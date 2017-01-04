Danville's Moore drawing eyes with big scoring

Other Related Content Danville boys avenge earlier loss to Urbana

DANVILLE — Kendle Moore missed his final free throw in Danville’s 74-64 victory against Urbana on Tuesday night. Final free throw of a dozen the Vikings junior shot.

When the 6-foot point guard wasn’t finishing at the rim after beating his defender off the dribble — Moore was 10 of 14 from the field — he was headed to the free throw line after the Tigers did what they could to stop him.

Urbana beat Danville in mid-December by holding Moore scoreless in the second half. The Tigers couldn’t do the same Tuesday, and Moore finished with 32 points — his fourth 30-point performance of the season.

Moore’s ability to fill up the baskets and the way he’s done it — dropping 36 points in a win against a talented Champaign Central team and 36 again against Chicago Curie, then the No. 12-ranked team in the country — not only has Danville coach Ted Houpt’s appreciation. It’s also drawn the interest of a handful of Division I teams.

“The longer I’m in coaching, which hasn’t been very long, the more I understand the value of a guard that can get between the volleyball lines and get the ball up and get where he wants to go to either start our offense or finish it,” Houpt said. “Kendle’s getting stronger all the time. That’s quite a luxury to put the ball in his hands.”

Moore has a pair of D-I offers from Illinois State and Loyola Chicago. He said he’s also receiving interest from Tulsa, William & Mary, Butler and Indiana State.

There was plenty of interest in Moore after his monster game against Curie on Dec. 29, when he hit five three-pointers and Danville dominated in a 71-55 victory in the quarterfinals of the Pontiac Holiday Tournament.

“I got a lot of text messages after that,” Moore said.

Moore simply did against Curie what he’s done all season. He attacked the rim — the area he said he’s improved the most — over and over while knocking down enough three-pointers to keep the Condors honest.

Houpt said the growth Moore has made in his ability to get to the rim and finish comes from his strength. The moves he makes now aren’t the same ones he made as a freshman starting at point guard for Danville.

“A lot of times when he was younger and maybe not as strong, maybe he couldn’t turn the corner every time and finish,” Houpt said. “You can just see that his physical maturity and his calmness has taken him to another level.”

Moore is averaging 20.3 points per game for the Vikings (9-5) this season. Shooting better than 80 percent at the free-throw line has helped boost that scoring average.

“He’s getting to the basket and, very importantly, he’s knocking down free throws,” Houpt said. “He’s making you pay. If he gets fouled on a layup, it’s like a layup because he’s shooting free throws so well. When you have somebody that has the ball in their hand who’s going to take care of it, attack the basket and knock down free throws, it’s a lot easier to close out the game.”

Illinois State offered Moore in July, with Loyola making it a pair of Missouri Valley Conference offers in late October. That came after Moore played with the 16U Team Rose squad on the Adidas Gauntlet circuit in April and July.

“Coach said as we progress in the season, my recruiting will advance a little bit and increase toward the summer time,” Moore said. “This will be my last year in AAU coming up, and last season, that’s where I got a lot of exposure from. Hopefully toward the beginning of this summer my recruiting will increase a lot.”

Positionally sound

Danville’s Kendle Moore is among the top junior point guards in Illinois. A look at five of the best:

ATHLETE HT. SCHOOL

Ayo Dosunmu 6-4 Morgan Park

■ The Illinois recruiting target has 18 total offers, and like his point guard predecessors before him scored 51 points in the Mustangs’ season opener.

Kezo Brown 6-2 Simeon

■ Could he be the next Illinois talent Tim Miles brings to Nebraska? Brown also holds the distinction of being the only other freshman besides Jabari Parker to make varsity under Rob Smith.

Xavier Castaneda 6-0 Whitney Young

■ Has four total offers, but the first was a big one coming from Iowa State. Castaneda also led Young to the Proviso West Holiday Tournament title, beating Morgan Park and outscoring Dosunmu in the process.

Kendle Moore 6-0 Danville

■ Vikings leader has scored in double figures in every game this season — saving some of his best performances for the highest-profile games. Lost somewhat by his ability to get to the rim is his clutch free-throw shooting.

Darius Beane 6-3 Carbondale

■ Youngest son of Southern Illinois assistant Anthony Beane Sr. is being recruited by the Salukis. Older brother, Anthony Beane Jr., finished SIU career as program’s third-leading scorer.