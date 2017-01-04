Athletes of the Week: Brandon Trimble and Zanna Myers

Image Gallery: HS Boy's Basketball: SJ-O vs. Olympia » more St. Joseph-Ogden's Brandon Trimble(3) and Olympia's Mason Marquis(21) during the final game of the Leader Classic tournament at St. Joseph-Ogden high school in St. Joe on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.

Brandon Trimble

St. Joseph-Ogden basketball

Why he was chosen: The senior shattered the State Farm Holiday Classic scoring record, compiling a whopping 162 points — Aaron Simpson of North Chicago held the previous standard with 135 points during the 2011 tournament — in four games, including a career-high 51 points during the Spartans’ 81-73 title game loss to Quincy Notre Dame, to help the Spartans place second in the small-school division.

From Trimble: “To be honest, during the game and even after the title game, I didn’t even know I had that many points. I was kind of shocked because it didn’t feel like that. It was an awesome experience. That’s something I’ll never forget, so it’ll be a good thing to look back on.”

I need concert tickets to ... go see Drake. I’ve always listened to him before basketball games, so he gets me pretty pumped up. He has some good songs, and to me, he’s the best rapper in the world right now. He gets me going.

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Elf.” Will Ferrell is one of my favorite actors. He’s so funny. If you watch it, it always puts a smile on your face.

If I could travel to one place in the world, it would be ... Cancun. My mom and dad went there probably a year ago. They told me it was really nice, and it made me jealous. Hopefully we get to go there as a family soon.

If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... flying. If there’s traffic in St. Joe, you can just fly over that in a matter of seconds and get back home.

The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to hit the lottery would be ... buy an Audi.

One thing I’ve never done before but would like to try is ... parachuting. I see them all the time on Twitter. They look really fun and scary. I don’t like heights, but you’ve got to risk it sometimes. I think it’ll be fun.

My biggest pet peeve is ... when you tell someone something and they don’t listen and they just forget about it. That just gets on my nerves.

My best basketball memory was ... when we had won state last season, me and one of my teammates, Drayke Lannert, we were in our hotel room, and the ceilings in the hotel room weren’t that high, so we jumped up and my head hit the top of the ceiling. The ceiling went up and down, we both fell down and we started laughing.

My most embarrassing basketball memory was ... I went up for a dunk before my junior year and got stuffed by the rim in front of my dad and my grandpa.

Before a game ... I go to Subway, get a footlong sandwich on Italian bread, toasted, with turkey, American cheese, lettuce and mayo. Then I put my Beats on and listen to music.

After a game ... I like to come home and sleep.

In five years, I see myself ... playing basketball professionally overseas.

Honorable mention: Cam Barnard, Champaign Central swimming; JaColby Boston, Argenta-Oreana basketball; Justin Cardani, Centennial wrestling; Ezra Elliott, Hoopeston Area wrestling; Brendan Fletcher, Watseka basketball; Mitch McNutt, GCMS basketball; Kendle Moore, Danville basketball; Cory Noe, Mahomet-Seymour basketball; Noah Young, Ridgeview basketball; Andrew Zenner, Paxton-Buckley-Loda basketball

Zanna Myers

Monticello basketball

Why she was chosen: The junior averaged 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 3.8 steals in four games to help the Sages win their own eight-team Holiday Hoopla title.

From Myers: “It was big to win the title for all of us, and I think our team came together more than they did at the beginning of the season. That helped us out a lot. For me, it was exciting to win the title because I’ve been watching the Holiday Hoopla ever since I was little.”

I need concert tickets to ... probably Shawn Mendes. I like a lot of his music.

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “The Last Song,” because it is a good, sappy movie, and that’s just the kind of movie I like.

If I could travel to one place in the world, it would be ... France. I like learning about different cultures, and it’s somewhere that I’d like to go.

If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... reading people’s minds. That’s one superpower I’ve always wanted to have because I know a lot of people are indecisive about things, and I’m a straightforward person.

The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to hit the lottery would be ... put some of into shopping and some of it towards college.

One thing I’ve never done before but would like to try is ... I’ve always wanted to go ziplining because my parents have gone before, and they’ve said it was super fun.

My biggest pet peeve is ... I hate when people click their pens. Being in school, people always do that during class.

My best basketball memory was ... winning the state championship in seventh and eighth grade both years and going undefeated both years.

My most embarrassing basketball memory was ... probably when I played rec basketball when I was little, I was running down the floor and at halfcourt, I tripped over the center line. It was like there was a brick wall there.

Before a game ... I always eat ice cream, mostly chocolate ice cream, and listen to a variety of music.

After a game ... I probably eat more food and just socialize about the game with my teammates.

In five years, I see myself ... finishing up college and starting my own family. I want to become a nurse.

Honorable mention: Faith Ayodele, Centennial basketball; Natalie Bates, Tuscola basketball; Peyton Crowe, St. Joseph-Ogden basketball; Mikala Hall, Danville basketball; Sidney Hood, Fisher basketball; Maggie Millington, Argenta-Oreana basketball; Annie Nelson, Bismarck-Henning basketball; Anaya Peoples, Schlarman basketball; Jasmine Stock, Cissna Park basketball; Jordyn Talley, Ridgeview basketball