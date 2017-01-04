Unit 4 basketball heating up this week

Image Gallery: HS Boys Swimming: Central vs. Centennial » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Centennial's Luke Starks in the 200 Yard Free during a swim meet at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.

Girls' basketball: Thursday

The Chargers relied on the interior presence of Faith Ayodele, who poured in 30 points, to knock off the Maroons 80-66 at Centennial on Dec. 8. Ever since that win against its rival, however, it’s been a tough go of it for Centennial (3-13), which has lost seven straight going into tonight’s 7:30 tip at Combes Gym. It hasn’t been any easier for Central (4-11). The Maroons, led by Chanice Willis and Fess Hawkins, are coming off a Tuesday night win at Rantoul, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Tonight’s game marks the start of a five-game home stretch for Central as both teams use the final month of the regular season to gear up for postseason play in February.

Boys' basketball: Friday

In their first meeting this season, Central (8-6) hosts Centennial (4-11) at 7:30 p.m. at Combes Gym. Both teams are coming off decent holiday tournament showings, with the Maroons, paced by Tim Finke and Bailey Dee, placing fourth at the Centralia Holiday Tournament and the Chargers going 2-2 at the Pekin Holiday Tournament, falling in the consolation title game despite steady performances from Bryson Cowper and Kam Reaves. The two teams split last year’s games, with Centennial winning at Central and Central returning the favor at Centennial. Expect a raucous atmosphere at Combes Gym before they meet again on Jan. 31 at Centennial.