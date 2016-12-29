Thursday's highlights: Watseka boys hoops wins tourney

Image Gallery: HS Girls Holiday Hoopla: Monticello vs. Ridgeview » more Monticello celebrates their win over Ridgeview in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla Tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.

In boys’ basketball

Centralia Holiday Tournament

■ Champaign Central 85, Alton 79. Two more wins today and the Maroons could claim their first tournament title in Centralia since 2005. Central (8-4) rallied to knock off the Redbirds in overtime in a quarterfinal game, with Tim Finke producing a game-high 40 points on 15-of-31 shooting from the floor. The 2018 Division I talent also corralled 11 rebounds and handed out five assists. Teammates Bailey Dee (22 points, five assists) and Doug Wallen (19 points, eight rebounds) also played critical roles in helping Central rally from a 57-51 deficit to start the fourth quarter and force overtime before they prevailed in the extra session. Central faces Marist at 12:30 p.m. today in a semifinal game. Win that and the Maroons would play for the title at about 9 tonight.



Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament

■ Lake Zurich 53, Centennial 48. The Chargers (4-11) led after each of the first three quarters, but they were outscored 26-12 in the final period and suffered a loss in the consolation championship game. Tommy Makabu scored 18 points and Jaden Roberts-Thomas had 11. Tyrese Williams pulled down seven rebounds.



Collinsville Holiday Tournament

■ Urbana 67, Oakwville (Mo.) 53. Mystikal Suggs had 12 points, Kristion Dixon had six rebounds and Calogeno Dawson had five assists for the Tigers (5-8) in the 13th-place game. Urbana led 17-10 after one quarter.



■ McCluer North 67, Urbana 57. The Tigers enjoyed a 33-25 halftime lead in a consolation quarterfinal game, but they trailed 46-40 to start the fourth quarter and couldn’t rally for the win. Dixon was the only Urbana player to reach double figures with 11 points and five rebounds, while Davonnis Shaw netted nine points.



State Farm Holiday Classic

Large School

■ Joliet Central 49, Mahomet-Seymour 38. Cory Noe led the Bulldogs (9-2) with 17 points and five rebounds in a semifinal loss at the Shirk Center. M-S, which shot 38 percent from the field, fell behind 15-10 after one quarter. M-S will face the original No. 1 seed, North Lawndale, in today’s third-place game.



State Farm Holiday Classic

Small School

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 70, Olympia 67. Brandon Trimble scored 40 points — giving him 101 in three tourney games — as the Spartans (11-2) won a rematch against Olympia in a semifinal game at the Shirk Center. SJ-O trailed 46-35 in the second half before regrouping. Trimble hit the go-ahead basket with 12.5 seconds to go, lifting the Spartans into a 68-67 lead. Teammate Kolten Taylor hit two clinching free throws in the final two seconds. SJ-O will face Quincy Notre Dame in today’s 4:45 p.m. title game at the Shirk Center.

■ St. Thomas More 63, El Paso-Gridley 46. The Sabers (6-7) pulled into a 17-11 lead after one quarter and went on to a win in the consolation championship game at Normal West.

■ St. Thomas More 70, Chillicothe IVC 37. The Sabers steadily pulled away from the Grey Ghosts in a consolation semifinal win at Normal West, with Isaiah Bobo dropping a game-high 22 points. Tanner Klein (13 points) and Nick Fruehling (10 points) complemented Bobo’s strong game.

■ Prairie Central 65, Fieldcrest 43. The Hawks (4-8) picked up their first win since Nov. 25. Tom Shafer sparked the victory with a game-high 25 points in the 15th-place game at Normal West.



Taylorville Holiday Tournament

■ Chicago Corliss 55, Rantoul 48. Martrellian Gibson had 17 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (7-5), who suffered their third straight loss. Teammate Kevin Williams had 12 points and seven rebounds. Rantoul scored 12 points in each quarter and trailed by one point entering the final stanza.

■ Sterling 69, Rantoul 63. The Eagles burst to a 23-5 lead after the end of the first quarter in a pool-play game but couldn’t sustain that advantage, with Sterling closing the gap to 30-24 at halftime before Rantoul trailed 50-40 to start the fourth quarter. Williams scored a team-high 19 points, with Gibson (16 points) and Onycai Lawson (11 points, nine rebounds) chipping in.



BSN Classic

■ Watseka 57, Salt Fork 37. Brendan Fletcher scored 13 points and Nathan Schroeder had 12 for Watseka (10-3) in the championship game. The Warriors, who led 12-8 after one quarter, had played their last six games without three-year starter Schroeder (dislocated toe), but he was cleared to play on Thursday and came off the bench. Watseka coach Chad Cluver earned his 300th career win in the game. After leading 22-13 at halftime, Watseka outscored Salt Fork 20-10 in the third quarter to pull away. Zach Dable had 10 points and Caleb Fauver eight for the Storm (8-6).

■ Oakwood 64, Loogootee (Ind.) 54. All-tournament selection Chase Vinson sparked the Comets (7-4) to victory in the third-place game. Vinson hit 11 of 12 free throws en route to a game-high 27 points. Teammates Skylar Bolton (12 points) and Cameron Wise (10 points) were other offensive leaders.

■ Bismarck-Henning 60, Judah Christian 48. Blake Reifsteck (18 points) and Connor Watson (13 points) were the catalysts for the Blue Devils (7-6), who hit 15 of 18 free throws in the fifth-place game. Cade Chitty hit a game-high 24 points for Judah (4-7), which was outscored 23-13 in the final quarter.

■ Fisher 60, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 51. Balanced scoring carried the Bunnies (9-5) to the win in the seventh-place game, with Cale Zook (16 points), Jaden Jones-Watkins (13 points), Zach Griffith (12 points) and Jesse Pedigo (11 points) shouldering most of the load. All-tournament selection Griffith topped 1,000 career points in the win. G-RF (4-10) relied on all-tourney choice Conor Steinbaugh as he accounted for nearly half of the Buffaloes’ points with a game-high 25.

■ Villa Grove/Heritage 56, North Vermillion (Ind.) 50. The host Hawks (9-6) rallied in the ninth-place game, climbing back from a 21-9 deficit at the end of the first quarter to notch their second straight win. Hayden Painter (14 points), Connor Wienke (13 points) and Jared Stevens (13 points) led VG/H.



Tri-County Holiday Tournament

■ Paris 69, Chrisman 61. Brian Porter had 17 points for the Cardinals (8-3) in their loss in the championship game.

■ Westville 59, Hutsonville/Palestine 26. Brady Crain scored 27 points for the Tigers (8-6) in their win in the third-place game.

■ Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 56, Tri-County 55. Brock Lewis scored 13 points for the Titans (6-8) in their loss in the fifth-place game.

■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 39, Martinsville 36. Will Cohan and Austin Romine had nine points each for ALAH (3-8) in its win in the seventh-place game.



St. Teresa/Team Soy Christmas Tournament

■ Sullivan 72, Blue Ridge 47. Bryce Farris scored a game-high 22 points for the Redskins (2-10), who led by 13 at halftime and continued to expand their lead in the seventh-place game. Josh Stutzman had 13 points and Queintan Britton had 11. Blue Ridge (1-12) was led by Dane Houser (11 points).



Dieterich Holiday Tournament

■ Okaw Valley 51, Arcola 35. The Purple Riders (4-7) lost in the fifth-place game to the Timberwolves (7-7) after being outscored 20-3 in the final period. All-tourney pick Blake Lindenmeyer (three three-pointers) and Myles Roberts scored nine points apiece for Arcola.



Arthur Okaw Christian Holiday Classic

■ Arthur Okaw Christian 60, Shekinah Christian 59. The Conquering Riders (6-9) posted a narrow win in the third-place game.



In girls’ basketball

Charleston Holiday Tournament

■ Danville 74, Urbana 46. Mikala Hall drained 8 of 11 three-point shots and poured in 34 points for the Vikings (9-5), who prevailed in the fifth-place game. Hall added four assists. Makayla Gray had 17 points and Jillean Cooper-Watson added 11 points to go with nine rebounds. Lauryn Cross led the Tigers (11-6) with 19 points. Teammate Arieal Scott had 10, ending with a tournament-high 124 points in five games. Hall (111 points) was the tourney’s second-leading scorer.

■ Pekin 71, Danville 54. Hall had a double-double (25 points, 10 rebounds) for the Vikings in a pool-play loss. Teammate Megan Burton totaled 18 points.

■ Canton 51, Centennial 45. The Chargers (3-13) fell behind 10-5 at the end of the first quarter in their final pool-play game and couldn’t recover despite a game-high 21 points from Faith Ayodele and 10 points from Shoentera Russell. Ayodele was the tourney’s top rebounder with 47.

■ Urbana 68, Eisenhower 47. The potent 1-2 punch of Scott and Cross helped the Tigers end a two-game losing skid, with Scott pouring in 25 points and grabbing 14 rebounds and Cross contributing 24 points and hitting five three-pointers in a pool-play win for Urbana.

■ Effingham 66, Rantoul 40. The Eagles dropped to 5-12 with a pool-play loss.



State Farm Holiday Classic

Large School

■ Bloomington 53, Mahomet-Seymour 37. Jordan Hackmann scored 16 points and Kailyn Northrup had nine for the Bulldogs (8-8), who led 11-9 after one quarter in the 13th-place game at Normal Community.



State Farm Holiday Classic

Small School

■ Schlarman 47, Elmhurst IC Catholic 18. Anaya Peoples registered 22 points, Capria Brown had 14 and Sydney Gouard nine for the Hilltoppers (10-4), who zoomed into a 15-2 lead after one quarter in the fifth-place game at Bloomington.

■ Schlarman 63, Annawan 51. Three Hilltoppers — Gouard with a game-high 20 points, Peoples with 18 points and Brown with 10 points — reached double figures in the fifth-place semifinal game at BCC as Schlarman used a 19-5 spurt in the third quarter to break away from Annawan after the teams went into halftime tied at 33.

■ Rock Island Alleman 39, St. Joseph-Ogden 32. The Spartans, playing without injured Bailey Dowling, gave up the first seven points and could only draw as close as four thereafter in the consolation championship game at BCC. Peyton Crowe scored 12 points and Bree Trimble had 10 for SJ-O (11-4).

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 56, St. Thomas More 47. The Spartans had the upper hand thanks to 17 points from Hannah Dukeman, 15 points from Crowe and 10 points from Trimble in a consolation semifinal game at BCC. SJ-O trailed 20-6 at the end of the first quarter and 36-24 at halftime, but it outscored the Sabers 32-11 in the second half. Nakaya Hughes led STM (5-8) with 12 points.

■ St. Thomas More 39, Bishop McNamara 34. Maddy McCoy hit 10 of her game-high 14 points in the first half for the Sabers, who allowed 10 points before intermission in the 11th-place game at Normal Community.

■ Prairie Central 47, LeRoy 31. Hannah Conlisk paced the Hawks (5-10) with a game-high 13 points to help Prairie Central end a three-game losing streak in the 15th-place game at Normal Community. Danielle Hanshew tossed in a team-high nine points for LeRoy (5-10).



Blue Devil Classic

■ Benton Central (Ind.) 37, Cissna Park 28. Jasmine Stock scored nine points and Gabby Wessels added seven for the Timberwolves (9-5), who lost in the championship game at Bismarck.

■ Watseka 39, Bismarck-Henning 26. Summer Cramer (three three-pointers) and Kate Norder each scored nine points to lead the Warriors (14-3) past the host Blue Devils (14-5). Watseka pulled away with a 15-6 third-quarter spurt. B-H’s Annie Nelson hit a game-high 14 points.

■ Fisher 45, Salt Fork 41. Sidney Hood’s rebound basket in the final half-minute broke a 40-40 tie and gave the Bunnies (7-11) the lead for good. Brittney Enos and Morgan Wagner combined to make 3 of 4 late free throws to ice the win. Salt Fork is 4-12.

■ Villa Grove/Heritage 45, North Vermillion (Ind.) 28. Aliya Holloman poured in 23 points and Alana Campbell added 11 for VG/H (8-9), which won the seventh-place game.



Riverton Holiday Tournament

■ Midwest Central 46, Clinton 45. Alyssa Saulsbery scored 13 points and Savanah Moore had 12 for the Maroons (5-11) in the seventh-place game.



Mattoon Holiday Tournament

■ Sullivan 56, MacArthur 34. The Redskins (6-8) built a 22-point halftime lead and overpowered the Generals in the seventh-place game.



Dieterich Holiday Tournament

■ Arcola 42, Brownstown/St. Elmo 38. Faith Spelman scored a game-high 15 points and Gabbie Becerra added 11 for the Purple Riders (4-10) in their victory in the fifth-place game. All-tourney pick Ryann Fishel scored seven points.



Arthur Okaw Christian Holiday Classic

■ Arthur Okaw Christian 50, Mountain Top Christian 49. Amanda Franklin scored 23 points and had six rebounds while Alexa Franklin had 13 points and eight rebounds for AOC (11-4), which held on to hand Mountain Top its first loss of the season. Lily Messmore had 10 rebounds, seven assists and six points.



In wrestling

■ At Danville. Spartans Griffin Meeker (182 pounds) and Jake Wendling (106) were each 9-0 for SJ-O, which was 3-6 in the New Year’s Challenge at Palmer Arena. Teammate Austin McConaha (113) was 8-1. Oakwood won all five of its dual meets for the day. None of its matches were closer than 24 points at the end.

■ At Granite City. Hunter Crowley (5-0) and Lucas Morgan (5-0) were unbeaten during first-day action at the Red Schmidt Invitational. Mahomet-Seymour teammates who also fared well were Zach Daebelliehn (4-1), Ben Stahl (4-1), R.G. Bradley (3-2), Caleb Grove (3-2), Ryan Harper (3-2), Kyle Johnson (3-2) and Jack Vaughn (3-2).