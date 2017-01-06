Friday's highlights: Cornjerkers win 10th in a row

In boys’ basketball



■ Argenta-Oreana 67, Maroa-Forsyth 42. The visiting Bombers (9-4) won their third straight game, with Brody Ulrey scoring a team-high 18 points, while Derek Jones and JaColby Boston each added 10 points for A-O.



■ Arthur Okaw Christian 53, Cerro Gordo/Bement 29. The host Conquering Riders (8-10) relied on 15 points from Trevor Beachy — all on five three-pointers he made — 12 points from Oliver Binion and 10 points from Benny Lee to cruise to the win. Paolo Kinsella led the Broncos (4-9) with a game-high 17 points as AOC outscored CG/B 26-12 in the second half.



■ Bismarck-Henning 54, Oakwood 52. In a close Vermilion Valley Conference game throughout, the host Blue Devils (9-6) edged the Comets (8-5) thanks to a game-high 20 points from Colton Story and eight points apiece from Blake Reifsteck and Connor Watson. Chase Vinson scored a team-high 17 points for Oakwood, with teammate Cameron Wise adding 14 points.



■ Bloomington 64, Danville 54. The host Vikings couldn’t knock off the state’s third-ranked Class 3A team, falling in Big 12 play. Day’len Davis-Williams (16 points), Kendle Moore (15 points) and Sean Houpt (11 points) all ended up in double figures for Danville (9-6).



■ Bloomington Cornerstone 63, Uni High 45. Playing for the first time in three weeks, the Illineks (5-6) lost on the road despite 21 points and 12 rebounds from Noah Blue. Varun Chopra (12 points) and Paul D’Angelo (10 points) also factored into Uni’s offensive output.



■ Chrisman 70, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 58. Brian Porter and Kyle Webster each compiled 20 points to pace the visiting Cardinals to a VVC win. Webster finished with a double-double after grabbing 11 rebounds and Bryce Krabel did as well for Chrisman (10-3) with 14 points and 10 assists. Conor Steinbaugh scored a game-high 21 points to lead G-RF (4-12).



■ Cissna Park 47, Iroquois West 22. The host Timberwolves (4-9) won their Sangamon Valley Conference opener behind 13 points from Tristen Kissack and 10 points from Chaz Reetz to go along with superb defense. Austin Saathoff had six points for IW (2-12).



■ Decatur Lutheran 68, Villa Grove/Heritage 65. The host Hawks (9-7) couldn’t pull out the victory after falling behind 62-46 to start the fourth quarter. VG/H’s Connor Wienke led all scorers with 29 points, and Jared Stevens chipped in 12 points.



■ First Baptist Danville 62, Illinois Central Christian 21. First Baptist broke open the game by outscoring ICC 30-7 in the second quarter to take control at home behind 17 points from Kyle Cummins and 14 points from Kris Dixon.



■ Hoopeston Area 72, Armstrong-Potomac 36. Trey Layden poured in a game-high 21 points on the strength of five three-pointers, Logan Walder added 11 points and Lucas Hofer chipped in 10 points to help the host Cornjerkers (12-1) to the VVC win — their 10th straight victory. Shawn Reardon tallied a team-high 10 points for A-P (4-11), which trailed 19-2 at the end of the first quarter and 39-10 at halftime.



■ LeRoy 62, Fieldcrest 53. Nick Perry carried the host Panthers to a Heart of Illinois Conference win with a game-high 28 points and Andrew Umstattd went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points as LeRoy (5-7) snapped a two-game losing streak.



■ Mahomet-Seymour 49, Galesburg 42. The host Bulldogs (10-3) ended a two-game losing skid with a nonconference victory, their eighth win this season by single digits. Cory Noe accounted for more than half of the Bulldogs’ offense with a game-high 25 points to go along with eight rebounds and three steals. Teammate Noah Benedict also contributed significantly with 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals.



■ Milford 63, Schlarman 52. Tyler Schmidt scored a team-high 16 points to go along with six rebounds, Jacob Thompson had 15 points and Kyle McNally contributed 14 points in a home VVC win for the Bearcats (7-6). Chris Stanley tossed in a game-high 17 points for the Hilltoppers (4-5), who received 12 points apiece from Johnny Carnahan and Gavin Gard.



■ Oblong 60, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 38. Shandon Herschberger scored a team-high 14 points for ALAH (3-9) in a home loss.



■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 85, Momence 55. The Panthers (7-2) never let up in an SVC road win thanks to 18 points from Andrew Zenner and 16 points each from Cole Eshleman and Luke Fitton.



■ Shelbyville 70, Clinton 67. The host Maroons lost their Central Illinois Conference debut in overtime after leading 40-26 at halftime. Austin Baker (21 points) and Peyton McCubbin (18 points) carried Clinton (5-6).



■ Teutopolis 99, St. Thomas More 68. DJ Lee scored 18 of his team-high 20 points after halftime in a nonconference loss for STM (7-8).



■ Tuscola 50, Sullivan 46. In the CIC opener for both teams, the host Warriors prevailed after trailing 19-10 at the end of the first quarter. Ray Kerkhoff dropped a team-high 16 points and Lukas Hortin complemented Kerkhoff’s strong game with 15 points for Tuscola (8-5). Bryce Farris sparked Sullivan (2-11) with a game-high 20 points.



■ Urbana 66, Normal Community 60. The visiting Tigers won for the third time in their last four games, with four players scoring in double figures to spark Urbana (7-9) in Big 12 action. Calogeno Dawson and Mystikal Suggs each dropped 15 points, while Kristion Dixon (14 points) and Tyran Pickett (10 points) also played critical roles in the win.



■ Watseka 54, South Newton (Ind.) 46. Brendan Fletcher drained three three-pointers en route to a team-high 14 points for Watseka (11-4), with teammates Nathan Schroeder (12 points) and Blake Castonguay (11 points) each chipping in offensively as Watseka led18-3 at the end of the first quarter.

