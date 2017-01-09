N-G Top 10: Boys' basketball (Jan. 10)

Video: N-G Top 10: Boys' Basketball Week 7 » more Videographer: The News-Gazette An 11-game winning streak has Hoopeston Area up to No. 3 in our latest rankings. The scoop courtesy sports editor Matt Daniels.

Parity continues to reign, but Mahomet-Seymour tops our rankings for the fifth straight week. Hereâ€™s more on the latest group, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:

RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Mahomet-Seymour 10-3 1 Corn Belt play resumes for Bulldogs on Tuesday night against Olympia before they begin play at Washingtonâ€™s Teamworks Invitational against East Peoria at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

2. St. Joseph-Ogden 12-3 4 Spartans return home for the first time since winning their own Leader Classic, hosting Villa Grove/Heritage on Tuesday and Okaw Valley Conference rival St. Thomas More on Friday.

3. Hoopeston Area 13-1 6 Top seed in upcoming Vermilion County tournament has won 11 straight games and gets third game with Milford, who Cornjerkers beat 47-45 on Dec. 22 and 64-58 on Nov. 25.

4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8-2 7 Panthers have won their last five games as they prepare to make the short drive south to play at Rantoul on Tuesday in lone game this week for PBL.

5. Danville 10-6 2 After upset of Chicago Curie on Dec. 29 at Pontiac Holiday Tournament, Vikings are only 2-3 in last five games heading into Friday nightâ€™s home game against Peoria Richwoods.

6. Ridgeview 14-1 3 After suffering first loss, Mustangs will look to regroup in Heart of Illinois Conference play with home game Tuesday against Heyworth before traveling to play at Tri-Valley on Friday night.

7. Rantoul 10-5 10 After hosting Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Tuesday, Eagles will head to Thornton Fractional North on Saturday for 5 p.m. game against Chicago Bogan in Bob Hambric Shootout.

8. Chrisman 11-3 â€” Cardinalsâ€™ three losses this season have all come against Paris. The good news for Chrisman, which plays at Schlarman on Tuesday? It wonâ€™t see Paris again this season.

9. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 11-4 8 Falcons will try to curb two-game losing skid when they visit El Paso-Gridley on Tuesday before starting McLean County/HOIC tournament on Saturday against Lexington.

10. Monticello 8-3 9 Sages snapped three-game skid with win at Tri-Valley thanks to last-second shot by Benton Singleton. Next up: Game at Clinton on Tuesday and Friday night home game against Unity.