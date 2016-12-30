Trimble scores 51 in title-game loss

BLOOMINGTON — Brandon Trimble leaned over the garbage can off to the side of the Shirk Center court as the second quarter of Friday’s State Farm Classic small-school championship game against Quincy Notre Dame neared its end.



Trimble was on fire in a metaphorical sense — he scored 29 points before the halftime break and 51 overall in an 81-73 loss — but he was also a little feverish and a bit worn out after having to fight his way around multiple screens just to get his hands on the ball every time down the floor.



“I started gagging,” said Trimble, who was face-guarded all game. “I don’t know what was wrong. I was exhausted. I’ve been a little tired the last couple of days. ... I started to get a headache and I had a little bit of a fever, so I took some Tylenol, but I feel better.”



By the way he shot, cut every which way, shrugged and made eye contact with a spectator in the crowd after draining a stepback three-pointer, and smiled as he talked to a few different opposing players, it was impossible to tell Trimble was sick.



One of Trimble’s most impressive plays came when he fought through the Quincy Notre Dame press and drove to the free-throw line, took a few dribbles backward behind the three-point arc and drained a shot.



“I just kept shooting the ball, and everything kept going in,” Trimble said. “When you get to a certain point in the game and it’s crunch time, you know you’ve got to do what you need to do to win. I love the excitement of the game, and I get into it. That’s what makes it fun for me.”



Among Trimble’s 51 points, he drained seven three-pointers and knocked down 10 of 11 free throws. He broke the record for total points in the State Farm Classic in the first half and finished with 162, good for an average of 40.5 points during the four games.



Of course, Trimble’s day was overshadowed by the Spartans’ eight-point loss.



Trimble and Jordan Brooks scored all but one of the points for SJ-O (11-3), with third-leading scorer Kolten Taylor on the bench for much of the game with an injury. In stark contrast, six Quincy Notre Dame players scored in double figures.



“It was like whenever we scored, they were on the other side of the court,” Trimble said.



While Trimble starred, Brooks kept the Spartans in the game late. He hit two threes, both with his team down six, to bring the deficit to one possession in the final 1:26. Ultimately, the Spartans couldn’t score another meaningful basket.



After the game, though, Brooks marveled at his teammate.



“It’s an honor (to play next to Trimble),” Brooks said. “It seems like he has those games quite a bit, but I mean to be able to play with a player like him, one of the best players in (Class) 2A basketball, he just helps our team so much.”



Trimble’s performance was lost on almost nobody, including the public address announcer, who called out his point total as he read off the all-tournament team.



Nobody, that is, except Trimble.



After he exited the locker room following coach Brian Brooks’ postgame speech, it became apparent that Trimble didn’t know his scoring total. Upon hearing he surpassed the half-century mark, his stream-of-consciousness alternated between disbelief, excitement, gratitude toward his teammates and ultimate disappointment about the loss on a feverish evening.



“I had 51?” he said, pausing and chuckling in disbelief. “It did not seem like that. (I thought I had) like 40 again.



“I’m kind of shocked about that because it still doesn’t feel like I had 51, to be honest. That’s crazy. Without my teammates, none of that would have been possible. They all know when to screen and when to get me the ball and when to get other people the ball.



“That’s crazy. I knew I hit a couple of shots, but I did not know I had 51. It’s still a loss, though. I just wanted to win.”