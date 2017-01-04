Wednesday's highlights: Chow paces Urbana in pool

Image Gallery: HS Boys Swimming: Central vs. Centennial » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Centennial's Luke Starks in the 200 Yard Free during a swim meet at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.

URBANA — Ethan Chow was a double winner for the Urbana Tigers in their 99-81 swimming and diving loss to Bloomington on Wednesday.

First, Chow blew away the field in the 100-yard breaststroke, reaching the finish at 1 minute, 5.82 seconds, which was 13 seconds ahead of Purple Raider swimmer and runner-up Casper Trainer.

Chow didn’t have long to rest, having also been entered in the 200 individual medley. This time, Chow was even more impressive, finishing at 2:10.60, which was 15 seconds ahead of Bloomington runner-up Kendall Cross.

Meanwhile, Tiger swimmer Max Zhang won the 500 freestyle in 5:05.81, 29 seconds better than Purple Raider runner-up Justin Sharp.



Bombers slip in tournament. Forward Maggie Millington scored 11 points and Gabby Williams had 10 points for Argenta-Oreana girls’ basketball, but it wasn’t enough in a 60-40 loss in a consolation semifinal game at the Macon County Tournament in St. Teresa. The Trojans held the Bombers (0-14) to only seven points in both the first and fourth quarters.



Broncos fall short. Junior Hannah Foran swished five field goals and scored 13 points for the Cerro Gordo/Bement girls’ basketball (3-11) in a 45-30 loss to Warrensburg-Latham in the second consolation semifinal game at St. Teresa.



Fieldcrest tops Knights. Senior Nick Homan was 6 of 9 from the charity stripe and scored 10 points for Blue Ridge boys’ basketball (1-13) in a 69-44 loss to Fieldcrest on Wednesday night.