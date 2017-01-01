Prep preview, Week of Jan. 2

Each Monday, prep sports coordinator Anthony Zilis will take a look at five area events to circle on the calendar:

1. Tuesday: Twin City meet, wrestling, 5 p.m.

Centennial hosts a meet against St. Thomas More, Champaign Central and Urbana. Centennial’s Andre Gordon and STM’s Andrew Mammen will offer an interesting matchup at 160 pounds, while Central’s Amir James will likely take on former Chargers teammate Jeremiah Risinger at 170.

2. Tuesday: Urbana at Danville, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

Danville took down powerhouse Chicago Curie thanks to point guard Kendle Moore’s dynamic performance and opened the Big 12 season with a win over Champaign Central. But it wasn’t able to beat Urbana, which won the teams’ first meeting 65-54 on Dec. 17 at Urbana.

3. Thursday: Centennial at Champaign Central, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

After Centennial took the first matchup, 80-66 on Dec. 8 at home, Central will be out for revenge while the Chargers try to end a seven-game losing streak. Centennial’s Faith Ayodele dominated inside with 30 points, so the Maroons must find an answer.

4. Friday: Centennial at Champaign Central, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

Don’t let Centennial’s 4-11 record fool you. The Chargers’ last seven losses have come by seven points or less, with Kam Reaves and Bryson Cowper solid scoring options. Central will hope to start the New Year right after losing its last three Big 12 games.

5. Saturday: Charger Invitational, boys’ swimming and diving, 9 a.m.

Centennial’s Alex Shilts will be the star attraction, leading the area in the 50-yard and 100 freestyle. Urbana’s Max Zhang (leads area in the 200 freestyle) and Champaign Central’s Cam Barnard (area’s top 100 butterfly swimmer) will also star in a meet that also includes Mahomet-Seymour and Danville.