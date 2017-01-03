Tuesday's highlights: STM boys outlast Warriors in overtime

Image Gallery: 2017 Twin City Wrestling Meet » more Photo by: Robin Scholz 170-Central's Amir James and Centennial's Dontaice Roberson during the annual Twin City Wrestling Meet at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.

In boys’ basketball

■ St. Thomas More 96, Watseka 93. Four quarters wasn’t enough to settle the battle between the Sabers (7-7) and Warriors (10-4). STM Albion Francis scored eight of his team-leading 42-points in overtime to lead the Sabers to victory. Tanner Klein finished the night with 17 points and DJ Lee had 12 points for the Sabers. Four players finished in double figures for the Warriors: Nathan Schroeder (27), Brendan Fletcher (16), Hunter Lee (14) and Ben Lyznicki (12).

■ Arthur Okaw Christian 57, Arcola 49. The Conquering Riders rallied for 21 points in the fourth quarter to defeat the Purple Riders (4-8). Trevor Beachy had four three-pointers and 15 points, Benny Lee put up 13 points, Oliver Binion came up with nine rebounds and Brady Mast added 12 points for the Conquering Riders (7-9). Three players scored in double figures for the Purple Riders: Myles Roberts (16), Blake Lindenmeyer (16) and Kaleb Byard (12).

■ Tuscola 50, Cerro Gordo/Bement 25. Jaret Heath scored 15 points, Luke Sluder put up 12 points and Ray Kerkhoff added nine points to help the Warriors (7-5) breeze past the Broncos in a game played at Tuscola. The Warrior defense held the Broncos scoreless in the fourth quarter. Adam Gillespie had nine points for the Broncos (4-8).

■ Hoopeston Area 61, Schlarman 42. The Cornjerkers (11-1) grabbed the lead in the second quarter when Lucas Hofer swished a two-pointer, and Hoopeston was never threatened the rest of the way. Gavin Gard scored 14 points and made all four of his free-throw attempts for the Hilltoppers (4-4). Keshawn Lillard racked up 10 points and Johnny Carnahan sank two three-pointers and scored 10 points for the Hiltoppers.

■ Oakwood 66, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 48. Chase Vinson scored 16 points to lead the Comets (8-4) to victory in a game played at Oakwood. Conor Steinbaugh had 17 points for the Buffaloes (4-11).

■ Salt Fork 39, Armstrong-Potomac 32. Ben Dowers netted 17 points and Caleb Fauver put up 10 points to pace the Storm (9-6) to a seven-point victory at Armstrong. The Trojans (4-10) were led by Cameron Colunga with 12 points.

■ Chrisman 57, Westville 48. Brian Porter found the bucket on six field goals and scored 20 points to lead the Cardinals to the win. Kyle Webster added 12 points and Bryce Krabel had 10 rebounds and six blocks for Chrisman (9-3). LaDavion Severado led the Tigers (8-7) with 16 points.

■ Bismarck-Henning 54, Milford 31. Center Colton Story provided 20 points and eight rebounds and guard Blake Reifsteck had 12 points to lead the Blue Devils to a 23-point triumph. The Blue Devils (8-6) shot 52.6 percent from the field. The Bearcats (6-6) were led by Steven Varela with 14 points.

■ Clinton 79, LeRoy 60. Peyton McCubbin lit up the scoreboard with 10 field goals and 24 points as the Maroons (5-5) crushed the Panthers (4-7). Dalton Smith added 12 points for the Maroons, who shot 35 of 68 from the field. Nick Perry had 22 points and Brett Egan put in 13 tallies for the Panthers.

■ Argenta-Oreana 61, Central A&M 60. Brody Ulrey scored 19 points, Derek Jones netted 13 points and JaColby Boston put up 11 points for the Bombers (8-4) as they edged Central A&M in a barnburner at Argenta. The Bombers shot 67 percent from the free-throw line.



In girls’ basketball

Macon County Tournament

■ St. Teresa 56, Cerro Gordo/Bement 19. Hannah Foran scored eight points and Karly Jones finished with three points for the Broncos (3-10) in the tournament quarterfinals. St. Teresa outscored the Broncos 19-2 in the first quarter.



Nontournament

■ Cissna Park 41, Unity 35. Lauren Knake led the way with 12 points to pace the Timberwolves (10-5) to victory. Elyce Knudsen had 13 points and Harlie Duncan finished with eight points for the Rockets (10-5).

■ Champaign Central 66, Rantoul 52. Anyesha Williams netted 13 points and Kelsey Patton had 12 to lead the Maroons (4-11) by the Eagles (5-13).

■ Bloomington 59, Mahomet-Seymour 41. Kailyn Northrup had 16 points and Jordan Hackmann added 11 for the Bulldogs (8-9) in their 18-point loss.

■ Arthur Okaw Christian 70, Judah Christian 45. Amanda Franklin turned in a 21-point performance to go along with 13 rebounds and four steals, Savanna Spitz came off the bench to finish with a career-high 15 points and Alexa Franklin put in 12 points for the victorious Conquering Riders (12-5). Regan Bollant swished six three pointers while Meghan Otlhoff recorded seven assists and seven rebounds for the Tribe (7-8).

■ Armstrong-Potomac 35, Hoopeston Area 31. Madi Gayheart led the Trojans (6-7) with 12 points. The Trojan defense proved to be dominant, holding the Cornjerkers scoreless in the first quarter. Alexis Cade had nine points, five rebounds and four steals for the Cornjerkers (3-12).

■ Villa Grove/Heritage 62, Arcola 45. Alana Campbell led all scorers with 24 points as the Blue Devils (9-9) crushed the Purple Riders. Kyrsten Cox had 13 points and Aliya Holloman had 11 points for the Blue Devils. Faith Spellman led the way for the Purple Riders (4-11) with nine points, including a three-pointer.



In wrestling

■ At Shelbyville. Ben Stahl, David Spencer, Justin Roberts, Kyle Johnson, Lucas Morgan, Zach Daebelliehn, R.G. Bradley and Hunter Crowley all won via pin as Mahomet-Seymour clobbered Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher 57-12. Dakota Matthews had a pin for the Falcons.

Noah Richards and Kaehl VanDalsen earned pins to lead Monticello to a 48-11 triumph against host Shelbyville.

■ At Atica (Ind.). Bismarck-Henning’s Kolin Dykes and Cody Miller pinned their opponents as the Blue Devils took a 66-15 loss.