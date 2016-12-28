Urbana boys unravel at end

COLLINSVILLE — Urbana went into the fourth quarter of its first-round game at the 33rd annual Collinsville Holiday Classic in a position to knock off Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon. Tied at 35, the Tigers were hitting threes against Lincoln’s 1-2-2 zone — and at a good enough clip to keep up with a Railers squad that was shooting better than 50 percent from the field.



The next eight minutes weren’t Urbana’s best. The three-pointers stopped falling, the turnovers kept coming and the Tigers ultimately fell 52-43 at Vergil Fletcher Gymnasium.



“We’ve got to continue to work on mental stamina,” Urbana coach Verdell Jones II said. “We talked about that before the game. Mental stamina, the ability to play with the game plan for 32 minutes. … Especially against a team as disciplined as that. That’s what they count on is you just relaxing even for a second.”



Urbana was 2 of 9 from three-point range in the fourth quarter, but it also missed a couple layups and missed out entirely on a few possessions with more turnovers. The Tigers (4-7) turned it over 19 times.



“We made some crucial turnovers in transition,” Jones said. “I just feel like we didn’t capitalize because we weren’t executing. … You can’t win with (19) turnovers. You just can’t win games. It’s one thing when we’re up and down. When it slows down like that, those possessions matter.”



Even with the late struggles, Jones said his team’s offense wasn’t the biggest problem. He said the Tigers got the shots they wanted, and Mystikal Suggs led a fairly balanced effort with 10 points, while Kamari Ray-Davis chipped in nine and six other players scored.



Defensive miscues, Jones said, hurt more.



“I was just a little disappointed with our mental stamina from the defensive standpoint,” Jones said. “You have that momentary lapse, and that’s what they count on because they’re disciplined, have a system and look for things.”



Also disappointing for Jones was the thought Urbana had turned the corner and played a full game in its 65-54 victory against Danville on Dec. 16. The Tigers’ defense limited Danville to 19 percent shooting in the second half and seriously limited the Vikings from beyond the three-point line.



“We played 32 minutes,” Jones said about the Danville win. “I think (Wednesday) we played maybe 26. That’s the thing about when you’re working with young people, man. You’ve got to continue to stay the course. We still believe in them, and we’re going to continue to work until we get over that hump.”