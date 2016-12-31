UI signees Tilmon, Pickett showing senior leadership

Video: Tilmon: 'Excited to announce I have signed with Illinois' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette It was a week later than expected, but Illinois landed five-star center Jeremiah Tilmon, who announced his signing Thursday afternoon at East St. Louis Senior High School.

COLLINSVILLE — Javon Pickett’s stated goal before this season started was to get his Belleville East team to a regional final, win a championship and let his younger teammates experience what he did as a freshman.

Jeremiah Tilmon returned to East St. Louis for his senior season after a year at La Lumiere to be closer to his family — his actual family and the Flyers teammates he considers his “brothers.”

Both Illinois signees have put up big numbers this season. Pickett is averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game. Tilmon is averaging a double-double — 16.5 ppg and 11.2 rpg — while blocking almost four shots per game. Both have also made leading their teams a priority this season.

“When we made mistakes (Wednesday) I was just trying to encourage my team,” Pickett said after Belleville East lost its opening game in the Collinsville Holiday Classic to Decatur Eisenhower. “Even in the end when things went bad, I just tried to help us keep our composure.

“In order for us to go far, we have to have a leader, so that’s a role I needed to pick up on. I need to work on that a lot anyway, being a vocal leader, when I go to college — being able to talk to my teammates and encouraging them.”

Belleville East coach Abel Schrader said Pickett’s demeanor in the loss to Eisenhower — no bad shots, leading the team during timeouts — is what he’s come to expect from his senior guard this season. Pickett has the talent. He’s added the leadership.

“It will pay off,” Schrader said. “I really believe that. If he continues on the same path and same way he’s going about his business, it will pay off for us and for him.”

Tilmon’s return to East St. Louis gave the Flyers the post presence they lacked when he transferred.

Adding back the top-ranked prospect in Illinois also meant another leader for the Flyers alongside the likes of senior guards Reyondous Estes and Arthur Chair.

“He’s one of those guys that’s the first person in the gym and last one to leave, and it’s trickling down to the last man on the bench,” East St. Louis coach Phillip Gilbert said of Tilmon. “I tell him to keep that up — just keep playing and keep leading and being that inspirational guy as far as his stature.

“Those guys, especially the young guys, they look up to him. It’s big for him to come back to finish what he started here with his family. We have a lot of leaders.”

As much as Tilmon’s return has meant to the Flyers, it’s meant just as much to the 6-foot-10, five-star center.

“It means a lot because they all still accept me like I never left, and I just feel like these are my brothers,” Tilmon said. “We’ve still got that same connection from before I left. (My role’s) just being a leader and making sure I keep my composure when I get frustrated (and) make sure I run the floor hard every possession.”

Tilmon signing with Illinois in November has allowed him to turn his focus to basketball and leading his current team. The Illini coaches are already impressed. Now, Tilmon can simply play.

“I don’t have to worry about getting calls from coaches no more and stressing over the little stuff,” Tilmon said. “Basically, it’s like a stress reliever. I don’t have to worry about trying to impress all these coaches. (The Illinois coaches) know what I can do.”

Pickett said signing with Illinois was exciting and added he was looking forward to the start of his college career.

Eventually, that is. The 6-5 guard still has goals for his final high school season and still has areas of his game he wants to improve.

Finding a balance between being a scorer and doing everything else Belleville East needs from him is his focus. After scoring just 13 points against Eisenhower, Pickett put up a 30-point, 10-rebound double-double against Oakville, then 31 and 10 against Collinsville.

“Last year I feel like I did good with my scoring,” Pickett said. He averaged 23.5 ppg as a junior.

“This year, I still care about scoring and stuff like that, but I also want to help my teammates rebound and get my assist rate up,” he continued. “That’s the part of my game I’ve been working on, but I’ve also got to start looking to take more shots.”

Pickett and Tilmon have already met once this season, an 84-77 East St. Louis victory on Dec. 3. Tilmon had 20 points and 14 rebounds. Pickett had 26 and six.

They’ll meet again Jan. 27 in another Southwestern Conference tilt — two of the standouts in a loaded Metro East basketball scene. Talent that’s always been there, Tilmon said.

“I feel like we’re one of the places with the most talent, and a lot of people are just now realizing it,” Pickett said.

Star power

Illinois’ 2017 class has slipped some nationally as other teams added top prospects, but John Groce’s best group of recruits still sits atop the Big Ten. Here’s how the conference currently stacks up according to the 247Sport Composite Team Rankings:

Team ✰✰✰✰✰ ✰✰✰✰ ✰✰✰ ✰✰

1. Illinois 1 2 1 0

■ Five-star center Jeremiah Tilmon remains the prize of Illinois’ recruiting class, but Trent Frazier’s impact could be just as big.

2. Wisconsin 0 2 1 0

■ The Badgers took advantage of a wealth of Minnesota talent in 2017, signing four-stars Nathan Reuvers and Brad Davison.

3. Purdue 0 1 3 0

■ Matt Painter made sure he kept up his run of 7-footers by signing 7-foot-2 Matt Haarms out of Wichita, Kan.

4. Michigan 0 2 1 0

■ Four-star Jordan Poole was the Wolverines’ lone commit for almost a year before John Beilein locked in a solid three-man class.

5. Michigan State 1 1 0

■ The Spartans added an elite power forward in Jaren Jackson Jr., who’s playing on a loaded, unbeaten La Lumiere squad this year.

6. Indiana 0 1 2 0

■ Tom Crean added a four-star wing in Justin Smith out of Stevenson, but he whiffed on all the top Indiana prospects.

7. Maryland 0 2 0 0

■ The Terrapins added some size in 6-10 center Bruno Fernando and a Melo Trimble replacement in combo guard Darryl Morsell.

8. Iowa 0 1 2 0

■ Fran McCaffery knows exactly what he’ll be getting in his top recruit, who happens to be his son, Connor.

9. Minnesota 0 1 1 0

■ With Nate Mason a senior in 2017-18, the Golden Gophers landed his replacement in four-star point guard Isaiah Washington.

10. Ohio State 0 1 1 0

■ Ohio native and four-star center Kaleb Wesson is the prize recruit of this Buckeyes class.

11. Northwestern 0 0 1 0

■ The Wildcats still have two open scholarships after signing 6-4 wing Anthony Gaines out of the New Hampton School in New Hampshire.

12. Rutgers 0 0 0 1

■ New Hampshire combo guard Geo Baker was Steve Pikiell’s first player signed as the Scarlet Knights coach.

13. Nebraska 0 0 0 1

■ The Cornhuskers dipped into Illinois again, signing Bolingbrook shooting guard Nana Akenten in November.

14. Penn State 0 0 0 0

■ This current freshman class was Pat Chambers’ big haul, and he’s yet to fill his one open scholarship for the 2017-18 season.

✰ — indicates star ranking of recruits/signees