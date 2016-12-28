BSN Classic roundup: Watseka wins thriller

BISMARCK — Down two veterans, one to a dislocated toe and another to foul trouble, Watseka sophomore Blake Castonguay took his team on his shoulders late in Wednesday’s BSN Classic game against Bismarck-Henning.



It was a shot that he missed, though, that turned around Wednesday’s come-from-behind, 67-57 overtime win.



Down 50-47 with just over 10 seconds left, Castonguay pulled up for a 15-foot jumper that rimmed out. From the other side of the floor, Hunter Lee leapt in the air, flew in over the Bismarck-Henning defender in front of him and tipped in the rebound to bring the deficit to within one.



“I saw him fly in, and I just went crazy,” Castonguay said. “He gets like one of those a game, just flying in.”



After Blake Reifsteck made 1 of 2 free throws, Castonguay made two free throws to send the game to overtime, where he sank 7 of 8 free throws and scored nine of his team-high 19 points.



Playing without leading scorer Nathan Schroeder, who dislocated his big toe a few games earlier, junior Brendan Fletcher took on the scoring load before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter. The Warriors trailed 48-41 with four minutes remaining.



“I just wanted to run our offense, get a good look,” Castonguay said. “Coach always says don’t try to take a seven-point shot to get it all back.”



That’s when Castonguay took the lead, spearheading Watseka’s effort to avoid losing its fourth in five games.



“Blake doesn’t play like a sophomore,” coach Chad Cluver said. “We want the ball in his hands, and I could just tell the way he had it, the little look in his eye was, ‘Get me the ball, we’re going to finish it.’ I thought he did a great job. He was seeing things on the floor, he was coming to the bench and communicating really well what he felt, so I was really proud of him.”



Bismarck-Henning has undergone a rocky season, with no winning or losing streak lasting more than two games. Reifsteck scored 25 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter and overtime, and his last-second shot from well beyond the three-point line nearly ended Watseka’s comeback, bouncing off the front of the rim then the backboard.



“It’s good for the players because it’s a quick turnaround, so they can’t hang their heads for very long,” Bismarck-Henning coach Gary Tidwell said. “We’ve been a little inconsistent, we’ve been up and down a little bit and have just tried to establish our identity. I think our seniors have been around the program for three years, and some of them have been role players and are getting a lot of minutes in territory that’s not familiar to them. Game experience like this is really good for them.”



In the end, a sophomore took over with a strong matinee performance. And when he missed, a senior picked him up.



“He took over, made free throws when we needed him to,” Cluver said. “Hunter Lee, that’s a huge rebound. Now we’ve got to come back mentally. You don’t have time to just sit and enjoy it.”



Fisher 51, North Vermillion (Ind.) 39. The Bunnies outscored North Vermillion 17-6 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win in their first game of the day. Zach Griffith scored 16 of his team-high 18 points in the second half and Jaden Jones-Watkins scored seven of his 14 points in the fourth quarter to spark Fisher.



Loogootee (Ind.) 56, Fisher 52. Griffith was once again an offensive force for the Bunnies in their nightcap, netting 10 field goals (including three from three-point range) and scoring 25 points. But Loogootee made 11 of 16 free-throw attempts, including six in the final quarter, to pull out the win. Jones-Watkins and Cale Zook each scored 10 points for the Bunnies.



Watseka 62, North Vermillion 43. Fletcher scored a game-high 14 points for the Warriors, who received 10 points from Ben Lyznicki and nine from Drew Hagen.



Loogootee 44, B-H 38. Colton Story scored a game-high 15 points for the Blue Devils.



At Heritage



Oakwood 62, Judah Christian 54. The Comets drained 11 three-pointers and received 18 points from Bryce Jones, 17 points from Chase Vinson and 15 points from Cameron Wise to knock off the Tribe in both teams’ first game of the day. Cade Chitty poured in a game-high 19 points for Judah Christian.



Georgetown-Ridge Farm 76, Villa Grove/Heritage 72. The Hawks had no answer for Conor Steinbaugh, who scored a game-high 35 points and continuously got to the foul line, where he made 14 of 20 free throws, to help the Buffaloes end a six-game losing streak. Brody Cosat (19 points) and Alec Winland (13 points) also finished in double figures for G-RF. Jacob Blacker (19 points), Jared Stevens (18 points) and Connor Wienke (14 points) carried the brunt of the offense for VG/H.



Salt Fork 44, Judah Christian 23. The Storm’s triple threat of Ben Dowers (12 points), Brady McMasters (11) and Caleb Fauver (10) proved to be too much for the Tribe. Salt Fork was a force at the free-throw line, hitting 18 of 22. Senior guard Sam Harris has seven points to lead the Tribe.



Oakwood 64, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 40. Vinson connected on six field goals and scored 17 points while Jones hit seven field goals and finished with 15 points to pace the Comets to victory. Steinbaugh continued to light up the scoreboard for the Buffaloes, putting up 16 points.



Villa Grove/Heritage 52, Salt Fork 49. Senior Hayden Painter accounted for six field goals and 16 points to help the Hawks top the Storm. Dowers delivered 19 points and Fauver put up 16 points for the Storm.

