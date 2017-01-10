Monday's highlights: ALAH girls knock off Warriors

Image Gallery: HS Girl's Basketball: St. Joseph-Ogden vs St. Thomas More » more Photo by: Holly Hart STM's Eliza Kramer (right) prepares to shoot. St. Joseph-Ogden Girl's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Monday, January 9, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School.

In boys’ basketball

■ Danville First Baptist 59, Fishers (Ind.) Christian 33. Nate Cundiff and Kris Dixon each scored 16 points and Kyle Cummins had 15 as First Baptist won on the road.



In girls’ basketball

■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 55, Tuscola 50. ALAH started and finished hot en route to a win at home. ALAH made 7 of 10 first-quarter shots and led 16-14 after eight minutes, setting the stage for a second quarter in which there were seven lead changes. With Liz Shipman scoring nine of her team-high 19 points in the fourth quarter, ALAH recovered from a 44-37 third-period deficit. Hannah Wallen had 11 points and Megan Fifer 10 for ALAH (13-2). Emma Henderson led Tuscola (12-4) with 18 points and teammate Cassie Russo had 17.



■ Sullivan 63, Cerro Gordo/Bement 17. Ester Miller’s 17 points led Sullivan (8-9) to a win in Cerro Gordo. The Broncos fell to 3-12 on the season.



■ Clinton 51, Roanoke-Benson 42. Madi Filkin tallied 21 points and Alyssa Saulsbery had 11 as the Maroons (7-12) won on the road.



■ Mahomet-Seymour 51, Pontiac 36. The Bulldogs (9-9) scored all of their fourth-quarter points from the free-throw line, connecting on 15 of 22 late attempts, to top the visiting Indians. Jordan Hackmann scored 20 points and Erin Lenschow added 14 for M-S. London Acree handled a team-high 11 rebounds.



■ Normal U-High 46, Prairie Central 29. Allison Cagley’s seven points led the Hawks (5-11) in Normal.



■ Judah Christian 60, Illinois School for the Deaf 32. Michelle Miller posted a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Meghan Olthoff just missed with 10 rebounds and nine assists as the Tribe (8-9) won at home. Diana Kannan scored 13 points and Regan Bollant (11 points) drained three three-pointers.



■ Unity 51, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 50. Hannah Rutledge scored 10 points and Harlie Duncan pulled down eight rebounds as the Rockets (11-6) held on for a win on the road. Unity took a 33-26 lead into the fourth stanza. PBL (10-9) was led by Liberty Jamison (19 points) and Mackenzie Bruns (17 points).



■ Monticello 57, Rantoul 24. Rachael Lockmiller scored 17 points, Marissa McPike had 14 and Zanna Myers 10 as the Sages (14-2) dispatched the visiting Eagles. Rantoul (5-15) was led by Kanosha Williams with six points.



■ Oakwood 56, Hoopeston Area 35. Katelyn Young scored 20 points and teammates Rylee Dowers and Paiton Frerichs had 10 points apiece as the Comets (17-3) won at home. Ariel Reeves (14 points) and Olivia Huls (10 points) were the leaders for Hoopeston (3-15).



■ Armstrong-Potomac 49, Westville 38. Angela Sieberns put up 17 points and Nicole Sprague added 10 as A-P (8-8) won on the road in a game tied 22-22 at halftime. Tiffanie Elliott scored 16 points to lead Westville (4-16).



■ Bismarck-Henning 33, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 9. Emily Meidel had 15 points and Annie Nelson added 13 — while combining to make 12 of 12 free throws — to lead B-H (16-5) to a win in Georgetown. The Buffaloes (0-17) were led by Haylee Watson with five points.



■ Iroquois West 55, Milford 34. Grace Schroeder registered 20 points and Meara Tilstra had 17 as the Raiders (15-2) won in Milford. Tayler Fairley grabbed nine rebounds. Milford’s Emily Duis scored 19 points.



■ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 42, El Paso/Gridley 35. Megan Moody scored a game-high 13 points for GCMS (6-13), which fell behind 18-10 after one quarter.



■ Heyworth 54, Ridgeview 41. Stacia Landry and Jordan Talley each scored eight points for Ridgeview (17-2), which lost to an opponent with a 17-1 record.



■ Blue Ridge 51, Lexington 47. Josie Grammer hit 21 points and Hannah Brackenhoff added 10 as the Knights (10-8) won in Lexington.



■ Tremont 44, LeRoy 33. Megan Woltkamp had 13 points for LeRoy (5-12) in a loss at Tremont.



■ Deer Creek-Mackinaw 38, Fisher 35. Alivia Spenard scored 10 points, all free throws, for Fisher (8-12).