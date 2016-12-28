Boys' holiday hoops roundup: Maroons, Chargers victorious

Centralia Holiday Tournament

■ Champaign Central 60, Mount Vernon 21. Stingy defense is what the Maroons have strived for most of the season, and they delivered during their first-round win against the Rams. Central darted to a 15-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and expanded it to 51-14 by the start of the fourth quarter, holding Mount Vernon to two points in the third quarter. A’kieon Gill paced the Maroons (7-4) with a game-high 18 points on the strength of four three-pointers, while Doug Wallen (11 points, seven rebounds), Walker Stillman (10 points) and Tim Finke (seven points, nine rebounds, four assists) each had solid games to help Central advance to a 2 p.m. quarterfinal game today against Alton.



Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament

■ Centennial 51, Peoria 48. Kam Reaves scored 15 points, including a three-pointer, to lead the Chargers past Peoria in a consolation semifinal game. Tommy Makabu scored 13 points, Bryson Cowper contributed 10 points and Tyrese Williams added eight points for the Chargers.



■ Centennial 51, Plainfield East 39. The Chargers ended a five-game losing streak with a consolation quarterfinal win against the Bengals, outscoring Plainfield East 19-12 in the third quarter to expand their halftime lead of 19-13 to 38-25. Cowper led Centennial with 17 points and Makabu added seven points.



State Farm Holiday Classic

Large School

■ Mahomet-Seymour 69, Rock Island 66. Junior guard Noah Benedict led the way for the Bulldogs with 17 points in a quarterfinal game at the Shirk Center. Junior guard Joshua Johnson scored 10 points and Bradley Hamilton had eight points for the Bulldogs.



State Farm Holiday Classic

Small School

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 76, Bishop McNamara 60. Senior guard Brandon Trimble lit up the scoreboard for 38 points, junior guard Jordan Brooks delivered 17 points and senior guard Kolten Taylor finished with 16 points for the Spartans in a quarterfinal game at Normal West. Brooks swished five three-pointers, while Taylor had four treys.



■ St. Thomas More 46, Tri-Valley 40. Thanks to 11 points from Nick Fruehling, who made three three-pointers, nine points from Tanner Klein and seven points from Isaiah Bobo, the Sabers snapped a three-game losing skid in a consolation quarterfinal game at Normal West. The Sabers (4-7) advanced to play Chillicothe IVC at 12:30 p.m. today in a consolation semifinal game at Normal West.



■ El Paso-Gridley 56, Prairie Central 43. The Hawks led 11-5 at the end of the first quarter in a consolation quarterfinal game at Normal West before going into halftime down 30-19 and couldn’t rally in the second half. Tom Shafer scored a team-high 16 points for Prairie Central and teammate Clifton Slagel contributed 12 points.



■ Peoria Christian 44, Prairie Central 36. The Hawks lost by eight points at Normal West. Prairie Central will play for 15th place at noon today at Normal West.



Monticello Holiday Hoopla

■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 60, Argenta-Oreana 33. Andrew Zenner narrowly missed out on a double-double, collecting 17 points and nine rebounds, as the Panthers cruised against the Bombers in their opening game of the day. Zenner was efficient from three-point range, making 5 of 6 from beyond the arc. Luke Fitton and Cole Eshleman each chipped in 14 points, with Dalton Coplea distributing a game-high eight assists. JaColby Boston scored a team-high 15 points for A-O.



■ Ridgeview 68, Neoga 33. The Mustangs wasted little time building a lead, holding a 17-4 advantage at the end of the first quarter that expanded to 42-15 at halftime. Noah Young led all scorers with 23 points and made eight steals, while Tyler McCormick (12 points) and Levi Zimmerman (nine points) also contributed for Ridgeview in its first game of the day.



■ Tuscola 45, Sangamon Valley 42. Ray Kerkhoff scored 15 points and garnered 11 rebounds and Kaleb Williams put up 12 points and eight rebounds to lead the Warriors (6-4) to victory.



■ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 66, Monticello 55. Mitchell McNutt led the way with 22 points to help the Falcons (10-1) send the Sages (7-1) to their first defeat. Bryce Barnes had 16 points and Tucker Cribbett added 15 points for the Falcons. Johnny Dawson led the Sages with 18 points.



■ Ridgeview 56, Argenta-Oreana 46. Noah Young scored 22 points to lead Ridgeview to victory. The Bombers were paced by 11 points from Pierce Bradford and 10 points from Derek Jones.



■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 73, Neoga 47. Four players finished in double figures for the victorious Panthers (5-2): Fitton (12), Tyler Pichon (12), Eshleman (11) and Brady Barfield (11).



Williamsville Holiday Tournament

■ Delavan 54, Unity 51. The Rockets saw their stay in Williamsville come to an end with a consolation semifinal loss. Steven Migut compiled a game-high 23 points and Jonathan Decker came through with 10 points for Unity (4-4).



Tri-County Holiday Tournament

■ Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 49, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 39. Will Cohan made seven field goals, had eight rebounds and scored 17 points for the Knights in a losing cause. Shandon Herschberger added nine points for the Knights.



■ Chrisman 66, Tri-County 54. Ben Brinkley led the way with 19 points, Brian Porter put up 15 points, Kyle Webster had 12 points and Parker Burch added 10 for the Cardinals. T.J. Bishop led the Titans with 15 points. Brock Lewis had 12 points for the Titans.



■ Chrisman 80, Martinsville 41. Porter hit 10 field goals and scored 24 points for the Cardinals. Brinkley put up 14 points for Chrisman.



■ Westville 51, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 36. Three players finished in double figures for the Tigers: Brady Crain (13 points), Kendall Jefferson (12) and LaDavion Severado (11). Marcus Vanausdoll led the Knights with 10 points.



■ Hutsonville/Palestine 64, Tri-County 55. Bishop swished 11 field goals and scored 22 points for the Titans, but it wasn’t enough.



■ Paris 59, Westville 47. Crain scored 10 points and Jefferson added eight points for the Tigers.



Team SOY Christmas Tournament

■ Riverton 44, Sullivan 37. The Redskins led 29-19 at halftime, but its offense became stagnant in the second half and Sullivan faltered in its final pool-play game. Brett Tuttle had a team-high 14 points and Josh Stutzman added 10 points for Sullivan (1-10).



■ Maroa-Forsyth 73, Blue Ridge 33. Dane Hauser scored 10 points for the Knights. The Trojans outscored the Knights 24-10 in the first quarter.



Dieterich Holiday Tournament

■ Newton 63, Arcola 40. Blake Lindenmeyer had 11 points and Clayton Miller delivered 10 points for the Purple Riders, who were limited to five points in the second quarter.



Pinckneyville Duster Thomas Holiday Classic

■ Olney 60, Cissna Park 39. The Timberwolves led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter, but Olney outscored Cissna Park 34-17 in the middle two quarters to take control. Christian Stadeli and Brian Fehr each scored nine points to spark Cissna Park.



