Bulldogs finish fourth at State Farm tourney

BLOOMINGTON — Chad Benedict simply was trying to stop the game from getting out of reach before it reached the halfway point of the first quarter, so he unleashed his timeouts.



With Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball down 6-0 just over 40 seconds into Friday’s large-school third-place game at the State Farm Classic following two quick turnovers, the Bulldogs coach called his first timeout.



Less than a minute later, he used his second and removed his starters after North Lawndale sank two more shots to push its lead to 11-0. His third timeout came a minute later, when he put his starters back in down 15-0.



“I wasn’t very happy,” Benedict said. “We were just trying to stop the bleeding.”



M-S eventually did, but it wasn’t quite enough in a 50-45 loss.



The Bulldogs (9-3) scored nine consecutive points out of the third timeout and allowed two points in the second quarter to trail 24-19 at the half.



Without leading scorer Cory Noe, who suffered a head injury six minutes into the game, M-S made it all the way back to tie the game at 38.



“We just had to fight back as a team without Cory,” said senior Chandler Anderson, who led the Bulldogs with 11 points. “We were able to start slowing them down in the second quarter, and that helped with their athletes.”



M-S couldn’t finish the comeback, but closing that gap had value in itself for a team that lost all but two rotation players from last season.



“What I want our kids to learn is that we can compete with anybody,” Benedict said. “We can be good. There are things that we need to be better at. I think our kids learned that we’re not going to blow anybody out, we’re not going to be real fancy, but we can be in (games) with a lot of teams.”



That realization began long before Friday night’s game. The Bulldogs won the season-opening Lincoln Tournament, and they lost just one game before this week’s tournament.



“To be honest, (I didn’t know what to expect early on),” said M-S’ Noah Benedict, who scored nine points. “After that first tournament, those first couple of weeks, I was like, ‘Why not? We can take on anyone.’ We’re still trying to figure out how to score. I think our defense can play with anyone, but we have to figure out ways to get some easier buckets.”



After finishing fourth and hanging with the fifth-ranked team in Class 3A on Friday, the element of surprise is gone. Chad Benedict is looking forward to seeing how his team handles that fact.



“I think our kids have surprised themselves a little bit, and they’ve surprised a lot of people,” Benedict said. “Now that surprise is over. And so what we have to do is accept the fact and really aspire to get better. That’s the thing that we’ve been impressed with about this group is their ability to want to get better.”