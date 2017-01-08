Prep preview, Week of Jan. 9

1. TODAY: St. Thomas More at St. Joseph-Ogden, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

Both teams won their first two Okaw Valley Conference games heading into today’s matchup. Led by Hannah Dukeman (17 points) and Peyton Crowe (15), the Spartans (12-5) won the teams’ first meeting in the State Farm Classic, 56-47. The Sabers (6-9) are led by Emma Blomberg.

2. TUESDAY: Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Rantoul, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

After winning their first Okaw Valley Conference game of the season on Friday against Monticello, the Eagles (10-5) hope to take down a talented PBL (8-2) team, which likely would have won the Monticello Holiday Hoopla if not for a double-overtime loss to champion Ridgeview.

3. THURSDAY: Watseka at Cissna Park, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

Two of the preseason favorites in the Sangamon Valley Conference go head to head. Gabby Wessels and Cissna Park (11-6) come into the game 2-2 in conference play, while Summer Cramer, Kennedy Bauer and Co. (15-4) have begun the conference season 2-1.

4. SATURDAY: Marty Williams Wrestling Invitational, at Mahomet-Seymour, 7:30 p.m.

The Bulldogs host a meet that also includes Centennial, Champaign Central and Prairie Central. Centennial’s Justin Cardani (106 pounds), Prairie Central’s Drew Hoselton (160) and Mahomet-Seymour’s Hunter Crowley (195) and David Griffet (220) will go in as favorites.

5. SATURDAY: Vermilion County Tournament, boys’ and girls’ basketball, Palmer Arena, Danville, all day

Bismarck-Henning will attempt to defend its county title on the boys’ side, although Hoopeston Area likely comes in as the favorite. With freshman forward Katelyn Young leading the way, Oakwood comes in as the prohibitive favorite on the girls’ side.