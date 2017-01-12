B-H's Story, Reifsteck take on bigger roles

BISMARCK — After celebrating a Vermilion County tournament championship a year ago at Danville’s Palmer Arena, plenty changed for the Bismarck-Henning boys’ basketball team.



Second-team All-Area point guard Dylan Allen and 6-foot-5 inside presence Connor Lomax graduated, along with several other key contributors for a team that finished 25-5 but lost its postseason opener in a Class 2A regional semifinal. In addition, experienced coach Gary Tidwell took over after spending a few years as an official.



But Tidwell has had a few All-Area returners to lean on in 6-5 post player Colton Story and point guard Blake Reifsteck.



That’ll be key as the Blue Devils try to begin the defense of their county tournament title at 6:45 p.m. Saturday against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.



Story is averaging 14.3 points and 5.5 rebounds, while Reifsteck is averaging 10.6 points and 4.8 assists.



“I think as of late, they’ve matured a lot in their play, and they’ve shown leadership and confidence,” Tidwell said of his two key veterans. “When those two guys are on, I feel pretty good about our team. I think we keep getting better, and we’re solid defensively, but we’re at times inconsistent on the offensive end.”



The Blue Devils (10-6) come into the county tournament as the No. 2 seed, but they have reason to believe they can take down top-seeded Hoopeston Area (14-1). That’s because they’re the only team to have beaten the Cornjerkers this season, doing so with a 54-47 win on Nov. 26 on Hoopeston’s home court, and in their rematch on Dec. 6, they fell 55-51 in overtime. The two are in opposite pools at the county tournament, meaning the only chance they could meet is on Jan. 21 when the fifth-place game (5 p.m.), third-place game (6:30 p.m.) and championship game (8 p.m.) take place.



“They’re an experienced team,” Tidwell said of the Cornjerkers. “They’ve got some players who have been playing at the varsity level since their freshman year, so they’ve been through the ups and downs of some rocky seasons, and they’re just playing with a lot of confidence. … They’ve really got some nice skilled players who can knock down perimeter shots, which makes them tough to defend. But what gets lost in all of that is they do a great job defensively. … I think that’s the biggest challenge on them is how are you going to score.”