinckneyville Duster Thomas Holiday Classic

■ Jerseyville 53, Cissna Park 29. Christian Stadeli had 11 points and six rebounds for the Timberwolves in their opening-game loss, which saw Cissna Park trail 31-16 at halftime.



■ Carterville 51, Cissna Park 36. Chaz Reetz scored a team-high nine points, but it wasn’t enough as Carterville used a 21-6 third-quarter spurt to pull away from the Timberwolves (2-8).

