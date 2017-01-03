Danville boys avenge earlier loss to Urbana

Video: N-G Top 10: Boys' Basketball Week 6 » more Videographer: The News-Gazette Nine of the Top 10 finished in the top four in holiday tournament action, which prevented Matt Daniels from shaking things up in this week's rankings.

DANVILLE — Danville boys’ basketball didn’t have much trouble showing its full capabilities on the offensive end Tuesday night against Urbana. The only thing to stop the Vikings — at least in the first half — was themselves.

Kendle Moore attacked the basket at will, finishing strong at the rim — or the free-throw line. Day’len Davis-Williams didn’t struggle finding his way through the paint to the basket either. But 13 first-half turnovers saw Danville hold just a one-point lead.

Cutting the turnovers to four in the final two quarters made a world of difference.

Urbana managed to hang around, not giving in to the weight of a 32-point game from Moore and 22 more points from Davis-Williams, but Danville (9-4) never relinquished its slim halftime lead in building to a 74-64 victory.

“There’s no doubt taking care of the basketball was a big difference in the second half because you get shots,” Danville coach Ted Houpt said. “Not only that, but I thought our zone was pretty effective. If you look, I would guess that a lot of their points came off of turnovers. We turn the ball over, they’re going the other direction and lay it in.”

Those were the easiest points Urbana got, however. The Tigers’ zone offense struggled against Danville’s 2-3 defensive look, and Urbana (6-9) finished just 3 of 21 from three-point range. Calogeno Dawson had two of those makes as part of his 13 points.

What Urbana coach Verdell Jones II wanted to see more of from his team was ball and player movement. More of that, and shot selection might not have been as much of an issue for the Tigers, who also got 17 points from Davonnis Shaw and 11 from Kristion Dixon.

“When you’re not aggressive in your attack on the zone — attacking the seams, making two people guard you and kicking out for wide-open looks — that’s what it leads to,” Jones said of his team’s three-point struggles. “What happens is a sense of not necessarily, but kids are like, ‘It’s time to shoot.’ They don’t understand the patience aspect of it. Those are the things we kept harping on.”

Danville opted for fewer three-pointers in the rematch with Urbana. The Tigers posted a 65-54 victory on Dec. 16 when the Vikings took 36 three-pointers and shot an equally poor percentage — particularly in the second half — as Urbana did Tuesday.

Houpt said the plan was to use Davis-Williams and the 6-foot-7 Julian Pearl to the Vikings’ advantage.

“Urbana doesn’t have tons of size,” Houpt said. “They’ve got a lot of heart, but they don’t have the size. The focus was don’t settle for a three and see if we can get it in the paint either through our big guys or attacking like Kendle did.”

Moore, who was 10 of 14 from the field and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line, said the key for Danville was attacking the basket consistently. That’s something he said the Vikings didn’t do in their mid-December loss to the Tigers.

“The first game we attacked the first half, but the second half we weren’t really aggressive,” Moore said. “This game, Coach told us to get more aggressive and attack the lane, and that’s what we tried to do. Then we hit our free throws in clutch moments.”