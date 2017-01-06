Balanced scoring propels Spartans

TOLONO — St. Joseph-Ogden tried the “Brandon Trimble and Jordan Brooks do it all” offense its last time out. And the Spartans’ scoring leaders put up big numbers, with Trimble dropping a monster 51-point performance and Brooks adding 21 in the championship game of the State Farm Holiday Classic.



But SJ-O lost that game to Quincy Notre Dame. Trimble and Brooks scoring 72 of 73 possible points didn’t work.



Four Spartans in double figures on Friday night in Okaw Valley Conference action against rival Unity did. Trimble ultimately led the way with 21 points, but the 79-49 victory was built behind a balanced scoring effort.



“We did a much better job of finding the open guy, and I thought (Jack) Cook and (Brandon) Dable were really good (Friday night) for us,” SJ-O coach Brian Brooks said. “We’re a totally different team when those two are playing like that, and I thought it showed (Friday night).



“We know that we’ve got guys in that locker room that are capable. ... Our guys have the attitude that they just want to win. We needed Cook and Dable to be offensive threats ... for us. They are, but they just haven’t played quite as well as they’re capable of up to this point.”



The Spartans (12-3, 1-0 Okaw) needed the balanced offense with Jordan Brooks struggling and Trimble needing the first half to acclimate to a regular triple team by the Rockets. Drayke Lannert scored all 10 of his points in the first two quarters, and Dable had 11 of his 13.



“I was surprised because the most I’ve scored is like four before this game,” Dable said with a laugh about having 11 points by halftime. “We’re all a lot better when we move the ball, share and all score. I think (the balanced offense) made a big difference.”



Trimble, who scored 15 of his 21 in the second half, agreed.



“Everyone says it’s just me and Jordan that can score, but we know we have more in the box than us two,” Trimble said. “We just told Dable and (Cook) to be ready to score, and they did that with perfection.”



Cook scored most of his 13 points in the second half, taking Dable’s role as top offensive rebounder. That led to plenty of putbacks for the sophomore forward.



“We let them,” Unity coach Matt Reed said about giving up big nights to Dable, Cook and Lannert while focusing on Trimble. “Somebody else was going to have to beat us, and they did. That’s a credit to them. They’ve got a great program.”



Steven Migut led Unity (4-5, 0-1) with 15 points. JT Wheeler had 12 before going down in the third quarter with a knee injury, which Reed said initially was diagnosed as an MCL tear.