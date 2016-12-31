Zilis: Holiday tournaments mean happy times for local teams

Image Gallery: HS Girls Holiday Hoopla: Monticello vs. Ridgeview » more Monticello celebrates their win over Ridgeview in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla Tournament at Monticello High School on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.

Danville boys’ basketball coach Ted Houpt was right there with the rest of the shocked spectators.

His team, which finished 13-14 a year ago, took down the No. 2 team in Class 4A, defending state champion Chicago Curie, 71-55 in the Pontiac Holiday Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

With plenty of college coaches looking on at one of the best and oldest tournaments in the Midwest, Danville’s Kendle Moore scored 36 points in the game. Even Houpt was taken aback.

“I have to admit, like everybody else I was pretty surprised not just that we beat Curie, but by 16 points and we felt like we controlled the game the whole time,” Houpt said. “You want to be competitive, given that anything can happen, but I don’t think that anybody saw it coming like that.”

“I was surprised but then just really excited for the guys in the program to do something like that for the community, to see everyone so excited,” Houpt added.

Danville experienced the ideal holiday tournament. It performed well. It won games. It put itself and its players on the map. But the Vikings played teams that truly tested them, teams they wouldn’t have seen otherwise.

They also lost, but they did so in respectable fashion. Against defending Class 4A runner-up Benet Academy, they were within one possession in the final minute before falling. In the third-place game against Bloom Township, they had the ball with a chance to win at the buzzer before losing in overtime.



Talented teams learn lessons

The Vikings weren’t the only area team to get out of a holiday tournament almost exactly what they wanted, even if they didn’t come home with a first-place trophy.

The Schlarman girls’ team has well-established talent, but a team with Division I recruits that is untested at the high school level with a roster completely filled with freshmen and sophomores.

Coach Keith Peoples’ goal at the State Farm Classic (small-school division) was to see how the Hilltoppers could compete against programs with state-championship pedigree.

In a quarterfinal matchup with Bloomington Central Catholic, they showed they’re not quite at that level with a 50-33 loss to a team that won a Class 2A sectional title last season. But Schlarman also took down Class 1A power Annawan and Elmhurst IC Catholic to place fifth in the tourney.

“I want to be challenged against some of the larger schools early on that have a tradition of winning because it will challenge us, especially with a group of freshmen and sophomores,” Peoples said after a tournament-opening win over Rock Island Alleman. “You couldn’t ask for anything more.”

The St. Joseph-Ogden boys felt like they had something to prove entering the State Farm Classic (small-school division). They left knowing that they could compete with some of the top Class 2A teams in the state.

Simply playing in a large amount of games over a three-week span helped the Spartans, which hosted and won the Leader Classic before taking second to Quincy Notre Dame at the State Farm Classic.

“For us, we really like it because we don’t play at Thanksgiving and we practice for a while, and our guys need some game action,” SJ-O coach Brian Brooks said. “We like it. Our tournament usually gets (finished) around the 21st or 22nd, then we come over here and we see four great games, four great teams. We couldn’t have asked for better luck this year getting Bishop Mac, then Olympia (on Thursday), then (Quincy Notre Dame), which is one of the top five teams in the state without question.”



Coming together

Tournaments can also be a good way for teams to bond away from home, as Champaign Central’s boys did in tournaments at Webster Groves, Mo., and Centralia.

“It’s a great opportunity to spend time together traveling, eating out, having some fun away from basketball, but also having some well-respected teams,” Maroons coach Jeff Finke said about the road trips.

The list of teams that benefited from holiday tournaments goes on.

The Mahomet-Seymour boys proved to themselves and the rest of the state that they’re a team to be reckoned with in Class 3A after finishing fourth in the large-school division at the State Farm Classic.

The Ridgeview girls continued their incredible turnaround from a 7-16 season to one that started with 16 consecutive wins and a second-place finish at the Monticello Holiday Hoopla, which the host Sages won for the first time since 2007.

Central continued its quest to become one of the best teams in Class 3A by finishing fourth at Centralia.

All of these teams will sleep well this weekend with dreams of deep postseason runs dancing in their heads. They’ll all hope that these last few weeks of constant basketball help them get there.

“It’s exhausting. Even when things go well, there’s a lot of action in a concentrated amount of time,” Houpt said. “It’s such an advantage to be able to play against (some of the top teams in the state), to see the different styles and figure out what you have to do, to see teams like that down the line.

“We learned from different teams at a high level. ... If we use it properly, it’ll be such an advantage going forward. I don’t know how you get that any other way than being right there in the middle of it all.”



