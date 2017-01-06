Bunnies stun top-ranked Mustangs

COLFAX — The bus ride back to Fisher wasn’t too loud. At least for portions of the trip.



But the Fisher boys’ basketball team had every reason to celebrate on Friday night after the Bunnies stunned Heart of Illinois Conference foe Ridgeview, defeating the state’s top-ranked Class 1A team 65-51 on the Mustangs’ home court.



“It’s a good win, but we know we’ve got to keep moving on,” Fisher coach Cody Diskin said. “We’ve got to get back to work.”



The Bunnies (10-6, 5-1 HOIC) dealt Ridgeview (14-1, 5-1) its first loss thanks to stingy defense in the second half and crisp offense.



Zach Griffith carried the scoring load for Fisher with 20 points, while Jaden Jones-Watkins wasn’t far behind with 19 points and Cale Zook rounded out the trio of double-figure scorers for Fisher with 14.



“As a team, it’s the most unselfish we’ve played offensively all season,” Diskin said. “It wasn’t just one guy trying to score. We just kept attacking them, and it felt like a whole team effort.”



Fisher trailed the Mustangs 33-27 at halftime but outscored Ridgeview 21-8 in the third quarter to take a 48-41 lead the Bunnies wouldn’t relinquish in the fourth quarter. Tyler McCormick (18 points) and Jacob Donaldson (13 points) paced Ridgeview’s offense.



“Ridgeview played a good first half, and we knew we had to come out and win the third quarter,” Diskin said. “I felt our defense was good at getting out on their shooters.”



The win is extra sweet for the Bunnies — who have been without starting guard Ryan Meents the last few weeks after Meents suffered a broken hand — who lost 62-49 on Tuesday night at rival Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.



“We know we could have played better at Gibson, but GCMS deserved to win that game,” Diskin said. “It’s nice to play together as a team to know what we can do, and we bounced back with a great effort.”

