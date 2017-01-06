Tilmon, Goodwin to meet Saturday night

Multiple Illinois signees/recruiting targets will be in action today at the Highland Shootout, including Champaign Central’s Tim Finke in a rematch with Chaminade. Here are the games to watch, courtesy beat writer Scott Richey:

Belleville East vs. Webster Groves, 1 p.m.

LANCERS: Future Illinois guard Javon Pickett has scored in double figures in 11 of 12 games this season. The Illini signee has hit the 25-point barrier seven times and has three 30-point performances in the Lancers’ last five games. He dropped a season-high 31 on Collinsville in the consolation championship game at the Collinsville Holiday Classic.

STATESMEN: Junior Courtney Ramey is one of Illinois’ top targets in the 2018 class, and the 6-foot-4 point guard was averaging 21.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 7.6 assists heading into Friday’s game against Marquette (Mo.).



Champaign Central vs. Chaminade, 4:45 p.m.

MAROONS: Central already beat Chaminade once, posting an 84-79 victory to win the Webster Classic championship. Finke was the tournament MVP and started the new year with an offer from Pittsburgh on Monday. The consensus four-star recruit now has 16 total offers, including Illinois and a handful of teams currently ranked in the Top 25 (Creighton, Notre Dame, Southern California and Oregon).

RED DEVILS: Chaminade won the MSHSAA Class 5 state title last season with Jayson Tatum (now a Duke freshman). The Red Devils don’t have that elite talent this season but have three players, including high-major recruit Karrington Davis, a junior averaging at least 18 points.



Peoria Manual vs. Stevenson, 6:30 p.m.

RAMS: Manual is playing this season without a trio of injured seniors who led the

Rams to a Class 3A third-place state finish a year ago, including future Illinois guard Da’Monte Williams. He tore his ACL in early December. But Manual still has a healthy Illinois recruiting target in freshman guard Adam Miller, who got his first offer from the Illini in October.

PATRIOTS: After Illinois and Indiana square off today in Bloomington, Ind., future Hoosier Justin Smith will lead Stevenson against Manual. The 6-7 forward, a one-time Illinois recruiting target, was averaging 24.5 points and 10.3 rebounds before Friday’s game at Libertyville.



Belleville Althoff vs. East St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

CRUSADERS: Althoff took Round 1 with an 83-80 overtime victory in the semifinals of the Collinsville Holiday Classic last week with Saint Louis-bound guard Jordan Goodwin putting up 31 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and three assists. The one-time priority Illini target headed into Friday’s game at Marion averaging 31.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.3 steals.

FLYERS: East St. Louis’ advantage against the Crusaders is its size, boasting a pair of bigs either headed to Illinois (6-10 senior center Jeremiah Tilmon) or piquing some early interest (6-6 sophomore forward Terrence Hargrove). The duo has combined to average 29.2 points, 20.5 rebounds and 5.4 blocks per game.