State Farm boys' roundup: M-S avoids trap game

NORMAL — Mahomet-Seymour coach Chad Benedict readily admitted after Tuesday’s State Farm Classic opener that he didn’t have the athletes or the speed to replicate opening-round opponent North Chicago’s frenetic, pressing defense in practice.



“You can put six, seven guys on the floor and re-create the traps,” said Benedict, whose teams are known for their preparedness, “but you can’t re-create how fast they close out how much ground they can cover.”



The Bulldogs still managed to weave their way through that press, which involved two- and three-man traps in the frontcourt, in a 53-48 win.



In a game that leading scorer Cory Noe said wasn’t suited for him to take his team’s offense on his shoulders, senior Blake Lester scored eight of his 12 points in the first half, including a pair of threes, to keep the game tight.



“We thought he might be a guy that could break free on that press,” Benedict said of Lester. “We get the ball in the middle of the floor and spot him around the arc. He knocked them down.”



After not scoring in the first quarter, Noe managed to score 23 points, including 18 in the second half. The Bulldogs, though, managed to find balance as they moved into the championship bracket, something they couldn’t do a year ago when they finished fourth in the consolation bracket.



“We’ve come along, I think, quicker than we did last year,” Noe said. “Top to bottom we can have guys step up. … I think the more you can prepare the better, but with regionals and sectionals, you only get two days in between, you have to be able to prepare quickly for that. I think that’s a good test to see how we can prepare for Rock Island.”

They won’t have the luxury of time to get ready for their next opponent, a Rock Island team that includes five players taller than the Bulldogs’ tallest rotation player. M-S showed on Tuesday, though, that it can overcome physical deficiencies.

“It’s tougher for us because we’re a smaller team,” Lester said, “but everyone’s just got to key in and rebound.”



Aurora Christian 64, St. Thomas More 47. Albion Francis admits his team still hasn’t replaced Doug Wallen’s impact. Few could replace a player like the three-time All-Area honoree, who transferred to Champaign Central for his senior season.



“Ever since Doug left, we’ve (known) we just have to make our team click, and it still hasn’t clicked yet,” Francis said. “But we’ll figure it out soon. We definitely have the pieces, but we just have to figure it out. We practice hard; we just haven’t figured it out yet.”



Francis, though, is one of the players coach Matt Kelley has counted on to move his program forward.



The senior scored 23 points against Aurora Christian, and the Sabers hung with the Eagles for spurts. In the end, that wasn’t nearly enough.



“We could have played a little bit harder,” Francis said. “That’s all it came down to. We weren’t executing.”

After trailing by double digits early in the second quarter, the Sabers mounted a comeback, using a 9-1 run to cut the deficit to 25-23 with just over a minute left in the second quarter.

The Eagles, though, took back a commanding lead midway through the third and never relented.

“Usually it seems like starting out in games, we’re not ready to go,” Kelley said. “We battle back, but that takes a lot of energy, and then we don’t have that ability to close out the game.”

After an 18-10 season a year ago, the Sabers scheduled bigger schools, with three of their early losses coming to Class 3A teams. Early returns have been tepid, but Kelley has hope for improvement as the Sabers prepare for the beginning of Okaw Valley Conference play.

“It’s been a big adjustment from the summer, obviously, but the kids have always kept good attitudes and worked hard,” Kelley said. “Our schedule has been beefed up a lot this season, and our kids are playing hard. The goal is just to keep getting better.”



St. Joseph-Ogden 64, Fieldcrest 37. Brandon Trimble finished with 33 points, leading the Spartans in a small-school first-round game at the Shirk Center. Kolten Taylor had nine points and Jordan Brooks added eight points for the Spartans. SJ-O shot 72 percent from the field.



Annawan 57, Prairie Central 36. The Hawks trailed 18-5 at the end of the first quarter in a small-school first-round game at the Shirk Center and couldn’t recover despite a team-high 13 points from Tom Shafer.

