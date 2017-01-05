Trimble lets his game do the talking

ST. JOSEPH — Brian Brooks remembers Brandon Trimble sticking out at an early age during the St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ basketball summer camps held for local youth.



“He was a highly skilled guard, but his competitiveness was evident in every drill,” the veteran SJ-O coach said. “For two hours every day at camp, he was just competing in everything we did.”



The mantra still rings true to this day. And it’s a key reason the 6-foot-2 senior guard recently became the Spartans’ all-time leading scorer.



Trimble enters Friday’s 7:30 p.m. Okaw Valley Conference opener for SJ-O (11-3) at rival Unity (4-4) with 1,755 career points. His 51-point outburst last Friday during the small-school championship game at the State Farm Holiday Classic during an 81-73 loss against Quincy Notre Dame vaulted Trimble past previous record-holder Rick Schmidt, a 1971 SJ-O graduate who ended his prep career with 1,739 career points before going on to score 1,105 points during three seasons at Illinois from 1972 to 1975.



Trimble likely won’t wind up playing for the Illini in college unless his recruitment intensifies in the coming weeks. Despite his scoring capabilities — Trimble is averaging an area-best 33.9 points this season and has reached double figures in 42 consecutive games — Trimble only holds two scholarship offers from Wisconsin-Parkside and Southern Florida, both Division II schools.



Trimble said Evansville and Tennessee-Martin are starting to show some interest, but for now, he’s biding his time and letting his game do the talking when it comes to his college prospects.



“Hopefully it starts to pick up a little bit more,” Trimble said. “I think it will, but you’ve always got to trust the process, go with the flow, not worry about it and just keep playing your game.”



Brooks is confident Trimble will start attracting more college attention during the season’s final two months.



“He’s handled it pretty well,” Brooks said. “It’s been a little bit frustrating because the thing about Brandon is he’s a pure scorer. I think it’s hard for people to understand how good of a scorer he is until they really see him in person. The ones that have see that. I definitely think he can help a college program over the next four years and be a scholarship player.”



Unity’s first-year coach Matt Reed, who echoes Brooks’ sentiments about Trimble’s ability translating well to the college game, will get to see Trimble in person for the first time Friday night.



Reed coached 10 seasons at Springfield from 2005 to 2015, so he’s familiar with highly skilled scorers. If it were up to him, he’d choose LeBron James to defend Trimble and only then would he feel good about his chances.



“Ideally, you have a guy who is an absolute animal that has size and quickness and strength, but those guys don’t grow on trees, so you’re going to have to do it with multiple guys throughout the game sharing that responsibility,” Reed said. “They run (Trimble) through a lot of screens, and I know he scores a lot of points, but there’s nothing about his game that’s selfish.”



Trimble’s game is multi-dimensional on the offensive end. Getting to the basket is his forte. Finishing at the rim, too. His soft shooting touch from 15 feet and in evokes a flashback to the days before the three-point line existed. His marksmanship at the foul line is impressive, too, because he’s drained 89 of 98 (90.8 percent) free throws so far this season.



But it’s the progress in his outside shot that has elevated his scoring to another level this season.



Dialing in from distance



Opponents in the past almost dared Trimble to shoot a three-pointer, playing off him and having other help defense try to clog the lane in an effort to stop his high-energy drives to the basket.



He did shoot them, albeit reluctantly.



“One of the bigger things I’ve tried to work on is my three-point shot,” Trimble said. “Me, my dad and Coach Brooks talked about how teams are going to face-guard me this season and they’re not going to let me drive. I knew I was going to have to have that weapon in my back pocket.”



So far, the work is showing. Trimble is 32 of 77 (41.6 percent) from three-point range this season. Last season he made 38 of 90 (42.2 percent), but halfway through this season, he is well on his way to making more three-pointers than he did during his impressive junior season, which saw him compile an SJ-O single-season record 839 points.



“Last year we would get on him pretty hard about not shooting the three at times,” Brooks said. “He’d come off a screen and wouldn’t shoot it. Teams really played to his drive, so he worked really hard in the offseason on it. This year, he shoots the three well and he can still drive it.”



Trimble showcased his offseason work on his outside shot in the first game he played this season for SJ-O. After missing the Spartans’ first two games with an ankle injury, Trimble drained 7 of 11 three-pointers during SJ-O’s 62-45 home win against La Salette on Dec. 6. His efficiency from the three-point line was on display again last Friday against Quincy Notre Dame, making 7 of 14 to significantly help his cause during his 51-point showing.



“That’s obviously paid off because if they’re not going to guard me out there, I’m just going to shoot the three,” Trimble said. “It doesn’t matter where I’m at as long as I’m in a good range to shoot, I’m going to shoot it. I’m glad I worked on it a lot.”



Striving for more



Trimble experienced the ultimate joy of a high school basketball player last March, contributing to SJ-O’s Class 2A state title, the first in program history.



But SJ-O graduated four of its five starters in Jake Pence, Ty Brown, Kohlten Johnson and Aaron Schluter, while key reserve Garrett Grimsley also graduated.



Trimble carried the scoring load for SJ-O last season and realized he’d have to do so again this season. albeit with a new cast of characters. Jordan Brooks, the son of SJ-O’s coach who came off the bench last season, Kolten Taylor, Brandon Dable and Jack Cook now join Trimble in SJ-O’s starting five.



“We talked a lot this summer about just getting familiar with one another and him having to trust some of the new guys coming forward,” Brian Brooks said. “He played with Jordan some last year, and then they played quite a bit this summer and in the fall. He played a little bit with Kolten, but he had to learn to trust some of the other guys, too, and they had to learn how to play with Brandon. It’s different to play with a guy that talented. You change some things in your system offensively when you’ve got a guy that skilled, and guys have to buy into that.”



Despite the loss to Quincy Notre Dame, the Spartans have meshed well the last few weeks, particularly after Trimble seems to have fully recovered from two ankle injuries that have caused him to miss three games this season.



“The second day before the season-opening game, I hurt my ankle,” Trimble said. “I was sad and mad because I had worked so hard, and my team had worked so hard. It’s my senior year, and you don’t want to sit out any games your senior year. You want to make a lot of memories and go out with everything you have.”



If SJ-O wants to become the first high school boys’ basketball team from Champaign County to repeat as state champion this March, it will need to continue receiving big-scoring games from Trimble. The senior, as he’s shown throughout this season, is more than capable of delivering — and adding onto the record he already holds.



“It’s special for Brandon to set the record midway through his senior year when he didn’t play a lot as a freshman and he had a couple injuries his sophomore and junior year, and even this year,” Brian Brooks said. “He’s probably going to put a number up there that’s going to be awfully difficult to catch.”

A new leader

St. Joseph-Ogden has played boys’ basketball since 1963, when the St. Joseph and Ogden districts consolidated into SJ-O. And no player in the program’s history has lit up the scoreboard the way Brandon Trimble has. A look at the 1,000-point scorers in SJ-O history:

RK., NAME PTS. GRADUATING YEAR

1. Brandon Trimble 1,755 2017

2. Rick Schmidt 1,739 1971

3. Brandon Frerichs 1,622 1996

4. Brent Schluter 1,293 2014

5. Kevin Taylor 1,286 1992

6. Bryce Frerichs 1,260 1999

7. Nate Michael 1,244 2014

8. Rich Connell 1,210 1972

9. Rudy Schmidt 1,156 1966

10. Tab Carmien 1,129 1977

11. Lance Freeman 1,120 1977

12. Mike Walden 1,093 1989

13. Chase Patton 1,085 2013

14. Andrew Kidd 1,048 2005

15. Ryan Craig 1,034 1993

16. Jason Franklin 1,028 1990

Steady climb

Brandon Trimble posted 51 points in a game last week, but he isn’t just a one-game phenomenon. Here’s how his career has shaped up since he first suited up for the Spartans in 2013:



2016-17 (senior)

373 points

Field goals: 126 of 276 (45.7 percent)

Three-pointers: 32 of 77 (41.6 percent)

Free throws: 89 of 98 (90.8 percent)

Highest-scoring game: 51 points against Quincy Notre Dame last Friday

2015-16 (junior)

839 points

Field goals: 295 of 619 (47.7 percent)

Three-pointers: 38 of 90 (42.2 percent)

Free throws: 211 of 255 (82.7 percent)

Highest-scoring game: 44 points against Breese Central on March 11, 2016, and 44 points against Maroa-Forsyth on Feb. 16, 2016

2014-15 (sophomore)

508 points

Field goals: 180 of 402 (44.8 percent)

Three-pointers: 23 of 76 (30.3 percent)

Free throws: 125 of 149 (83.9 percent)

Highest-scoring game: 31 points against Quincy Notre Dame on Dec. 29, 2014

2013-14 (freshman)

35 points

Field goals: 14 of 22 (63.6 percent)

Three-pointers: 1 of 2 (50 percent)

Free throws: 6 of 7 (85.7 percent)

Highest-scoring game: 7 points against Oakwood on Feb. 25, 2014

Friday night fun



A brief look at Friday night’s three boys’ basketball games featuring area Big 12 teams all slated to tip off at about 7:30 p.m.



Bloomington (9-2) at Danville (9-5)

Both teams were at the Pontiac Holiday Tournament last week but didn’t meet. Danville point guard Kendle Moore (19.9 points, 3.1 assists, 2.5 steals) will have his hands full against the Purple Raiders, ranked third in the latest Associated Press Class 3A state poll.



Centennial (4-11) at Champaign Central (8-6)

Get to Combes Gym early to see if Tim Lavin’s Chargers finally can pull out a close win — and if Centennial has enough defensive firepower to contain Tim Finke (18.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists), Central’s Division I recruit, in the rivals’ first game this season.



Normal Community (7-5) at Urbana (6-9)

The Tigers hit the road for their second consecutive road game, this time against the stingy Ironmen. Jasia Fayne (11.7 points) and Kristion Dixon (11.1 points) lead a balanced Urbana offense as coach Verdell Jones’ team tries to avoid a two-game losing streak.

