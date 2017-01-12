Thursday's highlights: Danville girls edge Chargers in OT

Image Gallery: HS Girls Basketball: Olympia vs. Mahomet-Seymour » more Mahomet-Seymour's London Acree(22) goes up for a shot between Olympia's Lauren Turner(13) back, and Colby Burt(20) in a prep basketball game at Mahomet-Seymour High School in Mahomet on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.

In boys’ basketball

■ LeRoy 95, Blue Ridge 53. Nick Perry poured in 30 points and Brett Egan had 15 — each playing only in the first half — as the Panthers (6-8) steamrolled the Knights (1-16). Nick Albert had 10 points for LeRoy, which led 36-3 after one quarter and 63-16 at halftime. Blue Ridge’s leader was Sam Duggins (15 points).



■ Cerro Gordo/Bement 66, Decatur Christian 16. Will Wittmer’s 16 points led CG/B (5-10) to victory.



In girls’ basketball

■ Danville 68, Centennial 63. Mikala Hall scored seven of her game-high 38 points in overtime as the Vikings (10-8) won at Centennial (3-16). Hall nailed 13 of 18 free throws. Teammate Megan Burton scored 13 points. Centennial’s leaders were Faith Ayodele (23 points) and Shoentera Russell (21 points).



■ Oakwood 48, Salt Fork 39. Katelyn Young scored 15 points, Rylee Dowers had 14 and Paiton Frerichs 10 for the Comets (18-3), who needed to overcome a double-digit deficit to improve to 9-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Salt Fork (5-15) hit four first-quarter three-pointers and led 16-6 entering the second quarter. Madison Kirby (14 points) and Kayleigh Davis (10 points) were the scoring leaders for the Storm.



■ Schlarman 66, Bismarck-Henning 25. Anaya Peoples scored 20 points, Capria Brown had 16 and Sydney Gouard finished with 13 as the Hilltoppers (13-5) won on the road. The Blue Devils (16-6), who were scoreless in the third period, were led by Emily Meidel’s 13 points.



■ Hoopeston Area 48, Chrisman 41. Olivia Huls scored 20 points and Ariel Reeves hit 18 for the Cornjerkers (4-15), who built a 13-6 lead after one quarter and earned a VVC win at home. Breanna Martin had eight rebounds and six steals. Hannah Eddy led Chrisman (13-8) with 19 points. Karrington Krabel totaled 15 points.



■ Westville 54, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 12. Aiyana Austin and Emily Jordan each registered 10 points for the Tigers (5-12), who won at home. Tiffanie Elliott had nine points and nine rebounds.



■ Armstrong-Potomac 49, Milford 29. Holley Hambleton tallied 15 points to lead A-P (9-8) to a win at home. Emily Duis led Milford (5-11) with 17 points, including shooting 10 of 10 from the free-throw line.



■ St. Thomas More 27, Monticello 26. Eliza Kramer hit a game-high 12 points as the Sabers (8-9) stunned the visiting Sages (14-3) in Okaw Valley Conference play. Monticello’s Tatum McCall scored 11 points against her former team.



■ Unity 50, Rantoul 46. Abby Maxwell had game-high totals of 16 points and eight rebounds as the Rockets (12-6) won an OVC game in Tolono. Elyce Knudsen added 15 points. Kanosha Williams led the Eagles (5-17) with 13 points.



■ Fisher 48, Flanagan/Cornell 47. Becca Clanton scored 15 points for the Bunnies (9-12), who overcame an 18-10 deficit after one quarter for their narrow Heart of Illinois Conference home win. Brittney Enos and Alivia Spenard each hit 11 points for Fisher.



■ LeRoy 45, Blue Ridge 35. Megan Woltkamp had 13 points and Skielyr Trenkle had 10 as the Panthers (6-12) won an HOIC game at home. Blue Ridge (10-9) was led by Alex Specht’s 12 points.



■ Ridgeview 68, Tri-Valley 27. Jordan Talley hit 22 points and Ali Coley added 12 for Ridgeview (18-2), which won an HOIC game at Downs.



■ Heyworth 59, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 33. Claire Retherford led GCMS (6-14) with seven points in an HOIC loss to the visiting Hornets (18-1).



■ Iroquois West 65, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 57. Grace Schroeder put up 26 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists as the Raiders (17-2) won a Sangamon Valley Conference game in Gilman. Teammate Meara Tilstra had 23 points and eight rebounds. PBL (10-10) received 16 points apiece from Mackenzie Bruns and Valeree Johnson.



■ Tuscola 47, Clinton 32. Emma Henderson scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds while Natalie Bates had 14 points to go with seven rebounds as the Warriors (13-4) won a Central Illinois Conference game at home. Alyssa Saulsbery led Clinton (7-13) with seven points.



■ Cissna Park 37, Watseka 30. Gabby Wessels’ 13 points led Cissna Park (12-6) to a win at home against the Warriors (16-5). Emily Bunting was Watseka’s top scorer (10 points).



■ Sullivan 57, St. Teresa 52. Haley Rose and Avery Still had 11 points apiece for the Redskins (9-9), who needed overtime in their CIC win at home. Chloe Riley hauled down a team-high 14 rebounds.



■ Arthur Okaw Christian 52, Cowden-Herrick 42. Jessica Franklin hit a career-high 19 points as AOC (15-5) won on the road.



■ Tri-County 70, Cumberland 20. Kiersten Price-Wilson registered 19 points and Shayne Smith had 14 as the Titans (16-3) took a 24-0 lead after one quarter and won a Little Okaw Valley Southeast game in Toledo.



■ Villa Grove/Heritage 48, Martinsville 17. Alana Campbell scored 17 points and Aliya Holloman had 12 for VG/H (10-10), which won at home in LOVC SE action.



■ Decatur Lutheran 46, Argenta-Oreana 40. The Bombers (0-16) remained winless after an LOVC Northwest loss at home.



■ Okaw Valley 71, Cerro Gordo/Bement 25. The Broncos (3-13) dropped an LOVC NW game at home.



In wrestling

■ At Stanford. Sixth-rated Mahomet-Seymour (Class 2A) received first-period pins from Cameron Livingston (113 pounds), Lucas Morgan (152), R.G. Bradley (182), Hunter Crowley (195) and David Griffet (220) in a 56-22 win against Pontiac. Other Bulldogs pinners were Chance Decker (106) and Ben Stahl (285). In M-S’ 54-16 decision over Class 1A No. 12 Prairie Central, Decker, Livingston, Morgan, Bradley, Griffet and Stahl had pins. PC’s lone pinner was Corbin Moser (120).



■ At Paxton. Dale Ashby (152 pounds), Eliseo Zamora (160) and Austin Linares (170) had pins for Hoopeston Area, which posted a 54-16 dual-meet win against Paxton-Buckley-Loda.



■ At Clinton. In a showdown between state-ranked Class 1A programs, No. 7 Clinton handled No. 20 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher 42-30.



■ At Bismarck. Monticello picked up two wins, 52-18 over the Blue Devils and 39-38 over Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Sages with pins against B-H were Aiden York (106 pounds), Ethan O’Linc (130), Hunter Weeks (126), Kaehl VanDalsen (152), Seth Menacher (182) and Jacob Rhoads (195). B-H’s Cody Miller (220) had a pin against Monticello. The Blue Devils dropped a 53-29 decision to Westville/G-RF.



■ At Petersburg. Trevor Bulington (152 pounds), Jacob Conaty (170), Dylan Woolridge (182) and Alex LaMont (220) had pins for LeRoy/Tri-Valley, which dropped a 39-35 decision to PORTA.



In boys’ swimming

■ At Champaign. Alex Shilts was a two-event winner (50-yard freestyle and 100 freestyle) for Centennial, which placed second to Normal West, 149-135, in a three-school meet that also included Bloomington Central Catholic. Other Chargers winners were Luke Starks (200 freestyle), Damien McMullen (diving), Cole Grimes (100 backstroke) and Evan Hobson (100 breaststroke).