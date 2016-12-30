High school holiday tournament scoreboard
The final day of high school holiday basketball tournaments involving area teams across the state wraps up today, and we've got you covered with score updates on all the games.
Follow us on Twitter as well right here.
BOYS’ HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS
Soy Christmas Tournament
at St. Teresa
Orange Pool: St. Teresa, Decatur Lutheran, Riverton, Sullivan
Blue Pool: Heyworth, Mt. Pulaski, Maroa-Forysth, Blue Ridge
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Riverton 44, Sullivan 37
Maroa-Forysth 73, Blue Ridge 33
St. Teresa 52, Decatur Lutheran 42
Heyworth 58, Mt. Pulaski 48
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Sullivan 72, Blue Ridge 47, Seventh Place
Maroa-Forsyth 60, Riverton 53, OT, Fifth Place
Mt. Pulaski 50, Decatur Lutheran 37, Third Place
St. Teresa 57, Heyworth 48, Championship
Williamsville Holiday Tournament
MONDAY’S RESULTS
Warrensburg-Latham 64, South Fulton 39
PORTA 53, Beardstown 24
Pleasant Plains 70, Midwest Central 35
Tremont 64, Roanoke-Benson 33
Peoria Quest 76, Normal Calvary 48
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 57, Delavan 50
Williamsville 57, Havana 40
East Peoria 57, Unity 48
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
South Fulton 52, Beardstown 45
Midwest Central 68, Roanoke-Benson 29
Delavan 54, Normal Calvary 51
Unity 60, Havana 58
Warrensburg-Latham 59, PORTA 42
Tremont 66, Pleasant Plains 45
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 40, Peoria Quest 39
Williamsville 55, East Peoria 38
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Beardstown 51, Roanoke-Benson 45
Havana 57, Normal Calvary 52
Midwest Central 72, South Fulton 60
Delavan 54, Unity 51
Pleasant Plains 43, PORTA 39
Peoria Quest 67, East Peoria 57
Tremont 63, Warrensburg-Latham 46
Williamsville 55, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 28
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Delevan 43, MIdwest Central 41,, Consolation Championship
Peoria Quest 52, Pleasant Plains 40, Fifth Place
Warrensburg-Latham vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Third Place
Tremont 65, Williamsville 60, Championship
Pinckneyville Duster Thomas Holiday Classic
Pool A: Pinckneyville, Trico, Roxana
Pool B: Waterloo Gibault, Greenville, Du Quoin
Pool C: Benton, Wesclin, Olney
Pool D: Carterville, Jerseyville, Cissna Park
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
Thomas Gym
Gibault 71, Greenville 68
Benton 62, Wesclin 30
Du Quoin 54, Greenville 51
Wesclin 49, Olney 47
Pinckneyville 72, Trico 40
Carterville 58, Jerseyville 51
Auxiliary Gym
Pinckneyville 62, Roxana 26
Jerseyville 53, Cissna Park 29
Roxana 55, Trico 38
Carterville 51, Cissna Park 36
Gibault 67, Du Quoin 60
Benton 47, Olney 36
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Auxiliary Gym
Bronze Pool
Greenville 67, Trico 55
Olney 60, Cissna Park 39
11th-place - Cissna Park 57, Trico 36
Ninth-place - Greenville 59, Olney 41
Thomas Gym
Silver Pool
Roxana 69, Du Quoin 47
Wesclin 43, Jerseyville 39
Seventh-place - Jerseyville 51, Du Quoin 49
Fifth-place - Wesclin 52, Roxana 43
Gold Pool
Pinckneyville 45, Gibault 36
Benton 55, Carterville 34
Third-place - Carterville 69, Gibault 65
Championship - Pinckneyville 59, Benton 53
Dieterich Holiday Tournnament
Pool A: Oblong, Okaw Valley, Christ Our Rock, Dieterich
Pool B: Newton, Arcola, Cowden-Herric/Beecher City, North Clay
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
Dieterich 51, Christ Our Rock 27
Newton 57, North Clay 43
CHBC 68, Arcola 66
Oblong 49, Christ Our Rock 35
Arcola 63, North Clay 59
Dieterich 52, Okaw Valley 33
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
CHBC 65, North Clay 43
Okaw Valley 50, Christ Our Rock 39
Newton 62, CHBC 50
Oblong 58, Okaw Valley 47
Newton 63, Arcola 40
Dieterich 58, Oblong 32
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
North Clay 49, Christ Our Rock 47, Seventh Place
Okaw Valley 51, Arcola 35, Fifth Place
Oblong 72, CHBC 52, Third Place
Newton 51, Dieterich 32, First Place
Arthur Okaw Christian Holiday Classic
at Arthur H.S.
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
Families of Faith Christian Academy 67, Wabash Valley Homeschool 36
Mountain Top Christian Academy 61, ALAH JV 33
Shekinah Christian School 74, Eagle Ridge Christian School 48
Arthur Okaw Christian 77, Morning Star Academy 34
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Mountain Top Christian Academy 74, Homeschool Resource Center 52
Crossroads Christian 82, Families of Faith Christian Academy 39
Morning Star Academy 59, ALAH JV 32
Families of Faith Christian Academy 65, Eagle Ridge Christian School 46
Homeschool Resource Center, 86, Wabash Valley Homeschool 49
Mountain Top Christian Academy 62, Arthur Okaw Christian 57
Crossroads Christian 72, Shekinah Christian Academy 61
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Homeschool Resource Center 70, Morning Star Academy 54
Wabash Valley Homeschoo 59, ALAH JV 23, Ninth Place
Morning Star Academy 52, Eagle Ridge Christian School 50, Seventh Place
Arthur-Okaw Christian 60, Shekinah Christian Academy 59, Third Place
Homeschool Resource Center 66, Families of Faith Christian Academy 61, Fifth Place
Crossroads Christian Academy 98, Mountain Top Christian Academy 60, Championship
BSN Holiday Classic
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
at Heritage
Salt Fork 49, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 43
Judah Christian 61, Villa Grove/Heritage 59
Salt Fork 50, Oakwood 48
Judah Christian 65, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 32
Oakwood 67, Villa Grove/Heritage 39
at Bismarck-Henning
Watseka 71, Logootee (Ind.) 61
Bismarck-Henning 54, North Vermillion (Ind.) 39
Fisher 52, Watseka 43
Logootee 48, North Vermillion (Ind.) 40
Bismarck-Henning 57, Fisher 44
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
at Heritage
Oakwood 62, Judah Christian 54
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 76, Villa Grove/Heritage 72
Salt Fork 44, Judah Christian 23
Oakwood 64, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 40
Villa Grove/Heritage 52, Salt Fork 49
at Bismarck-Henning
Fisher 51, North Vermillion (Ind.) 39
Watseka 67, Bismarck-Henning 57
Logootee (Ind.) 56, Fisher 52
Watseka 62, North Vermillion (Ind.) 43
Logootee (Ind.) 44, Bismarck-Hening 38
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
at Heritage
Villa Grove/Heritage 56, North Vermillion (Ind.) 50, Ninth Place
Fisher 60, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 51, Seventh Place
Bismarck-Henning 60, Judah Christian 48, Fifth Place
Oakwood 64, Logootee (Ind.) 54, Third Place
Watseka 57, Salt Fork 37, Championship Game
Monticello Holiday Hoopla
Purple Pool: Sangamon Valley, Monticello, GCMS, Tuscola
Gold Pool: Neoga, Ridgeview, Argenta-Oreana, PBL
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
GCMS 64, Tuscola 54
Monticello 67, Sangamon Valley 32
Argenta-Oreana 58, Neoga 46
Ridgeview 60, PBL 59 (2 OT)
GCMS 79, Sangamon Valley 52
Monticello 71, Tuscola 31
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
PBL 60, Argenta-Oreana 33
Ridgeview 68, Neoga 33
Tuscola 45, Sangamon Valley 42
GCMS 66, Monticello 55
Ridgeview 56, Argenta-Oreana 46
PBL 73, Neoga 47
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Seventh Place — Sangamon Valley 59, Neoga 46
Fifth Place — Argenta-Oreana 60, Tuscola 48
Third Place — PBL 73, Monticello 55
Championshp — Ridgeview 60, GCMS 35
Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournement
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
Hawkins Gym
Moline 63, Plainfield East 51
Morton 48, Centennial 41
Lanphier 77, Limestone 57
Hersey 65, Peoria 63
United Township 66, Mt. Carmel 33
Pekin 49, Richwoods 47
Washington 60, Freeport 43
Normal West 45, Lake Zurich 39
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Hawkins Gym
Moline 57, Morton 44
Lanphier 63, Hersey 55
United Township 52, Pekin 34
Normal West 42, Washington 39
Morton 55, Hersey 51
Lanphier 72, Moline 53
Normal West 50, United Township 39
Pekin 53, Washington 34
Custer/Stroudt Gym
Centennial 51, Plainfield East 39
Peoria 62, Limestone 51
Richwoods 55, Mt. Carmel 43
Lake Zurich 54, Freeport 31
Limestone 70, Plainfield East 57
Centennial 51, Peoria 48
Lake Zurich 52, Richwoods 49
Freeport 52, Mt. Carmel 47
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Custer/Stroudt Gym
Mt. Carmel 77, Plainfield East 66, 15th Place
Limestone 48, Freeport 46, 13th Place
Richwoods 58, Peoria 45, 11th Place
Hawkins Gym
Washington 57, Hersey 47, Seventh Place
Pekin 58, Morton 50, Fifth Place
Lake Zurich 53, Centennial 48, Consolation championship
United Township 48, Moline 43, Third Place
Lanphier 64, Normal West 19, Championship
State Farm Holiday Classic
Small School
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
at Shirk Center
Annawan 57, Prairie Central 36
Bloomington Central Catholic 69, El Paso-Gridley 42
Rock Falls 63, Piasa Southwestern 56
Quincy Notre Dame 81, Peoria Christian 36
Aurora Christian 64, St. Thomas More 47
Olympia 54, Tri-Valley 40
St. Joseph-Ogden 64, Fieldcrest 37
Bishop McNamara 70, Chillicothe IVC 39
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
at Normal West Gym A
St. Thomas More 46, Tri-Valley 40
Chillicothe IVC 59, Fieldcrest 48
El Paso-Gridley 56, Prairie Central 43
Piasa Southwestern 59, Peoria Christian 50
Quincy Notre Dame 76, Rock Falls 66
Bloomington Central Catholic 62, Annawan 46
St. Joseph-Ogden 76, Bishop McNamara 60
Olympia 63, Aurora Christian 55
At Normal West Gym B
Tri-Valley 61, Fieldcrest 35
Peoria Christian 44, Prairie Central 36
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Prairie Central 65, Fieldcrest 43, 15th Place
St. Thomas More 70, Chillicothe IVC 37
Rock Falls 54, Annawan 51
Tri-Valley 54, Peoria Christian 50, 13th Place
El Paso-Gridley 62, Piasa Southwestern 50
Bishop McNamara 74, Aurora Christian 60
Chillicothe IVC 48, Piasa Southwestern 46, 11th Place
Rock Falls 72, Bishop McNamara 65, Fifth Place
Quincy Notre Dame 66, Bloomington Central Catholic 45
Annawan 58, Aurora Christian 45, Seventh Place
St. Thomas More 63, El Paso-Gridley 46, Consolation Championship
St. Joseph-Ogden 70, Olympia 67
FRIDAY’S GAMES
at Shirk Center
GAME 31: Bloomington Central Catholic vs. Olympia, 10:30 a.m., Third Place
GAME 32: Quincy Notre Dame vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:45 p.m., Championship
State Farm Holiday Classic
Large School
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
Normal West Gym A
Zion-Benton 68, South Holland Thornwood 61
Warrenville South 51, Springfield 48
Rock Island 47, Metamora 40
Mahomet-Seymour 53, North Chicago 48
Normal U-High 61, Rockford Lutheran 60
North Lawndale 75, Plainfield South 40
Rockton Hononegah 47, Chatham Glenwood 39
Joliet Central 50, Normal Community 43
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
at Shirk Center
North Chicago 55, Metamora 42
Normal Community 44, Chatham Glenwood 30
South Holland Thornwood 56, Springfield 43
Rockford Lutheran 85, Plainfield South 76
North Lawndale 69, Normal U-High 46
Wheaton Warrenville South 39, Zion-Benton 24
Mahomet-Seymour 69, Rock Island 66 (4 OT)
Joliet Central 62, Rockton Honongeah 44
At Normal West Gym B
Chatham Glenwood 42, Metamora 35
Springfield 54, Plainfield South 48
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Plainfield South 53, Metamora 51, 15th Place
Normal Community 61, North Chicago 55
Zion-Benton 59, Normal U-High 39
Springfield 44, Chatham Glenwood 35, 13th Place
South Holland Thornwood 65, Rockford Lutheran 48
Rock Island 54, Rockton Honongeah 52
North Chicago 57, Rockford Lutheran 51, 11th Place
Zion-Benton 59, Rock Island 52, 5th Place
Wheatn Warrenvillle South 62, North Lawndale 54
Rockton Hononegah 49, Normal U-High 46, Seventh Place
South Holland Thornwood 60, Normal Community 53, Consolation Championship
Joliet Central 49, Mahomet-Seymour 38
FRIDAY’S GAMES
at Shirk Center
North Lawndale vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 1:30 p.m., Third Place
Wheaton Warrenville South vs. Joliet Central, 8:15 p.m., Championship
Tri-County Holiday Tournament
at Kansas
Pool A: Martinsville, Chrisman, Tri-County, Hutsonville/Palastine
Pool B: Paris, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, ALAH, Westville
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
Westville 55, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 37
Chrisman 62, Hutsonville/Palastine 32
Paris 46, ALAH 34
Tri-County 60, Martinsville 53
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 49, ALAH 39
Chrisman 66, Tri-County 54
Hutsonville/Palastine 72, Martinsville 60
Paris 47, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 44
Chrisman 80, Martinsville 41
Westville 51, ALAH 36
Hutsonville/Palastine 64, Tri-County 55
Paris 59, Westville 47
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
ALAH 39, Martinsville 36, Seventh Place
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 56, Tri-County 55, Fifth Place
Westville 59, Hutsonville-Palestine 26, Third Place
Paris 69, Chrisman 61 Championship
Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Springfield Southeast 67, Oakville (Mo.) 35
Eisenhower 58, Belleville East 51
Edwardsville 83, McCluer North 53
Lincoln 52, Urbana 43
East St. Louis 69, Riverview Gardens 47
MacArthur 84, Collinsville 64
Belleville Althoff 82, Hazelwood East 58
Quincy 63, Granite City 44
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Springfield Southeast 67, Eisenhower 57
Edwardsville 42, Lincoln 32
East St. Louis 93, MacArthur 75
Belleville Althoff 73, Quincy 61
Eisenhower 38, Lincoln 31
Edwardsville 66, Springfield Southeast 41
Althoff 83, East St. Louis 80
Quincy 61, MacArthur 41
Auxilary Gym
Belleville East 66, Oakville (Mo.) 42
McCluer North 67, Urbana 57
Collinsville 59, Riverview Gardens 34
Hazelwood East 56, Granite City 48
Urbana 67, Oakville (Mo.) 51
Belleville East 62, McCluer North 58
Collinsville 52, Hazelwood East 42
Riverview Gardens 59, Granite City 58
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Auxilary Gym
GAME 25 - Oakville (Mo.) vs. Granite City, noon, 15th Place
GAME 26 - Urbana vs. Riverview Gardens, 1:30 p.m., 13th Place
GAME 27 - McCluer North vs. Hazelwood East, 3 p.m., 11th Place
Main Gym
GAME 28 - Lincoln vs. MacArthur, noon, Seventh Place
GAME 29 - Eisenhower vs. Quincy, 1:30 p.m., Fifth Place
GAME 30 - Belleville East vs. Collinsville, 3 p.m., Consolation Championsip
GAME 31 - Springfield Southeast vs. East St. Louis, 6 p.m., Third Place
GAME 32 - Althoff vs. Edwardsville, 7:30 p.m., Championship
Centralia Holiday Tournament
WEDNESDAYS RESULTS
Marist 51, Jacksonville 29
O’Fallon 64, Cahokia 62 (2 OT)
Central 60, Mt. Vernon 21
Alton 62, Addison Trail 44
TF North 47, Arlington (Tenn.) 28
Belleville West 71, Salem 41
Centralia 67, Confluence (Mo.) 49
Germantown (Tenn.) 47, Hyde Park 43
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Jacksonville 45, Cahokia 43
Addison Trail 61, Marist 47
Marist 67, O'Fallon 40
Central 85, Alton 79 (OT)
Arlington (Tenn.) 55, Salem 35
Belleville West 69, TF North 68
Centralia 46, Germantown (Tenn.) 40
Hyde Park 53, Confluence (Mo.) 45
FRIDAY’S GAMES
GAME 17 - O'Fallon vs. Alton, 8:30 a.m. (Annex)
GAME 18 - TF North vs. Germantown (Tenn.), 8:30 a.m.
GAME 19 - Jacksonville vs. Addison Trail, 10 a.m. (Annex)
GAME 20 - Arlington (Tenn.) vs. Hyde Park, 10 a.m.
GAME 21 - Cahokia vs. Mt. Vernon, 11:30 a.m. (Annex)
GAME 22 - Marist vs. Champaign Central, 12:30 p.m.
GAME 23 - Salem vs. Confluence, 1 p.m. (Annex)
GAME 24 - Belleville West vs. Centralia, 2 p.m.
GAME 25 - Winner game 17 vs. Winner game 18, 4:30 p.m. Fifth Place
GAME 26 - Winner game 21 vs. Winner game 23, 6 p.m. (Annex)
GAME 27 - Winner game 19 vs. Winner game 20, 6 p.m. Consolation Championship
GAME 28 - Loser game 22 vs. Loser game 24, 7:30 p.m., Third Place
GAME 29 - Winner game 22 vs. Winner game 24, 9 p.m., Championship
Pontiac Holiday Tournament
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Oak Park River Forest 55, St. Charles North 48
Simeon 73, Plainfield North 24
Bloom Twp 61, Manual 58
Joliet West 77, Niles West 53
Bloomington 80, Warren 69
Benet Academy 69, Lockport 41
Curie 81, Pontiac 39
Danville 62, West Aurora 61
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Manual 67, Niles West 61
St. Charles North 51, Plainfield North 49 (OT)
Bloom Twp. 68, Joliet West 64
Simeon 65, Oak Park River Forest 47
Lockport 55, Warren 35
Benet Academy 59, Bloomington 57
West Aurora 64, Pontiac 37
Danville 71, Curie 55
St. Charles North 60, Manual 58
FRIDAY’S GAMES
GAME 18 - Lockport vs. West Aurora, 8 a.m.
GAME 19 - Oak Park River Forest vs. Joliet West, 9:30 a.m.
GAME 20 - Bloomington vs. Curie, 11 a.m.
GAME 21 - Simeon vs. Bloom Twp., 1 p.m.
GAME 22 - Benet Academy vs. Danville 2:30 p.m.
GAME 23 - Winner game 17 vs. Winner game 18, 4 p.m., Consolation Championship
GAME 24 - Winner game 19 vs. Winner game 20, 6 p.m., Fifth Place
GAME 25 - Loer game 21 vs. Loser game 22, 7:30 p.m., Third Place
GAME 26 - Winner game 21 vs. Winner game 22, 9 p.m., Championship
Taylorville Tournament
Purple Pool: Mt. Zion, Rantoul, Sterling, Chicago Corliss
Gold Pool: Galesburg, Rochester, Dunlap, Taylorville
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Sterling 73, Corliss 43
Galesburg 59, Dunlap 45
Mt. Zion 71, Rantoul 47
Taylorville 65, Rochester 46
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Corliss 63, Mt. Zion 61
Sterling 69, Rantoul 63
Galesburg 43, Rochester 25
Taylorville 67, Dunlap 44
Corliss 55, Rantoul 48
Rochester 54, Dunlap 43
Mt. Zion 75, Sterling 70
Taylorville 46, Galesburg 42
FRIDAY’S GAMES
GAME 1 - Rochester vs. Rantoul, 9 a.m.
GAME 2 - Dunlap vs. Corliss, 10:30 a.m.
GAME 3 - Galesburg vs. Mt. Zion, noon
GAME 4 - Taylorville vs. Sterling, 1:30 p.m.
Loser game 1 vs. Loser game 2, 4 p.m., Seventh Place
Winner game 1 vs. Winner game 2, 5:30 p.m., Fifth Place
Loser game 3 vs. Loser game 4, 7 p.m., Third Place
Winner game 1 vs. Winner game 2, 8:30 p.m., Championship
GIRLS’ HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS
Merry Mule Tournament
at Fairfield
Pool A: Champaign Central, Fairfield, Galatia
Pool B: Flora, Teutoolis, Woodlawn
Pool C: Lawenceville, North Posey, Wayne City
Pool D: Carmi, Murphysboro, Robinson
MONDAY’S RESULTS
at Fairfield H.S.
Fairfield 46, Galatia 16
North Posey 54, Lawrenceville 43
Champaign Central 67, Galatia 42
North Posey 48, Wayne City 46
Fairfield 45, Champaign Central 27
Lawenceville 57, Wayne City 24
at Central School
Flora 42, Woodlawn 28
Murpnysboro 52, Robinson 28
Teutoolis 39, Woodlawn 23
Carmi 59, Robinson 36
Teutoolis 58, Flora 35
Murphysboro 43, Carmi 36
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Galatia 50, Wayne City 43
Woodlawn 39, Robinson 32
Lawrenceville 52, Champaign Central 39
Flora 43, Carmi 41
Fairfield 49, North Posey 36
Teutopolis 48, Murphysboro 37
Eleventh Place — Robinson 48, Wayne City 42
Ninth Place — Woodlawn 49, Galatia 16
Seventh Place — Carmi 67, Champaign Central 64
Fifth Place — Flora 53, Lawrenceville 43
Third Place — Murphysboro 53, North Posey 39
Championship — Teutopolis 50, Farifield 24
Riverton Holiday Tournament
Pool A: Riverton, Heyworth, Tremont, Warrensburg-Latham
Pool B: Hillsboro, Auburn, Mid Central, PORTA
Pool C: Sherrard, North Mac, Clinton, Williamsville
MONDAY’S RESULTS
Heyworth 61, Warrensburg-Latham 28
Riverton 43, Tremont 28
Hillsboro 51, Auburn 50
Midwest Central 57, PORTA 39
Sherrard 60, Clinton 35
Williamsville 50, North Mac 28
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
Heyworth 54, Tremont 33
Riverton 44, Warrensburg-Latham 31
Auburn 51, PORTA 32
Hillsboro 52, Midwest Central 43
Williamsville 54, Clinton 32
Sherrard 53, North Mac 32
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Tremont 49, Warrensburg-Latham 38
Heyworth 55, Riverton 27
Auburn 52, Midwest Central 42
Hillsboro 50, PORTA 40
Clinton 53, North Mac 43
Sherrard 47, Williamsville 26
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Seventh Place — Midwest Central 46, Clinton 45
Fifth Place — Auburn 37, Riverton 20
Third Place — Heyworth 52, Williamsville 39
Championship — Sherrard 64, Hillsboro 59
Dieterich Holiday Tournnament
Pool A: Newton, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, Arcola, Dieterich
Pool B: Brownstown/St. Elmo, Casey-Westfield, North Clay, South Central
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Newton 50, Dieterich 17
BSE 48, South Central 22
North Clay 46, Casey-Westfield 40
Arcola 54 CHBC 42
Casey-Westfield 60, South Central 29
CHBC 62, Dieterich 42
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
North Clay 46, South Central 21
Newton 62, CHBC 31
North Clay 60, BSE 50
Newton 67, Arcola 22
Casey-Westfield 52, BSE 31
Dieterich 42, Arcola 35
THURSDAY’S GAMES
CHBC 43, South Central 38, Seventh Place
Arcola 42, BSE 38, 2:30 p.m., Fifth Place
Casey-Westfield 53, Dieterich 51, Third Place
Newton 62, North Clay 26, First Place
Arthur Okaw Christian Holiday Classic
at Arthur H.S.
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
Arthur Okaw Christian 64, Wabash Valley Homeschool 6
Mountain Top Christian Academy 67, Shekinah Christian School 56
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Mountain Top Christian Academy 102, Wabash Valley Homeschool 21
Arthur Okaw Christian 48, Shekinah Christian School 14
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Shekinah Christian School 50, Wabash Valley Homeschool 11
Arthur Okaw Christian 50, Mountain Top Christian Academy 49
Bismarck-Henning Blue Devil Classic
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Benton (Ind.) Central 56, Fisher 21
Villa Grove/Heritage 50, Westville 27
Salt Fork 20, North Vermillion (Ind.) 17
Cissna Park 60, Villa Grove/Heritage 31
Benton (Ind.) Central 60, Watseka 29
Bismarck-Henning 39, North Vermillion (Ind.) 15
Fisher 53, Watseka 45
Bismarck-Henning 45. Salt Fork 28
Cissna Park 39, Westville 20
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Benton (Ind.) Central 68, North Vermillion (Ind.) 15
Cissna Park 45, Salt Fork 28
Bismarck-Henning 29, Fisher 26
Watseka 69, Villa Grove/Heritage 37
North Vermillion (Ind.) 37, Westville 28
Benton Central 63, Salt Fork 31
Cissna Park 24, Fisher 23
Bismarck-Henning 33, Villa Grove/Heritage 27
Watseka 62, Westville 14
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Villa Grove/Heritage 45, North Vermillion (Ind.) 28
Fisher 45, Salt Fork 41
Watseka 39, Bismarck-Henning 26
Benton (Ind.) Central 37, Cissna Park 28, Championship
Charleston Holiday Tournament
Red Pool: Charleston, Centennial, Danville, Pekin, Canton
Gold Pool: Paris, Effingham, Rantoul, Urbana, Eisenhower
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
Rantoul 44, Eisenhower 30
Effingham 33, Paris 29
Pekin 52, Canton 43
Charleston 71, Centennial 44
Urbana 84, Rantoul 48
Paris 48, Eisenhower 28
Danville 67, Canton 45
Charleston 69, Pekin 57
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Paris 74, Urbana 67
Effingham 58, Eisenhower 29
Danville 56, Charleston 50
Pekin 59, Centennial 46
Paris 47, Rantoul 24
Effingham 70, Urbana 43
Danville 52, Centennial 36
Charleston 52, Canton 50
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Effingham 66, Rantoul 40
Urbana 68, Eisenhower 47
Canton 51, Centennial 45
Pekin 71, Danville 54
Danville 74, Urbana 46, Fifth Place
Paris 60, Pekin 44, Third Place
Effingham 59, Charleston 52, Championship
Mattoon Holiday Tournnament
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
Salem 56, MacArthur 50
Galesburg 56, Sullivan 29
Mattoon 69, Olney 43
St. Anthony 57, Vandalia 37
Sullivan 59, MacArthur 42
Galesburg 62, Salem 32
Vandalia def. Olney
Mattoon 46, St. Anthony 40
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Galesburg 61, MacArthur 37
Salem 58, Sullivan 32
Mattoon 53, Vandalia 40
St. Anthony 54, Olney 38
Olney def. MacArthur
Vandalia 58, Sullivan 36
Mattoon 61, Salem 33
Galesburg 51, St. Anthony 17
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Sullivan 56, MacArthur 34, Seventh Place
Olney 44, Vandalia 35, Fifth Place
Salem 41, St. Anthony 31, Third Place
Mattoon 45, Galesburg 40, Championship game
Monticello Holiday Hoopla
Purple Pool: Monticello, Tuscola, GCMS, Stark County
Gold Pool: Argenta-Oreana, Neoga, Ridgeview, PBL
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
Monticello 65, Stark County 26
Tuscola 40, GCMS 16
Ridgeview 61, PBL 44
Neoga 65, Argenta-Oreana 41
Monticello 46, Tuscola 31
Stark County 41, GCMS 25
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Ridgeview 61, Neoga 40
PBL 46, Argenta-Oreana 32
Monticello 56, GCMS 16
Tuscola 48, Stark County 44
PBL 58, Neoga 27
Ridgeview 54, Argenta-Oreana 18
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
GCMS 40, Argenta-Oreana 20, Seventh Place
Stark County 64, Neoga 51 Fifth Place
Tuscola 59, PBL 41, Third Place
Monticello 49, Ridgeview 21, Championship
State Farm Holiday Classic
Small School
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
at Normal Community Gym A
Bloomington Central Catholic 64, Peoria Christian 60
Schlarman 51, Rock Island Aleman 25
Elmhurst IC Catholic 45, St. Joseph-Ogden 44 (OT)
Rock Falls 53, El Paso-Gridley 29
Annawan 45, Bishop McNamara 35
Rockford Lutheran 57, Prairie Central 33
Brimfield 42, St. Thomas More 33
Camp Pt. Central/Augusta SE 64, LeRoy 15
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
at Bloomington Central Catholic
St. Joseph-Ogden 46, El Paso-Gridley 40
St. Thomas More 62, LeRoy 32
Rock Island Alleman 49, Peoria Christian 44
Bishop McNamara 38, Prairie Central 31
Rockford Lutheran 58, Annawan 42
Bloomington Central Catholic 50, Schlarman 33
Camp Point Central/Augusta SE 60, Brimfield 37
Rock Falls 67, IC Catholic 64
At Normal Community Gym B
El Paso-Gridley 29, LeRoy 28
Peoria Christian 49, Prairie Central 38
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Prairie Central 47, LeRoy 31, 15th Place
St. Joseph-Ogden 56, St. Thomas More 47
Schlarman 63, Annawan 51
Peoria Christian 40, El Paso-Gridley 37, 13th Place
Rock Island Alleman 39, Bishop McNamara 31
IC Catholic 42, Brimfield 41
St. Thomas More 39, Bishop McNamara 34, 11th Place
Schlarman 51, IC Catholic 26, Fifth Place
Rockford Lutheran 55, Bloomington Central Catholic 41
Annawan 51, Brimfield 47, Seventh Place
Rock Island Alleman 39, St. Joseph-Ogden 32, Consolation Championship
Camp Point Central/Augusta SE 46, Rock Falls 37
FRIDAY’S GAMES
at Shirk Center
Bloomington Central Catholic vs. Rock Falls, 9 a.m., Third Place
Camp Point Central/Augusta SE, 3 p.m., Championship
State Farm Holiday Classic
Large School
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
at Bloomington Central Catholic
Peoria Richwoods 61, Chatham Glenwood 56
Rock Island 79, Plainfield South 38
Springfield 73, Bloomington 57
Normal U-High 49, St. Ignatius 42
Wheaton Warrensville South 50, Geneseo 31
Morton 62, Normal West 59
Rochester 58, Normal Community 44
North Lawndale 74, Mahomet-Seymour 44
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
at Normal Community Gym A
St. Ignatius 57, Bloomington 53
Geneseo 60, Normal West 56
Normal Coummunity 67, Mahomet-Seymour 39
Chatham Glenwood 53, Plainfield South 40
Rock Island 80, Peoria Richwoods 55
Rochester 50, North Lawndale 48
Morton 35, Wheaton Warrenville South 32
Normal U-High 57, Springfield 44
At Normal Community Gym B
Bloomington 51, Normal West 26
Mahomet-Seymour 56, Plainfield South 46
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Normal West 65, Plainfield South 40, 15th Place
St. Ignatius 52, Geneseo 43
Richwoods 63, North Lawndale 52
Bloomington 53, Mahomet-Seymour 37, 13th Place
Normal Community 69, Chatham Glenwood 36
Springfield 41, Wheaton Warrenville South 35
Chatham Glenwood 53, Geneseo 26, 11th Place
Richwoods 60, Springfield 55, Fifth Place
Rock Island 53, Rochester 42
North Lawndale 52, Wheaton Warrenville South 47, Seventh Place
Normal Community 46, St. Ignatius 36, Consolation Championship
Morton 42, Normal U-High 39
FRIDAY’S GAMES
at Shirk Center
Rochester vs. Normal U-High, noon, Third Place
Rock Island vs. Morton, 6:30 p.m., Championship
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.