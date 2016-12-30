Eagles boys rebound, finish seventh

TAYLORVILLE — Rantoul boys’ basketball coach Brett Frerichs wasn’t making excuses for his team when he cited short-handedness as a big factor in the Eagles’ recent struggles.



He was just being realistic.



Because of separate suspensions, the Eagles were down a pair of starters in Kevin Williams and Erick Johnson for Wednesday’s opening game of the Taylorville Holiday Tournament against Mt. Zion, with Johnson also suspended for the first half of the tournament’s second game.



And against Mt. Zion, Eagles starting forward Kevonte Williams broke his left hand.



Starting point guard Duck Gibson suffered a hip pointer on Thursday, and another starter, Milton Rivera, missed the tournament’s last two games.



Although Gibson was able to stay on the court after his injury, all of those maladies added up to three consecutive Rantoul losses to start the tournament.



But with wins against Rochester (71-67) and Dunlap (64-50) on Friday, the Eagles (9-5) salvaged what would have been a monumentally disappointing tourney run in which the original goal was a championship.



The victory against Dunlap secured Rantoul seventh place in the tournament.



“(It would have been) horrible to go (0-5). Coming out of here 9-5, as opposed to 7-7, it gives us some momentum,” Frerichs said. “We were playing a lot of this tournament, even (against Dunlap), with freshmen and a couple sophomores and some juniors who hadn’t played a lot. We got some minutes from some younger guys, and that’s going to help us down the stretch.”



In their tourney finale against Dunlap, the Eagles jumped to a 17-14 lead in the first quarter behind a pair of fast-break dunks from Gibson (23 points, four rebounds, three assists) and dumping the ball into the middle of the lane to Kevin Williams (21 points, nine rebounds) for buckets in the paint.



“Since Kevonte’s hurt, I’ve got to put more points on the board,” Williams said. “Kevonte puts a lot of points on the board. We need a lot of people to do that for us. ... We’re looking for people to step up since a lot of people are getting hurt.”



Williams went to the bench for the rest of the half after picking up his third foul with 5:04 left in the second quarter. Gibson then picked up some of the lost production by splashing a pair of three-pointers to help Rantoul open a 35-28 lead at halftime.



The senior guard stayed hot in the third quarter, burying 3 of 3 three-pointers on the way to a 53-43 advantage heading into the final period.



“I knew I had the hot hand, and my team was looking for me. I knew it was my time to step up, so I had to shoot the ball,” Gibson said. “We knew it was a rough start (to the tournament), but we just had to regroup, and then we came back and fought hard. We know we’re down a player since we lost Kevonte, so we know some people will have to step up and show us that they want to play.”



Against Rochester earlier Friday, Williams’ 24 points and seven rebounds showed the way, while Gibson posted 18 points and six rebounds. Onycai Lawson contributed 15 points and five boards to that victory.



As the saying goes, there is no rest for the weary. Rantoul will not get much time to recuperate, with a pair of matchups against fellow News-Gazette Top 10 teams — Monticello (7-2) on Friday and Paxton-Buckley-Loda (6-2) on Jan. 10 — coming up.



“We’re really excited and looking forward to it,” Frerichs said of the upcoming week. “We’re going to mix in some defensive speeds, and we can throw a quick lineup in there. ... We’re just excited to test some good competition out.”