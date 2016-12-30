High school holiday tournament scoreboard

The final day of high school holiday basketball tournaments involving area teams across the state wraps up today, and we've got you covered with score updates on all the games.

BOYS’ HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS

Soy Christmas Tournament

at St. Teresa

Orange Pool: St. Teresa, Decatur Lutheran, Riverton, Sullivan

Blue Pool: Heyworth, Mt. Pulaski, Maroa-Forysth, Blue Ridge

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Riverton 44, Sullivan 37

Maroa-Forysth 73, Blue Ridge 33

St. Teresa 52, Decatur Lutheran 42

Heyworth 58, Mt. Pulaski 48

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Sullivan 72, Blue Ridge 47, Seventh Place

Maroa-Forsyth 60, Riverton 53, OT, Fifth Place

Mt. Pulaski 50, Decatur Lutheran 37, Third Place

St. Teresa 57, Heyworth 48, Championship



Williamsville Holiday Tournament

MONDAY’S RESULTS

Warrensburg-Latham 64, South Fulton 39

PORTA 53, Beardstown 24

Pleasant Plains 70, Midwest Central 35

Tremont 64, Roanoke-Benson 33

Peoria Quest 76, Normal Calvary 48

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 57, Delavan 50

Williamsville 57, Havana 40

East Peoria 57, Unity 48

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

South Fulton 52, Beardstown 45

Midwest Central 68, Roanoke-Benson 29

Delavan 54, Normal Calvary 51

Unity 60, Havana 58

Warrensburg-Latham 59, PORTA 42

Tremont 66, Pleasant Plains 45

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 40, Peoria Quest 39

Williamsville 55, East Peoria 38

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Beardstown 51, Roanoke-Benson 45

Havana 57, Normal Calvary 52

Midwest Central 72, South Fulton 60

Delavan 54, Unity 51

Pleasant Plains 43, PORTA 39

Peoria Quest 67, East Peoria 57

Tremont 63, Warrensburg-Latham 46

Williamsville 55, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 28

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Delevan 43, MIdwest Central 41,, Consolation Championship

Peoria Quest 52, Pleasant Plains 40, Fifth Place

Warrensburg-Latham vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Third Place

Tremont 65, Williamsville 60, Championship



Pinckneyville Duster Thomas Holiday Classic

Pool A: Pinckneyville, Trico, Roxana

Pool B: Waterloo Gibault, Greenville, Du Quoin

Pool C: Benton, Wesclin, Olney

Pool D: Carterville, Jerseyville, Cissna Park

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Thomas Gym

Gibault 71, Greenville 68

Benton 62, Wesclin 30

Du Quoin 54, Greenville 51

Wesclin 49, Olney 47

Pinckneyville 72, Trico 40

Carterville 58, Jerseyville 51

Auxiliary Gym

Pinckneyville 62, Roxana 26

Jerseyville 53, Cissna Park 29

Roxana 55, Trico 38

Carterville 51, Cissna Park 36

Gibault 67, Du Quoin 60

Benton 47, Olney 36

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Auxiliary Gym

Bronze Pool

Greenville 67, Trico 55

Olney 60, Cissna Park 39

11th-place - Cissna Park 57, Trico 36

Ninth-place - Greenville 59, Olney 41

Thomas Gym

Silver Pool

Roxana 69, Du Quoin 47

Wesclin 43, Jerseyville 39

Seventh-place - Jerseyville 51, Du Quoin 49

Fifth-place - Wesclin 52, Roxana 43

Gold Pool

Pinckneyville 45, Gibault 36

Benton 55, Carterville 34

Third-place - Carterville 69, Gibault 65

Championship - Pinckneyville 59, Benton 53



Dieterich Holiday Tournnament

Pool A: Oblong, Okaw Valley, Christ Our Rock, Dieterich

Pool B: Newton, Arcola, Cowden-Herric/Beecher City, North Clay

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Dieterich 51, Christ Our Rock 27

Newton 57, North Clay 43

CHBC 68, Arcola 66

Oblong 49, Christ Our Rock 35

Arcola 63, North Clay 59

Dieterich 52, Okaw Valley 33

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

CHBC 65, North Clay 43

Okaw Valley 50, Christ Our Rock 39

Newton 62, CHBC 50

Oblong 58, Okaw Valley 47

Newton 63, Arcola 40

Dieterich 58, Oblong 32

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

North Clay 49, Christ Our Rock 47, Seventh Place

Okaw Valley 51, Arcola 35, Fifth Place

Oblong 72, CHBC 52, Third Place

Newton 51, Dieterich 32, First Place



Arthur Okaw Christian Holiday Classic

at Arthur H.S.

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Families of Faith Christian Academy 67, Wabash Valley Homeschool 36

Mountain Top Christian Academy 61, ALAH JV 33

Shekinah Christian School 74, Eagle Ridge Christian School 48

Arthur Okaw Christian 77, Morning Star Academy 34

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Mountain Top Christian Academy 74, Homeschool Resource Center 52

Crossroads Christian 82, Families of Faith Christian Academy 39

Morning Star Academy 59, ALAH JV 32

Families of Faith Christian Academy 65, Eagle Ridge Christian School 46

Homeschool Resource Center, 86, Wabash Valley Homeschool 49

Mountain Top Christian Academy 62, Arthur Okaw Christian 57

Crossroads Christian 72, Shekinah Christian Academy 61

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Homeschool Resource Center 70, Morning Star Academy 54

Wabash Valley Homeschoo 59, ALAH JV 23, Ninth Place

Morning Star Academy 52, Eagle Ridge Christian School 50, Seventh Place

Arthur-Okaw Christian 60, Shekinah Christian Academy 59, Third Place

Homeschool Resource Center 66, Families of Faith Christian Academy 61, Fifth Place

Crossroads Christian Academy 98, Mountain Top Christian Academy 60, Championship



BSN Holiday Classic

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

at Heritage

Salt Fork 49, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 43

Judah Christian 61, Villa Grove/Heritage 59

Salt Fork 50, Oakwood 48

Judah Christian 65, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 32

Oakwood 67, Villa Grove/Heritage 39

at Bismarck-Henning

Watseka 71, Logootee (Ind.) 61

Bismarck-Henning 54, North Vermillion (Ind.) 39

Fisher 52, Watseka 43

Logootee 48, North Vermillion (Ind.) 40

Bismarck-Henning 57, Fisher 44

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

at Heritage

Oakwood 62, Judah Christian 54

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 76, Villa Grove/Heritage 72

Salt Fork 44, Judah Christian 23

Oakwood 64, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 40

Villa Grove/Heritage 52, Salt Fork 49

at Bismarck-Henning

Fisher 51, North Vermillion (Ind.) 39

Watseka 67, Bismarck-Henning 57

Logootee (Ind.) 56, Fisher 52

Watseka 62, North Vermillion (Ind.) 43

Logootee (Ind.) 44, Bismarck-Hening 38

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

at Heritage

Villa Grove/Heritage 56, North Vermillion (Ind.) 50, Ninth Place

Fisher 60, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 51, Seventh Place

Bismarck-Henning 60, Judah Christian 48, Fifth Place

Oakwood 64, Logootee (Ind.) 54, Third Place

Watseka 57, Salt Fork 37, Championship Game



Monticello Holiday Hoopla

Purple Pool: Sangamon Valley, Monticello, GCMS, Tuscola

Gold Pool: Neoga, Ridgeview, Argenta-Oreana, PBL

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

GCMS 64, Tuscola 54

Monticello 67, Sangamon Valley 32

Argenta-Oreana 58, Neoga 46

Ridgeview 60, PBL 59 (2 OT)

GCMS 79, Sangamon Valley 52

Monticello 71, Tuscola 31

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

PBL 60, Argenta-Oreana 33

Ridgeview 68, Neoga 33

Tuscola 45, Sangamon Valley 42

GCMS 66, Monticello 55

Ridgeview 56, Argenta-Oreana 46

PBL 73, Neoga 47

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Seventh Place — Sangamon Valley 59, Neoga 46

Fifth Place — Argenta-Oreana 60, Tuscola 48

Third Place — PBL 73, Monticello 55

Championshp — Ridgeview 60, GCMS 35



Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournement

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Hawkins Gym

Moline 63, Plainfield East 51

Morton 48, Centennial 41

Lanphier 77, Limestone 57

Hersey 65, Peoria 63

United Township 66, Mt. Carmel 33

Pekin 49, Richwoods 47

Washington 60, Freeport 43

Normal West 45, Lake Zurich 39

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Hawkins Gym

Moline 57, Morton 44

Lanphier 63, Hersey 55

United Township 52, Pekin 34

Normal West 42, Washington 39

Morton 55, Hersey 51

Lanphier 72, Moline 53

Normal West 50, United Township 39

Pekin 53, Washington 34

Custer/Stroudt Gym

Centennial 51, Plainfield East 39

Peoria 62, Limestone 51

Richwoods 55, Mt. Carmel 43

Lake Zurich 54, Freeport 31

Limestone 70, Plainfield East 57

Centennial 51, Peoria 48

Lake Zurich 52, Richwoods 49

Freeport 52, Mt. Carmel 47

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Custer/Stroudt Gym

Mt. Carmel 77, Plainfield East 66, 15th Place

Limestone 48, Freeport 46, 13th Place

Richwoods 58, Peoria 45, 11th Place

Hawkins Gym

Washington 57, Hersey 47, Seventh Place

Pekin 58, Morton 50, Fifth Place

Lake Zurich 53, Centennial 48, Consolation championship

United Township 48, Moline 43, Third Place

Lanphier 64, Normal West 19, Championship



State Farm Holiday Classic

Small School

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

at Shirk Center

Annawan 57, Prairie Central 36

Bloomington Central Catholic 69, El Paso-Gridley 42

Rock Falls 63, Piasa Southwestern 56

Quincy Notre Dame 81, Peoria Christian 36

Aurora Christian 64, St. Thomas More 47

Olympia 54, Tri-Valley 40

St. Joseph-Ogden 64, Fieldcrest 37

Bishop McNamara 70, Chillicothe IVC 39

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

at Normal West Gym A

St. Thomas More 46, Tri-Valley 40

Chillicothe IVC 59, Fieldcrest 48

El Paso-Gridley 56, Prairie Central 43

Piasa Southwestern 59, Peoria Christian 50

Quincy Notre Dame 76, Rock Falls 66

Bloomington Central Catholic 62, Annawan 46

St. Joseph-Ogden 76, Bishop McNamara 60

Olympia 63, Aurora Christian 55

At Normal West Gym B

Tri-Valley 61, Fieldcrest 35

Peoria Christian 44, Prairie Central 36

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Prairie Central 65, Fieldcrest 43, 15th Place

St. Thomas More 70, Chillicothe IVC 37

Rock Falls 54, Annawan 51

Tri-Valley 54, Peoria Christian 50, 13th Place

El Paso-Gridley 62, Piasa Southwestern 50

Bishop McNamara 74, Aurora Christian 60

Chillicothe IVC 48, Piasa Southwestern 46, 11th Place

Rock Falls 72, Bishop McNamara 65, Fifth Place

Quincy Notre Dame 66, Bloomington Central Catholic 45

Annawan 58, Aurora Christian 45, Seventh Place

St. Thomas More 63, El Paso-Gridley 46, Consolation Championship

St. Joseph-Ogden 70, Olympia 67

FRIDAY’S GAMES

at Shirk Center

GAME 31: Bloomington Central Catholic vs. Olympia, 10:30 a.m., Third Place

GAME 32: Quincy Notre Dame vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:45 p.m., Championship

State Farm Holiday Classic

Large School

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Normal West Gym A

Zion-Benton 68, South Holland Thornwood 61

Warrenville South 51, Springfield 48

Rock Island 47, Metamora 40

Mahomet-Seymour 53, North Chicago 48

Normal U-High 61, Rockford Lutheran 60

North Lawndale 75, Plainfield South 40

Rockton Hononegah 47, Chatham Glenwood 39

Joliet Central 50, Normal Community 43

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

at Shirk Center

North Chicago 55, Metamora 42

Normal Community 44, Chatham Glenwood 30

South Holland Thornwood 56, Springfield 43

Rockford Lutheran 85, Plainfield South 76

North Lawndale 69, Normal U-High 46

Wheaton Warrenville South 39, Zion-Benton 24

Mahomet-Seymour 69, Rock Island 66 (4 OT)

Joliet Central 62, Rockton Honongeah 44

At Normal West Gym B

Chatham Glenwood 42, Metamora 35

Springfield 54, Plainfield South 48

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Plainfield South 53, Metamora 51, 15th Place

Normal Community 61, North Chicago 55

Zion-Benton 59, Normal U-High 39

Springfield 44, Chatham Glenwood 35, 13th Place

South Holland Thornwood 65, Rockford Lutheran 48

Rock Island 54, Rockton Honongeah 52

North Chicago 57, Rockford Lutheran 51, 11th Place

Zion-Benton 59, Rock Island 52, 5th Place

Wheatn Warrenvillle South 62, North Lawndale 54

Rockton Hononegah 49, Normal U-High 46, Seventh Place

South Holland Thornwood 60, Normal Community 53, Consolation Championship

Joliet Central 49, Mahomet-Seymour 38

FRIDAY’S GAMES

at Shirk Center

North Lawndale vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 1:30 p.m., Third Place

Wheaton Warrenville South vs. Joliet Central, 8:15 p.m., Championship



Tri-County Holiday Tournament

at Kansas

Pool A: Martinsville, Chrisman, Tri-County, Hutsonville/Palastine

Pool B: Paris, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, ALAH, Westville

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Westville 55, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 37

Chrisman 62, Hutsonville/Palastine 32

Paris 46, ALAH 34

Tri-County 60, Martinsville 53

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 49, ALAH 39

Chrisman 66, Tri-County 54

Hutsonville/Palastine 72, Martinsville 60

Paris 47, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 44

Chrisman 80, Martinsville 41

Westville 51, ALAH 36

Hutsonville/Palastine 64, Tri-County 55

Paris 59, Westville 47

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

ALAH 39, Martinsville 36, Seventh Place

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 56, Tri-County 55, Fifth Place

Westville 59, Hutsonville-Palestine 26, Third Place

Paris 69, Chrisman 61 Championship



Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Springfield Southeast 67, Oakville (Mo.) 35

Eisenhower 58, Belleville East 51

Edwardsville 83, McCluer North 53

Lincoln 52, Urbana 43

East St. Louis 69, Riverview Gardens 47

MacArthur 84, Collinsville 64

Belleville Althoff 82, Hazelwood East 58

Quincy 63, Granite City 44

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Springfield Southeast 67, Eisenhower 57

Edwardsville 42, Lincoln 32

East St. Louis 93, MacArthur 75

Belleville Althoff 73, Quincy 61

Eisenhower 38, Lincoln 31

Edwardsville 66, Springfield Southeast 41

Althoff 83, East St. Louis 80

Quincy 61, MacArthur 41

Auxilary Gym

Belleville East 66, Oakville (Mo.) 42

McCluer North 67, Urbana 57

Collinsville 59, Riverview Gardens 34

Hazelwood East 56, Granite City 48

Urbana 67, Oakville (Mo.) 51

Belleville East 62, McCluer North 58

Collinsville 52, Hazelwood East 42

Riverview Gardens 59, Granite City 58

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Auxilary Gym

GAME 25 - Oakville (Mo.) vs. Granite City, noon, 15th Place

GAME 26 - Urbana vs. Riverview Gardens, 1:30 p.m., 13th Place

GAME 27 - McCluer North vs. Hazelwood East, 3 p.m., 11th Place

Main Gym

GAME 28 - Lincoln vs. MacArthur, noon, Seventh Place

GAME 29 - Eisenhower vs. Quincy, 1:30 p.m., Fifth Place

GAME 30 - Belleville East vs. Collinsville, 3 p.m., Consolation Championsip

GAME 31 - Springfield Southeast vs. East St. Louis, 6 p.m., Third Place

GAME 32 - Althoff vs. Edwardsville, 7:30 p.m., Championship



Centralia Holiday Tournament

WEDNESDAYS RESULTS

Marist 51, Jacksonville 29

O’Fallon 64, Cahokia 62 (2 OT)

Central 60, Mt. Vernon 21

Alton 62, Addison Trail 44

TF North 47, Arlington (Tenn.) 28

Belleville West 71, Salem 41

Centralia 67, Confluence (Mo.) 49

Germantown (Tenn.) 47, Hyde Park 43

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Jacksonville 45, Cahokia 43

Addison Trail 61, Marist 47

Marist 67, O'Fallon 40

Central 85, Alton 79 (OT)

Arlington (Tenn.) 55, Salem 35

Belleville West 69, TF North 68

Centralia 46, Germantown (Tenn.) 40

Hyde Park 53, Confluence (Mo.) 45

FRIDAY’S GAMES

GAME 17 - O'Fallon vs. Alton, 8:30 a.m. (Annex)

GAME 18 - TF North vs. Germantown (Tenn.), 8:30 a.m.

GAME 19 - Jacksonville vs. Addison Trail, 10 a.m. (Annex)

GAME 20 - Arlington (Tenn.) vs. Hyde Park, 10 a.m.

GAME 21 - Cahokia vs. Mt. Vernon, 11:30 a.m. (Annex)

GAME 22 - Marist vs. Champaign Central, 12:30 p.m.

GAME 23 - Salem vs. Confluence, 1 p.m. (Annex)

GAME 24 - Belleville West vs. Centralia, 2 p.m.

GAME 25 - Winner game 17 vs. Winner game 18, 4:30 p.m. Fifth Place

GAME 26 - Winner game 21 vs. Winner game 23, 6 p.m. (Annex)

GAME 27 - Winner game 19 vs. Winner game 20, 6 p.m. Consolation Championship

GAME 28 - Loser game 22 vs. Loser game 24, 7:30 p.m., Third Place

GAME 29 - Winner game 22 vs. Winner game 24, 9 p.m., Championship



Pontiac Holiday Tournament

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Oak Park River Forest 55, St. Charles North 48

Simeon 73, Plainfield North 24

Bloom Twp 61, Manual 58

Joliet West 77, Niles West 53

Bloomington 80, Warren 69

Benet Academy 69, Lockport 41

Curie 81, Pontiac 39

Danville 62, West Aurora 61

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Manual 67, Niles West 61

St. Charles North 51, Plainfield North 49 (OT)

Bloom Twp. 68, Joliet West 64

Simeon 65, Oak Park River Forest 47

Lockport 55, Warren 35

Benet Academy 59, Bloomington 57

West Aurora 64, Pontiac 37

Danville 71, Curie 55

St. Charles North 60, Manual 58

FRIDAY’S GAMES

GAME 18 - Lockport vs. West Aurora, 8 a.m.

GAME 19 - Oak Park River Forest vs. Joliet West, 9:30 a.m.

GAME 20 - Bloomington vs. Curie, 11 a.m.

GAME 21 - Simeon vs. Bloom Twp., 1 p.m.

GAME 22 - Benet Academy vs. Danville 2:30 p.m.

GAME 23 - Winner game 17 vs. Winner game 18, 4 p.m., Consolation Championship

GAME 24 - Winner game 19 vs. Winner game 20, 6 p.m., Fifth Place

GAME 25 - Loer game 21 vs. Loser game 22, 7:30 p.m., Third Place

GAME 26 - Winner game 21 vs. Winner game 22, 9 p.m., Championship



Taylorville Tournament

Purple Pool: Mt. Zion, Rantoul, Sterling, Chicago Corliss

Gold Pool: Galesburg, Rochester, Dunlap, Taylorville

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Sterling 73, Corliss 43

Galesburg 59, Dunlap 45

Mt. Zion 71, Rantoul 47

Taylorville 65, Rochester 46



THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Corliss 63, Mt. Zion 61

Sterling 69, Rantoul 63

Galesburg 43, Rochester 25

Taylorville 67, Dunlap 44

Corliss 55, Rantoul 48

Rochester 54, Dunlap 43

Mt. Zion 75, Sterling 70

Taylorville 46, Galesburg 42

FRIDAY’S GAMES

GAME 1 - Rochester vs. Rantoul, 9 a.m.

GAME 2 - Dunlap vs. Corliss, 10:30 a.m.

GAME 3 - Galesburg vs. Mt. Zion, noon

GAME 4 - Taylorville vs. Sterling, 1:30 p.m.

Loser game 1 vs. Loser game 2, 4 p.m., Seventh Place

Winner game 1 vs. Winner game 2, 5:30 p.m., Fifth Place

Loser game 3 vs. Loser game 4, 7 p.m., Third Place

Winner game 1 vs. Winner game 2, 8:30 p.m., Championship



GIRLS’ HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS

Merry Mule Tournament

at Fairfield

Pool A: Champaign Central, Fairfield, Galatia

Pool B: Flora, Teutoolis, Woodlawn

Pool C: Lawenceville, North Posey, Wayne City

Pool D: Carmi, Murphysboro, Robinson

MONDAY’S RESULTS

at Fairfield H.S.

Fairfield 46, Galatia 16

North Posey 54, Lawrenceville 43

Champaign Central 67, Galatia 42

North Posey 48, Wayne City 46

Fairfield 45, Champaign Central 27

Lawenceville 57, Wayne City 24

at Central School

Flora 42, Woodlawn 28

Murpnysboro 52, Robinson 28

Teutoolis 39, Woodlawn 23

Carmi 59, Robinson 36

Teutoolis 58, Flora 35

Murphysboro 43, Carmi 36

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Galatia 50, Wayne City 43

Woodlawn 39, Robinson 32

Lawrenceville 52, Champaign Central 39

Flora 43, Carmi 41

Fairfield 49, North Posey 36

Teutopolis 48, Murphysboro 37

Eleventh Place — Robinson 48, Wayne City 42

Ninth Place — Woodlawn 49, Galatia 16

Seventh Place — Carmi 67, Champaign Central 64

Fifth Place — Flora 53, Lawrenceville 43

Third Place — Murphysboro 53, North Posey 39

Championship — Teutopolis 50, Farifield 24



Riverton Holiday Tournament

Pool A: Riverton, Heyworth, Tremont, Warrensburg-Latham

Pool B: Hillsboro, Auburn, Mid Central, PORTA

Pool C: Sherrard, North Mac, Clinton, Williamsville

MONDAY’S RESULTS

Heyworth 61, Warrensburg-Latham 28

Riverton 43, Tremont 28

Hillsboro 51, Auburn 50

Midwest Central 57, PORTA 39

Sherrard 60, Clinton 35

Williamsville 50, North Mac 28

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Heyworth 54, Tremont 33

Riverton 44, Warrensburg-Latham 31

Auburn 51, PORTA 32

Hillsboro 52, Midwest Central 43

Williamsville 54, Clinton 32

Sherrard 53, North Mac 32

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Tremont 49, Warrensburg-Latham 38

Heyworth 55, Riverton 27

Auburn 52, Midwest Central 42

Hillsboro 50, PORTA 40

Clinton 53, North Mac 43

Sherrard 47, Williamsville 26

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Seventh Place — Midwest Central 46, Clinton 45

Fifth Place — Auburn 37, Riverton 20

Third Place — Heyworth 52, Williamsville 39

Championship — Sherrard 64, Hillsboro 59



Dieterich Holiday Tournnament

Pool A: Newton, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, Arcola, Dieterich

Pool B: Brownstown/St. Elmo, Casey-Westfield, North Clay, South Central

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Newton 50, Dieterich 17

BSE 48, South Central 22

North Clay 46, Casey-Westfield 40

Arcola 54 CHBC 42

Casey-Westfield 60, South Central 29

CHBC 62, Dieterich 42

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

North Clay 46, South Central 21

Newton 62, CHBC 31

North Clay 60, BSE 50

Newton 67, Arcola 22

Casey-Westfield 52, BSE 31

Dieterich 42, Arcola 35

THURSDAY’S GAMES

CHBC 43, South Central 38, Seventh Place

Arcola 42, BSE 38, 2:30 p.m., Fifth Place

Casey-Westfield 53, Dieterich 51, Third Place

Newton 62, North Clay 26, First Place



Arthur Okaw Christian Holiday Classic

at Arthur H.S.

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Arthur Okaw Christian 64, Wabash Valley Homeschool 6

Mountain Top Christian Academy 67, Shekinah Christian School 56

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Mountain Top Christian Academy 102, Wabash Valley Homeschool 21

Arthur Okaw Christian 48, Shekinah Christian School 14

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Shekinah Christian School 50, Wabash Valley Homeschool 11

Arthur Okaw Christian 50, Mountain Top Christian Academy 49



Bismarck-Henning Blue Devil Classic

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Benton (Ind.) Central 56, Fisher 21

Villa Grove/Heritage 50, Westville 27

Salt Fork 20, North Vermillion (Ind.) 17

Cissna Park 60, Villa Grove/Heritage 31

Benton (Ind.) Central 60, Watseka 29

Bismarck-Henning 39, North Vermillion (Ind.) 15

Fisher 53, Watseka 45

Bismarck-Henning 45. Salt Fork 28

Cissna Park 39, Westville 20

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Benton (Ind.) Central 68, North Vermillion (Ind.) 15

Cissna Park 45, Salt Fork 28

Bismarck-Henning 29, Fisher 26

Watseka 69, Villa Grove/Heritage 37

North Vermillion (Ind.) 37, Westville 28

Benton Central 63, Salt Fork 31

Cissna Park 24, Fisher 23

Bismarck-Henning 33, Villa Grove/Heritage 27

Watseka 62, Westville 14

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Villa Grove/Heritage 45, North Vermillion (Ind.) 28

Fisher 45, Salt Fork 41

Watseka 39, Bismarck-Henning 26

Benton (Ind.) Central 37, Cissna Park 28, Championship



Charleston Holiday Tournament

Red Pool: Charleston, Centennial, Danville, Pekin, Canton

Gold Pool: Paris, Effingham, Rantoul, Urbana, Eisenhower

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Rantoul 44, Eisenhower 30

Effingham 33, Paris 29

Pekin 52, Canton 43

Charleston 71, Centennial 44

Urbana 84, Rantoul 48

Paris 48, Eisenhower 28

Danville 67, Canton 45

Charleston 69, Pekin 57

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Paris 74, Urbana 67

Effingham 58, Eisenhower 29

Danville 56, Charleston 50

Pekin 59, Centennial 46

Paris 47, Rantoul 24

Effingham 70, Urbana 43

Danville 52, Centennial 36

Charleston 52, Canton 50

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Effingham 66, Rantoul 40

Urbana 68, Eisenhower 47

Canton 51, Centennial 45

Pekin 71, Danville 54

Danville 74, Urbana 46, Fifth Place

Paris 60, Pekin 44, Third Place

Effingham 59, Charleston 52, Championship



Mattoon Holiday Tournnament

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Salem 56, MacArthur 50

Galesburg 56, Sullivan 29

Mattoon 69, Olney 43

St. Anthony 57, Vandalia 37

Sullivan 59, MacArthur 42

Galesburg 62, Salem 32

Vandalia def. Olney

Mattoon 46, St. Anthony 40

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Galesburg 61, MacArthur 37

Salem 58, Sullivan 32

Mattoon 53, Vandalia 40

St. Anthony 54, Olney 38

Olney def. MacArthur

Vandalia 58, Sullivan 36

Mattoon 61, Salem 33

Galesburg 51, St. Anthony 17

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Sullivan 56, MacArthur 34, Seventh Place

Olney 44, Vandalia 35, Fifth Place

Salem 41, St. Anthony 31, Third Place

Mattoon 45, Galesburg 40, Championship game



Monticello Holiday Hoopla

Purple Pool: Monticello, Tuscola, GCMS, Stark County

Gold Pool: Argenta-Oreana, Neoga, Ridgeview, PBL

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Monticello 65, Stark County 26

Tuscola 40, GCMS 16

Ridgeview 61, PBL 44

Neoga 65, Argenta-Oreana 41

Monticello 46, Tuscola 31

Stark County 41, GCMS 25

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Ridgeview 61, Neoga 40

PBL 46, Argenta-Oreana 32

Monticello 56, GCMS 16

Tuscola 48, Stark County 44

PBL 58, Neoga 27

Ridgeview 54, Argenta-Oreana 18

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

GCMS 40, Argenta-Oreana 20, Seventh Place

Stark County 64, Neoga 51 Fifth Place

Tuscola 59, PBL 41, Third Place

Monticello 49, Ridgeview 21, Championship



State Farm Holiday Classic

Small School

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

at Normal Community Gym A

Bloomington Central Catholic 64, Peoria Christian 60

Schlarman 51, Rock Island Aleman 25

Elmhurst IC Catholic 45, St. Joseph-Ogden 44 (OT)

Rock Falls 53, El Paso-Gridley 29

Annawan 45, Bishop McNamara 35

Rockford Lutheran 57, Prairie Central 33

Brimfield 42, St. Thomas More 33

Camp Pt. Central/Augusta SE 64, LeRoy 15

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

at Bloomington Central Catholic

St. Joseph-Ogden 46, El Paso-Gridley 40

St. Thomas More 62, LeRoy 32

Rock Island Alleman 49, Peoria Christian 44

Bishop McNamara 38, Prairie Central 31

Rockford Lutheran 58, Annawan 42

Bloomington Central Catholic 50, Schlarman 33

Camp Point Central/Augusta SE 60, Brimfield 37

Rock Falls 67, IC Catholic 64

At Normal Community Gym B

El Paso-Gridley 29, LeRoy 28

Peoria Christian 49, Prairie Central 38

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Prairie Central 47, LeRoy 31, 15th Place

St. Joseph-Ogden 56, St. Thomas More 47

Schlarman 63, Annawan 51

Peoria Christian 40, El Paso-Gridley 37, 13th Place

Rock Island Alleman 39, Bishop McNamara 31

IC Catholic 42, Brimfield 41

St. Thomas More 39, Bishop McNamara 34, 11th Place

Schlarman 51, IC Catholic 26, Fifth Place

Rockford Lutheran 55, Bloomington Central Catholic 41

Annawan 51, Brimfield 47, Seventh Place

Rock Island Alleman 39, St. Joseph-Ogden 32, Consolation Championship

Camp Point Central/Augusta SE 46, Rock Falls 37

FRIDAY’S GAMES

at Shirk Center

Bloomington Central Catholic vs. Rock Falls, 9 a.m., Third Place

Camp Point Central/Augusta SE, 3 p.m., Championship

State Farm Holiday Classic

Large School

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

at Bloomington Central Catholic

Peoria Richwoods 61, Chatham Glenwood 56

Rock Island 79, Plainfield South 38

Springfield 73, Bloomington 57

Normal U-High 49, St. Ignatius 42

Wheaton Warrensville South 50, Geneseo 31

Morton 62, Normal West 59

Rochester 58, Normal Community 44

North Lawndale 74, Mahomet-Seymour 44

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

at Normal Community Gym A

St. Ignatius 57, Bloomington 53

Geneseo 60, Normal West 56

Normal Coummunity 67, Mahomet-Seymour 39

Chatham Glenwood 53, Plainfield South 40

Rock Island 80, Peoria Richwoods 55

Rochester 50, North Lawndale 48

Morton 35, Wheaton Warrenville South 32

Normal U-High 57, Springfield 44

At Normal Community Gym B

Bloomington 51, Normal West 26

Mahomet-Seymour 56, Plainfield South 46

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Normal West 65, Plainfield South 40, 15th Place

St. Ignatius 52, Geneseo 43

Richwoods 63, North Lawndale 52

Bloomington 53, Mahomet-Seymour 37, 13th Place

Normal Community 69, Chatham Glenwood 36

Springfield 41, Wheaton Warrenville South 35

Chatham Glenwood 53, Geneseo 26, 11th Place

Richwoods 60, Springfield 55, Fifth Place

Rock Island 53, Rochester 42

North Lawndale 52, Wheaton Warrenville South 47, Seventh Place

Normal Community 46, St. Ignatius 36, Consolation Championship

Morton 42, Normal U-High 39

FRIDAY’S GAMES

at Shirk Center

Rochester vs. Normal U-High, noon, Third Place

Rock Island vs. Morton, 6:30 p.m., Championship