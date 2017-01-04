3 local storylines as Friday boys' basketball returns

Image Gallery: HS Boy's Basketball: SJ-O vs. Olympia » more St. Joseph-Ogden's Brandon Trimble(3) and Olympia's Mason Marquis(21) during the final game of the Leader Classic tournament at St. Joseph-Ogden high school in St. Joe on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.

With the first Friday night of boys’ basketball games of 2017 a day away, preps coordinator Anthony Zilis highlights three contests to watch out for this week:

Centennial at Champaign Central, 7:30 p.m. Friday

CHAMPAIGN — Consistent issues dogged Central and Centennial throughout the early goings of the season. For the Maroons (8-6), defensive play held them back during a slow start in Big 12 action. For the Chargers (4-11), inexperience and poor shooting hurt them during most of their 10 single-digit losses.

Both teams, though, have hope heading into Friday night’s showdown at Combes Gym.

At the Pekin Holiday Tournament, Centennial won two straight games for the first time this season and shot better in the process. Central defended better during a fourth-place finish at the Centralia Holiday Tournament, Maroons coach Jeff Finke said, although still not quite up to his standards.

And if any ills remain, the rivalry matchup might help wipe those away.

“They know what’s at stake,” Centennial coach Tim Lavin said. “These guys have been friends for a long time. They’ve played with each other, they’ve played against each other. It doesn’t take much to get ready for this game.”

With a host of new rotation players, along with big men Jaden Roberts-Thomas and Jordan Williams, each of whom have missed time with injuries, the Chargers have plenty of reason to believe they’ll become a better team late in the season.

Finke knows what it’s like to coach a team light on continuity. A year ago, he took over at Central and took his sons, former Centennial starters Nick and Tim, with him to play on a team with a rotation that was mostly new. That team began the year 6-7 before finishing 17-11.

“Coach Lavin has a great system that’s won year-in and year-out,” Jeff Finke said. “They’ve come up on the short end of a lot of close games this season. Their young guys without varsity experience starting the season are getting their experience now. It’s similar to us last year where we didn’t have a lot back. We grew as the season went along, which is what I’m sure they’re looking for.”



Monticello at Rantoul, 7:30 p.m. Friday

RANTOUL — It may not have felt like last year’s breakout season after a 2-3 finish at the Taylorville Holiday Tournament, but Rantoul coach Brett Frerichs wanted to remind his team of one important fact.

At 9-5, the Eagles were just a game off last year’s 10-4 pace at the same point in the season.

“Obviously, I try to put a positive spin on it with the guys,” Frerichs said, “but we definitely have some work to do because we are throwing in some younger guys.”

As they head into Friday’s Okaw Valley Conference opener against Monticello (7-2), there is one key difference to this year’s team from the one that ran the table in conference play last year. All-Area forward Kevonte Williams broke his left hand in Taylorville, meaning he’ll likely miss around six weeks.

“Going into the season, we knew we were a little thin, and losing Kevonte is such a big blow to us,” Frerichs said. “He’s such a big part of the team, offensively and defensively.”

The defending conference champions will rely on sophomores LJ Lewis and Joe Schluter along with recent junior varsity call-up Eric Cole, a freshman, to fill in for Williams’ minutes.

Still, the Eagles have plenty to feel good about with a veteran trio of Onycai Lawson, Duck Gibson and Kevin Williams, Kevonte’s brother, leading the way.

“We’re talking about the injuries, but it’s still a pretty strong three there to build around,” Frerichs said. “(Kevin) has stepped up since his brother went down. He’s really stepped up on the court, but vocally as well. I think he knows that he has to take more of a leadership role and step up.”

St. Joseph-Ogden at Unity, 7:30 p.m. Friday

TOLONO — First-year Unity coach Matt Reed doesn’t fault his team’s effort or intensity over its 4-4 start to the season.

Entering Friday’s Okaw Valley Conference opener against St. Joseph-Ogden, though, his young team is simply still learning his defensive system.

“Our guys are working really hard, competing well, but we’ve got to have a little bit of a quicker learning curve on our defensive philosophy,” Reed said. “We’re asking them to pressure the ball and pressure the passing lanes, and to be able to guard hard without fouling. We have the athletes to do it, but in the past, they played more of a pack-lane defense, which is a different way of guarding man-to-man.”

The Rockets’ opponent Friday will certainly test their defensive capabilities. The defending state champions are coming off of a second-place finish at the State Farm Holiday Classic, where Brandon Trimble averaged 40.5 points over the tournament’s four games for the Spartans (11-3).

SJ-O coach Brian Brooks, though, knows the Rockets have threats of their own, including junior JT Wheeler, who has averaged 19.1 points per game this season.

“It’ll be a great game,” Brooks said. “It’s a great test for our guys to go on the road in a tough environment against a team in Unity that’s hungry. They’ve got a new coach and playing a little bit differently. I know they’re very excited about the talent they’ve got on their roster, and they should be.

Wheeler is a kid that can put up a lot of points in a hurry if you’re not guarding him very well. They’re very athletic, very big and very long. It’ll be a challenge for us.”

Whatever happens, Brooks doesn’t want Friday’s game to resemble last year’s rivalry game at Unity, at least for the first three quarters. The Spartans started the fourth quarter down 40-22 before storming back for the overtime win.

“We sure hope that doesn’t happen on Friday,” Brooks said. “I’m not sure you can do that twice. I don’t know how we did it once, but you certainly don’t want to try to do it twice.”