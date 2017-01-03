Former Illini Rice signs with French hoops team
CHAMPAIGN — Former Centennial and Illinois guard Rayvonte Rice signed with Aix-Maurienne on Monday and will join the Ligue Nationale de Basket Pro B team at midseason. Aix-Maurienne is 5-8 in the French second division and will return to action Jan. 13.
Rice played last season for Tezenis Verona in Serie A2 in Italy. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 13.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game in the Italian second division.
Rice spent two seasons at Illinois after transferring from Drake. He started 55 of 59 games — missing several games in the 2014-15 season with a broken hand and due to suspension — and averaged 16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in his Illini career.
