Friday's highlights: Central, Danville boys take fourth

In boys’ basketball



Centralia Holiday Tournament

■ Centralia 63, Champaign Central 54. Tim Finke’s team-best 21 points on the back of three three-pointers wasn’t enough for the Maroons (8-6) as they finished fourth in the tournament. Finke added seven rebounds and three assists, while teammate Bailey Dee contributed 18 points and four assists.



■ Marist 50, Champaign Central 49. Finke netted 17 points with six rebounds and Dee added 13 points for the Maroons, who saw a 12-point lead after three quarters slip away in a semifinal. The Redhawks outscored Central 18-5 in the final period.



Pontiac Holiday Tournament

■ Bloom Township 71, Danville 62. Despite a game-high 25 points from Kendle Moore, the Vikings (8-5) couldn’t slow the Blazing Trojans in an overtime loss. Bloom held a 14-5 scoring advantage in the extra period. Adam Forthenberry secured 14 points for Danville.



■ Benet Academy 48, Danville 42. The Vikings were unable to slow the Red Wings in the final period, as they saw a 29-all tie through three quarters lead to a six-point defeat in a semifinal. Day’len Davis-Williams netted a team-best 17 points, while Moore added 12. Julian Pearl pulled down 11 rebounds for Danville.



Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic

■ Urbana 62, Riverview Gardens 43. Mystikal Suggs posted a game-high 18 points, Kristion Dixon added a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double and the Tigers (6-8) finished 13th in the tournament.



In wrestling



■ At Danville. Bismarck-Henning defeated Rock Island Alleman (48-36) and Covington, Ind. (42-27), but lost to Chillicothe IVC (53-19) and Herrin (42-33) at the second day of the New Year’s Challenge at Palmer Arena. The Blue Devils (9-15) were led by 113-pounder Kolin Dykes, who won two matches by pin and another by decision, and 220-pounder Cody Miller, who captured three pin victories. Other B-H winners in more than one contested match were Kyle Reitmeier (two pins at 182) and Dylan Smith (two decisions at 120).

St. Thomas More struggled on the day with team losses to Attica, Ind. (55-19), Oakwood (45-36), Peotone (42-39), Unity (47-29) and Westosha Central, Wis. (38-36). Andrew Mammen won five matches — three at 160 pounds and two at 170. Marlin Smock captured four contested wins at 285, while J.D. Sexton was a winner in three contested bouts at 152. Eivory Shellman won a match apiece at 106 and 113.



■ At Argenta. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher was the Argenta-Oreana Bomber Classic’s team champion with 230.50 points, outlasting Rochester by 20 points. The Falcons’ lone individual titlist was 182-pounder Hayden Workman, who pinned Eisenhower’s Stephon Ball in 50 seconds in the final bout. GCMS/F received a quartet of second-place finishes as well — Austin Pinaire at 113, Dakota Matthews at 120, Jacob Horsch at 138 and Owen Duke at 220. Alex Rosenbaum was a third-place finisher for the Falcons at 285.

Hoopeston Area’s Ezra Elliott earned the title at 113 pounds against Pinaire, helping the Cornjerkers to ninth place in the team chase. Hoopeston Area also received runner-up displays from Christian Chandler at 145 and Eliseo Zamora at 160.

Monticello earned third place in the team competition behind second-place finishes from Ethan O’Linc at 106, Colin Jones at 126 and Kaehl VanDalsen at 152, as well as a third-place result from Alec Gallagher at 220.

Argenta-Oreana placed 12th and was paced by fourth-place Zach Lane at 220.



■ At Lincoln. Justin Cardani and Andre Gordon won championship matches in their respective weight classes to cap Centennial’s run in the Lincoln Tournament. Cardani, competing at 106 pounds, won by pin against Marengo’s Landen Pfeiffer. Gordon, competing at 152, earned a 3-2 decision against Quincy’s Hunter Yohn. Jeremiah Risinger placed third at 170 pounds for the Chargers. The trio of top-three finishes pushed Centennial to seventh place in the 23-team meet with 108.5 points. Pekin was the team champion at 166.5 points. Danville placed 12th, and Urbana was 19th.

