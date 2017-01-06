Centennial's Reaves delivers against rival Maroons

Image Gallery: HS Boy's Basketball: Central vs Centennial » more Photo by: Holly Hart Champaign Central Boys Basketball vs Champaign Centennial, Saturday, January 9, 2016 at Central High School. Centennial defeated Central 55-46.

CHAMPAIGN — It was a dream start for Kam Reaves.



A year ago on this same Combes Gym floor at Champaign Central, he wore maroon throughout a season in which he was a key role player. But wearing Centennial Columbia blue on Friday night, he was something more in a 59-48 win by the visiting Chargers in the crosstown rivalry.



Reaves pumped in one three-pointer about four minutes into the game. A few minutes later, he hit another. Then, the senior guard knocked down another and another still before the first quarter was over. His next barely rimmed out. He had 14 points, Centennial led 17-8 and three quarters remained.



“I hit the first one and felt good, so I just kept shooting,” said Reaves, who scored a game-high 24 points. “I was a little extra motivated because I’m playing against friends, and the crowd kind of got me rowdy, so it was exciting.”



During a 4-11 start to the season, the Chargers, now 5-11, struggled with shooting and closing out tight games. Reaves checked the first box early.



“Kam was fantastic,” Centennial coach Tim Lavin said. “Not only a great lift for him to hit those four threes in the first quarter, but what a great lift for us.”



The Maroons (8-7) came storming back after halftime, when Bailey Dee scored eight of his 15 points and knocked down a three-pointer to give Central a 34-33 lead with 2:39 left in the third quarter.



Central, though, couldn’t improve upon the aspects of the game that coach Jeff Finke has opined throughout the season. His team’s defense simply hasn’t been good enough, Finke has said throughout the season, and Friday was no different.



“We allowed a lot of dribble penetration in the lane, and they got a lot of easy looks and made some shots,” Finke said. “We were fighting from behind, and their guys just pressed a little bit, and defense leads to offense sometimes, and when you’re not playing good defense, fundamentally it leads to bad offense.”



Doug Wallen scored 12 points and Tim Finke finished with 10 points, but the junior sharpshooter with double-digit Division I offers couldn’t knock down any of his three-point attempts.



On Friday, Reaves was the sharpshooter. The senior hit a three-pointer in the third quarter when his team was struggling to score and then another in the fourth to push the Chargers’ lead to two possessions at 44-38.



Reaves wasn’t the only Centennial standout in a win that the inexperienced Chargers sorely needed to propel them to a strong second half of the season.



Sophomore Bryson Cowper scored 15 points, Tyrese Williams had eight, and Lavin credited Jaden Roberts-Thomas with solid defensive play in limiting Finke, who came in averaging nearly 19 points.



In the end, the Chargers closed out a close game in a frenetic environment with a stellar shooting effort leading the way. In that respect, it was all Lavin could ask for out of the rivalry.



“I just told our kids, what great composure,” Lavin said. “After losing that lead, we could have folded, but we didn’t. We had some stops. ... With our inexperience, where our record is at, then throw Kam Reaves into the mix, it was nice.”

