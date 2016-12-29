Danville boys stun nationally ranked opponent

Image Gallery: HS Boys Holiday Hoopla: GCMS vs. Ridgeview » more Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's representatives accept the second place trophy following the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla Tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.

PONTIAC — After Thursday night, when Danville boys’ basketball is mentioned, it won’t be in reference to potential.

It will be for production.

A program without any seniors pulled away from a halftime tie and stunned the nation’s 12th-ranked team, previously unbeaten Chicago Curie, by a 71-55 margin to reach the semifinals of the 86th Pontiac Holiday Tournament.

Danville (8-3) was playing without the hero of Wednesday’s one-point win against West Aurora — Caleb Griffin’s three-pointer beat the buzzer.

But 6-foot guard Kendle Moore was the architect of the quarterfinal conquest on Thursday against the Condors (10-1).

“Kendle played at a national level,” Danville coach Ted Houpt said. “He led us well. He had a big performance.”

Moore had 36 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Houpt said he didn’t have memorable words of wisdom in his pregame speech.

“It was pretty basic,” he said. “I said, ‘Play the best you can and see what happens.’”

The teams were deadlocked 34-34 at intermission.

“In the third quarter, we took off,” Houpt said. “We got a 10-point lead and never gave it back. These kids showed a lot of poise.”

The youthfulness of the team — the varsity roster features 11 juniors and one sophomore — didn’t add pressure as the upset seemed imminent.

“Maybe they didn’t know any better,” Houpt said. “It was a great team effort.”

Julian Pearl, a 6-7 junior in his first start of the season, pulled down a team-high eight rebounds for Danville. Daylen Davis-Williams had 12 points to go with five rebounds. Sophomore Sean Houpt nailed two second-half three-pointers and collected 10 points.

Griffin, who hopes to pursue football in college, left after the Wednesday game to attend a two-day kicking camp in Orlando, Fla. He will not be in uniform for Friday’s two games, the first of which will see Danville take on Benet Academy at 2:30 p.m.