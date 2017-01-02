N-G Top 10: Boys' basketball (Jan. 3)

Video: N-G Top 10: Boys' Basketball Week 6 » more Videographer: The News-Gazette Nine of the Top 10 finished in the top four in holiday tournament action, which prevented Matt Daniels from shaking things up in this week's rankings.

No dominant team has emerged so far in the season, so sports editor Matt Daniels still has Mahomet-Seymour atop the rankings for the fourth straight week:

RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Mahomet-Seymour 9-3 1 Bulldogs placed fourth at large-school State Farm Holiday Classic, but will try to end two-game losing skid at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Mahomet when Galesburg visits.

2. Danville 8-5 3 Kendle Moore let a statewide audience know what area hoops fans already realize: The junior point guard makes Danville — which hosts Urbana at 7:30 tonight — a scary team.

3. Ridgeview 13-0 6 Buoyed by seniors Tyler McCormick and Noah Young, the Mustangs, who play at Lexington at 7 tonight— rattled off an impressive performance to win Monticello’s Holiday Hoopla.

4. St. Joseph-Ogden 11-3 7 Brandon Trimble doesn’t seem to let anything affect his scoring prowess. Spartans open Okaw Valley Conference play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at rival Unity in lone game this week.

5. Champaign Central 8-6 4 Tim Finke, Bailey Dee and Co. will have all week to get prepped for Unit 4 rival Centennial before the two clash at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Central’s Combes Gym.

6. Hoopeston Area 10-1 8 Coach Matt Colston’s team, powered by Trey Layden, plays for the first time since Dec. 22 with a 7:30 p.m. Vermilion Valley Conference game Tuesday at Schlarman.

7. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6-2 9 Panthers, paced by Andrew Zenner, placed third at Monticello Holiday Hoopla before two road trips this weekend: Friday night at Momence and Saturday night at Shelbyville.

8. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 10-2 10 Mitch McNutt and Tucker Cribbett are two key scorers on a balanced offense for GCMS as Falcons gets ready to host Heart of Illinois Conference rival Fisher at 7 tonight.

9. Monticello 7-2 5 Isiah Florey and Luke Stokowski gives Monticello an inside presence that Sages will need when they play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Rantoul in Okaw Valley opener for both teams.

10. Rantoul 9-5 2 Duck Gibson and the rest of the Eagles, who were short-handed during a seventh-place finish at Taylorville Holiday Tournament, host Monticello at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.