Saturday's highlights: Danville, Watseka, Clinton boys deliver
In boys’ basketball
Clinton Shootout
■ Danville 60, Dunlap 50. Kendle Moore scored 23 points — 15 in the first half — as the Vikings (10-6) upended Dunlap. Caleb Griffin had five second-quarter assists as Danville built a 34-19 halftime cushion. Day’len Davis-Williams had eight points for Danville.
■ Watseka 72, Argenta-Oreana 47. Nathan Schroeder scored 22 points, Brendan Fletcher had 18 and Blake Castonguay 15 for the Warriors (12-4), who overpowered the Bombers (9-5). Pierce Bradford scored 17 points for A-O.
■ Clinton 74, Maroa-Forsyth 54. Austin Baker had 19 points, Dalton Smith had 14 and Kaleb Murphy-Leach 13 for the Maroons (6-6), who took control with a 17-point first quarter and dispatched the Trojans.
Highland Shootout
■ Chaminade (Mo.) 92, Champaign Central 89. Tim Finke scored 30 points, Bailey Dee had 27 and Doug Wallen 19 for the Maroons (8-8), who lost in overtime. Central hit 14 three-pointers. Finke and Dee had five each. Wallen and Sam Rossow (eight points) had two treys apiece.
Nontournament
■ St. Teresa 50, Unity 33. Jonathan Decker scored a game-high 12 points but was the only Rocket in double figures in a loss at Decatur. Unity (4-6) suffered through a scoreless second quarter and trailed by 13 points at halftime.
■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 61, Shelbyville 47. Andrew Zenner (24 points) and Cole Eshleman (22 points) combined for 46 points as PBL (8-2) won in Shelbyville. Luke Fitton added 10 points.
■ Cissna Park 57, Schlarman 46. Brian Fehr tallied 17 points, Christian Stadeli had 14 and Julian Stadeli added 10 as the Timberwolves (5-9) won at home. Johnny Carnahan tallied a game-high 21 points for Schlarman (4-6).Teammate Gavin Gard had 12 points to go with eight rebounds.
■ Arthur Okaw Christian 66, Heritage (Ind.) Christian 61. Benny Lee’s 21 points led AOC (9-10) to its third win in a row. Trevor Beachy had 15 points, and Brady Mast had 11. Ian Lowry grabbed nine rebounds, and Robby Tucker had five assists.
■ Hoopeston Area 56, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 51. Trey Layden tossed in 29 points — 11 in the fourth period — and Graham Eighner (12 points) drained four three-pointers as the Cornjerkers (13-1) won at GCMS (11-4). The Falcons were led by Ryland Holt with 10 points.
■ Monticello 48, Tri-Valley 46. Luke Stokowski scored 15 points and Johnny Dawson had 13, but it was a tiebreaking basket by Benton Singleton (six points) as time expired that lifted the Sages (8-3) to a win in Downs. Stokowski hauled down nine rebounds.
■ Armstrong-Potomac 53, Iroquois West 43. Cameron Colunga tallied 16 points and Dalton Loschen 10 as A-P (5-11) won in Gilman against Iroquois West (2-13). The Raiders were led by Corey Schunke with 19 points.
■ Chrisman 76, Tri-County 51. Brian Porter had 25 points, Bryce Krabel had 17 points and Ben Brinkley had 10 assists as the Cardinals (11-3) won at home. T.J. Bishop led Tri-County (7-9) with 13 points.
■ Effingham St. Anthony 59, La Salette 51. Coming off an 18-day layoff, the Lions (8-4) fell behind by nine points at halftime and couldn’t recover against a 16-1 opponent. Joel Adese led La Salette with 19 points.
In girls’ basketball
■ Iroquois West 57, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 37. Meara Tilstra hit a game-high 22 points and Grace Schroeder added 16 as Iroquois West (14-2) won at home against GCMS (6-12). Schroeder and Tilstra each pulled down 12 rebounds. Teammate Rachel Carney added nine points and five assists. GCMS was led by Maci Bielfeldt with 10 points.
■ Watseka 56, Milford 34. Summer Cramer scored 20 points, Kennedy Bauer added 12 (including 6 of 6 from the free-throw line) and Kate Norder had 11 points as the Warriors (15-4) won at home. Milford’s leaders were Emily Duis (13 points) and Alaina Portwood (12 points).
■ Monticello 68, Tri-Valley 15. The Sages (13-2) extended their winning streak to five games and cruised past the winless Vikings in Downs.
■ Fisher 66, Uni High 41. Alivia Spenard totaled 18 points and Becca Clanton added 12 as the Bunnies (8-11) won in Urbana. Brittney Enos had 11 points. Lexie May had 10 points and eight rebounds. Aja Trask led the Illineks (3-11) with 20 points.
■ Oakwood 48, Armstrong-Potomac 43. Katelyn Young hit 17 points, Kylie Neuman had 14 and Rylee Dowers 10 as the Comets (16-3) improved to 7-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Oakwood, which trailed 12-10 after one quarter, hit 8 of 13 fourth-quarter free throws to salvage the win. A-P (7-8) was led by Holley Hambleton’s 11 points.
■ Champaign Central 73, Urbana 60. Fess Hawkins and Chanice Willis each scored 17 points for the Maroons (6-11), who had three wins as of New Year’s Day but won for the third time in five days this week while avenging a previous 18-point loss to the Tigers (11-8). Lela McCoy added 13 points. Urbana’s Arieal Scott, held to one first-half basket, led Urbana with 20 points. Lauryn Cross totaled 17 points.
■ Peoria Richwoods 74, Danville 48. Megan Burton (four three-pointers) had 18 points and Mikala Hall (three three-pointers) added 12 for the Vikings (9-7), who dropped a Big 12 Conference decision at home. Danville scored two third-quarter points and trailed by 29 entering the fourth period.
■ Bloomington 65, Centennial 34. Faith Ayodele (18 points) and Shoentera Russell (12 points) accounted for all but four points for Centennial (3-15) and every point after the first quarter in a Big 12 setback at home.
■ St. Joseph-Ogden 50, Peotone 39. Peyton Crowe scored 10 of her team-high 19 points in the fourth quarter as SJ-O (12-5) rallied on the road to beat a Peotone squad it trailed after each of the first three periods. The Spartans held a 19-3 fourth-quarter edge. Hannah Dukeman added nine points for SJ-O.
■ Eureka 55, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 39. Liberty Jamison scored 10 points and Emma Fleming added eight for PBL (10-8), which dropped a nonconference decision on the road.
■ Cissna Park 48, Hoopeston Area 27. Gabby Wessels had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead Cissna Park (11-6) past the visiting Cornjerkers (3-14). Michelle Fehr also had six rebounds. Hoopeston’s Ariel Reeves scored six points.
■ Tri-County 50, Salt Fork 31. Shayne Smith registered 18 points and six steals as Tri-County (15-3) won on the road. Kiersten Price-Wilson scored 13 points and Grace Burnside pulled down 10 rebounds. Salt Fork (5-13) was led by Kayleigh Davis with 13 points.
■ Arthur Okaw Christian 43, Heritage (Ind.) Christian 33. Sisters Alexa (14 points) and Jessica Franklin (11 points) reached double figures as AOC (13-5) won at home. Alexa Franklin also had six rebounds, and Jessica Franklin had six assists. A third sister, seasonlong scoring leader Amanda, is sidelined indefinitely after cracking a bone in an ankle on Tuesday.
■ Neoga 57, Sullivan 46. Chloe Riley had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Redskins (7-9), who lost at Neoga. Ester Miller added 10 points for Sullivan, which led 25-18 at halftime.
In wrestling
■ At Fairbury. Meet-champion Prairie Central had six wrestlers in the finals and produced four champions: Garrett Johnson (126 pounds), Simon Schuler (145), Drew Hoselton (160) and Cade Kerns (195). Hawks taking second were Matt Kerns (170) and Dylan Varney (220). Fifth-place Unity had two titlists, Logan Wilson (170) and Jake Frost (182), as well as two runners-up, Robbie Schmidt (160) and Toby Traxler (195). Seventh-place Hoopeston Area had one champ, Ezra Elliott (113), and one second-place finisher, Dale Ashby (152). Argenta-Oreana, which took 15th, had a fourth-place effort from Makail Stanley (152). Unity’s Iredis Daniels (132) and Cooper Reed (145) took fourth. Hoopeston’s Christian Chandler (145) was third, and teammate Austin Linares (170) was fourth.
■ At Robinson. Griffin Meeker (182 pounds) was 4-0 with four technical-fall wins (outscoring opponents 74-11) and Ty Stegall (138) was also 4-0 for St. Joseph-Ogden, which went 2-2 in dual meets. Teammates who were 3-1 were Jake Wendling (106), Austin McConaha (113) and Jason Bowman (170).
■ At Mount Olive. St. Thomas More, which placed seventh, had four third-place individuals: George Atkins (113 pounds), J.D. Sexton (152), Andrew Mammen (160) and Marlin Smock (285). Eivory Shellman (106) was fourth. Teammates Sean Coffey (126) and Dan Hettinger (170) were fifth.
■ At Geneva. Centennial had three semifinalists and ended with one champion, Justin Cardani. Jerimiah Risinger was the runner-up in his weight class. and Andrew Gordon placed fourth.
■ At Sycamore. Mahomet-Seymour’s Hunter Crowley (195) was the runner-up in a 26-school meet. The Bulldogs placed 10th.
■ At Morton. Urbana teammates A.J. Fox and Luke Luffman were individual weight-class winners.
■ At Downers Grove North. Champaign Central dropped dual-meet decisions to Elgin, Naperville and the host Trojans.
In boys’ swimming
■ At Champaign. Central was fifth, Centennial seventh, Urbana eighth and Mahomet-Seymour 11th in the 12-school Charger Invitational. Central’s Mikey Hynds was the diving champion. Teammate Cam Barnard (100 butterfly) was second, and another Maroon, Luke Thompson (100 backstroke), was fourth. Urbana had a third-place finish from Ethan Chow (100 breaststroke) and a fourth-place performance from Max Zhang (200 freestyle). Centennial’s top individual, Luke Starks (500 freestyle), placed fourth. M-S’ top placer was Josh Ekberg (sixth in 100 breaststroke).
Comments
