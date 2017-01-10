Tuesday's highlights: Kerkhoff rallies Tuscola at end

In boys’ basketball



■ Tuscola 57, Unity 53. Ray Kerkhoff scored 10 of his team-leading 18 points in the fourth quarter and was 8 for 8 from the charity stripe to lead the Warriors. Senior forward Jaret Heath and senior guard Kaleb Williams each had 12 points for Tuscola. The Rockets countered with a balanced scoring attack, led by Steven Migut (18 points), Jonathan Decker (12 points) and Makenzie Heyen (10 points).



■ St. Joseph-Ogden 98, Villa Grove/Heritage 64. Brandon Trimble made five three-pointers and scored 27 points for the Spartans. Brandon Dable and Jordan Brooks each had 15 points and Kolten Taylor finished with 14 points for SJ-O. The Hawks were led by Connor Wienke’s 21 points, Hayden Painter’s 16 points and Jared Stevens’ 14 points.



■ Olympia 51, Mahomet-Seymour 43. Cory Noe had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs. Noah Benedict also had nine rebounds for M-S.



■ Monticello 67, Clinton 57. Calvin Fisher scored 24 points for the visiting Sages (9-3). Luke Stokowski’s 19 points and Johnny Dawson’s 10 points also helped the Sages’ cause. Austin Rauch’s 20 points and Peyton McCubbin’s 13 points led the Maroons (6-7).



■ Uni High 71, DeLand-Weldon 47. Noah Blue led the Illineks with 21 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists. Paul D’Angelo chipped in with 16 points, and Varun Chopra added 15.



■ Arthur Okaw Christian 61, Normal Calvary Christian 39. Senior Robby Tucker led the Conquering Riders with 11 points.



■ Chrisman 52, Schlarman 37. Kyle Webster (12), Bryce Krabel (11) and Brian Porter (10) scored in double figures for the Cardinals. Porter also had five steals. Johnny Carnahan’s 12 points and Jahari McGuire’s 10 points led the Hilltoppers.



■ Salt Fork 44, Oakwood 42. Senior Zach Dable’s 13 points and junior Brady McMasters’ 10 points led the host Storm. Junior Chase Vinson had 11 points and sophomore Bryce Jones put in 10 points for the Comets.



■ El Paso-Gridley 73, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 68. Tyler Schlipf scored a school-record 43 points as El-Paso-Gridley rallied from a 35-17 second-quarter deficit to edge the visiting Falcons (11-5), who were led by Tucker Cribbett (15 points), Bryce Barnes (15 points), Mitchell McNutt (13 points) and Ryland Holt (12 points).



■ Hoopeston Area 60, Milford 50. Senior Trey Layden had 19 points, four steals and seven rebounds for the visiting Cornjerkers. Logan Walder and Ryan Drayer each had 14 points for the Cornjerkers.



“Hoopeston played very well and took high-percentage shots, especially in the second half,” Milford coach David Caldwell said.



■ Fisher 50, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 40. Zach Griffith scored 15 points and had eight rebounds, Jaden Jones-Watkins had four assists and Kade Thomas put in 10 points for the Bunnies.



■ Bismarck-Henning 56, Armstrong-Potomac 27. Colton Story scored 10 points and Connor Watson had nine points for the Blue Devils, who limited A-P to three points in the second quarter.



■ St. Teresa 59, Argenta-Oreana 50. Pierce Bradford had 18 points for the Bombers.



■ Central A&M 55, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 43. Will Cohan scored 11 points and Colton Romine had eight rebounds for the Knights.



■ Ridgeview 74, Heyworth 49. Forward Jacob Donaldson had seven rebounds, five assists and 25 points to pace the host Mustangs (15-1). Guard Tyler McCormick scored 22 points and forward Alex Tongate added 10 points for Ridgeview. The Mustangs shot 57 percent from the field and forced 13 turnovers.



■ La Salette 74, Tri-County 55. Ian Burns scored 13 points, James Deister had 11 points and Jake Schwendeman had 11 points for La Salette. Brock Lewis and Cody Richardson each had 17 points for the Titans.



■ Sullivan 39, Cerro Gordo/Bement 22. Senior forward Bryce Harris led the way with 16 points and Queintan Britton added 10 points for the Redskins. Sullivan held the Broncos to two points in the second quarter. Junior forward Will Wittmer had 10 points for the Broncos.



In girls’ basketball



■ Judah Christian 56, Decatur Christian 34. Sophomore Regan Bollant blocked five shots and scored 13 points to lead the visiting Tribe. Sophomore Meghan Olthoff had seven points, six assists and six steals and sophomore Michelle Miller added 11 points for the Tribe.



■ Arthur Okaw Christian 42, Normal Calvary 19. Alexa Franklin just missed a double-double with a game-high 17 points, eight rebounds and five steals in the victory. Jessica Franklin had five assists and five steals for the Conquering Riders (14-5).



■ Chrisman 56, Villa Grove/Heritage 43. Senior Hannah Eddy scored 26 points and freshman Karrington Krabel added 15 points for the Cardinals (13-7). The Cardinals held the Blue

Devils to eight points in the first quarter.



■ Watseka 51, South Newton (Ind.) 11. Guard Summer Cramer scored 15 points to pace the host Warriors. Magan Harris and Madison Bauer each pulled down seven rebounds for the Warriors (16-4). Watseka’s defense held South Newton to two points in the first half.



In wrestling



■ At Bismarck. Freshman Alex Griffet, junior Donald “Jake” Frost and senior Toby Traxler got pins to lead Unity to a 43-30 win against Bismarck-Henning. Kelton Dykes and Dakota Akins had pins for the Blue Devils,



■ At Champaign. Chance Decker, Justin Roberts, Caleb Grove, Wyatt Heimann, Zach Daebelliehn, R.G. Bradley, Hunter Crowley and David Griffet all earned pins in Mahomet-Seymour’s 65-12 victory against Monticello. Ethan O’Linc had a pin for the Sages.



■ At Champaign. Austin McConaha, Noah Getty, Ty Stegall, Jesse Schlueter and Ben Albrecht pinned their foes to propel St. Joseph-Ogden to a 41-32 win against Centennial. Cameron Nesbitt, Andre Gordon, Jerimiah Risinger and Mikel Porter all had pins for the Chargers.



■ At Champaign. Roberts, Kyle Johnson, Daebelliehn and Bradley got pins for Mahomet-Seymour in its 54-18 win against St. Thomas More. A pair of freshmen, George Atkins and Corey Pollard, earned pins for the Sabers.



In boys’ swimming



■ At Urbana. Alex Shilts was a double individual winner for Centennial, winning the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 backstroke and leading the Chargers to a 111-68 win against Urbana. Luke Starks captured the 200 freestyle, Evan Hobson took the 100 butterfly and Cole Grimes triumphed in the 100 freestyle for the Chargers. Meanwhile, Centennial’s Damien McMullen captured the diving competition. Tigers swimmer Ethan Chow won the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke, while Max Zhang took the 500 freestyle.











