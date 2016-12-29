Ridgeview boys capture tourney title, stay unbeaten

Image Gallery: HS Boys Holiday Hoopla: GCMS vs. Ridgeview » more Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's representatives accept the second place trophy following the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla Tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.

MONTICELLO — Ridgeview boys’ basketball coach Rodney Kellar saw this coming. Or at least something similar.

Three years ago, Tyler McCormick was a scrawny freshman playing starter’s minutes for a team that went 23-5. Noah Young was a player whose talent was clear even though his game-readiness was lacking.

For the fourth straight year, the Mustangs (13-0) won the Monticello Holiday Hoopla on Thursday with Young and McCormick leading the way as seniors in a 60-35 win against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

And looking back, Kellar isn’t shocked the duo is undefeated in four years at the tournament.

“We had a very good group ahead of them,” Kellar said. “We knew we had a great combination of guys if we were fortunate enough to keep getting better and stay healthy.”

This Ridgeview team is different from the one that finished 26-3 and fell by three points in the sectional final to eventual state champion LeRoy last season.

That team was a quick, guard-heavy group that was explosive offensively. This one is bigger, relying more on defense and rebounding.

“It was a big game-changer,” Young said of the change in personnel. “We had to go from offense to defense really quick. We had to go from scoring (as many points as possible) per game to limiting (the opponent’s) points per game. We’ve done that pretty well all season.”

The Mustangs took a 23-7 lead early in the second quarter behind a balanced offensive effort. In the second half, Young took over, scoring 15 of his game-high 24 points, including a four-point play on which he was fouled on a made trey.

“Sometimes the game just comes to you, and you react naturally,” Young said. “I just felt good, and shots went down.”

Led by Bryce Barnes’ 12 points, the Falcons (10-2) cut the Ridgeview lead to 11 midway through the third quarter but weren’t able to whittle it down any further.

“We came out and played with more energy to start, but we’ve just got to sustain that,” GCMS coach Ryan Tompkins said. “When a team like that has momentum, it’s hard to get them out of their tempo. They’re really good at playing that tempo and style that they want to play.”

Ridgeview extended a run like none other in the 20-year history of the tournament.

Of course, that run nearly ended two days earlier, when they beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 60-59 in double overtime.

“That (PBL) game was on the brink of being over,” Kellar said. “That was a fantastic team. We were just fortunate to be in position to get to (Thursday). Somebody asked me if that PBL win was one of my biggest wins in my 32 years as a coach, and I said, ‘I can’t tell you that because we have to validate it by winning the tournament.’ (Thursday), the guys clicked.”



PBL 73, Monticello 55. Andrew Zenner registered 23 points and 12 rebounds as the Panthers (6-2) overpowered the Sages (7-2) in the third-place game. Three teammates joined Zenner in double figures: Cole Eshleman (20 points), Luke Fitton (15 points) and Colton Kleinert (10 points). Monticello’s offensive leaders were Luke Stokowski (19 points), Johnny Dawson (11 points) and Calvin Fisher (10 points).



Argenta-Oreana 60, Tuscola 48. Three Bombers each scored 15 points as A-O posted a win in the fifth-place game between teams that each carried 6-4 records into the contest. Tuscola was led by Kaleb Williams (17 points) and all-tournament pick Ray Kerkhoff (16 points).