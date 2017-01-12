Thursday's highlights: Danville girls edge Chargers in OT
In boys’ basketball
■ LeRoy 95, Blue Ridge 53. Nick Perry poured in 30 points and Brett Egan had 15 — each playing only in the first half — as the Panthers (6-8) steamrolled the Knights (1-16). Nick Albert had 10 points for LeRoy, which led 36-3 after one quarter and 63-16 at halftime. Blue Ridge’s leader was Sam Duggins (15 points).
■ Cerro Gordo/Bement 66, Decatur Christian 16. Will Wittmer’s 16 points led CG/B (5-10) to victory.
In girls’ basketball
■ Danville 68, Centennial 63. Mikala Hall scored seven of her game-high 38 points in overtime as the Vikings (10-8) won at Centennial (3-16). Hall nailed 13 of 18 free throws. Teammate Megan Burton scored 13 points. Centennial’s leaders were Faith Ayodele (23 points) and Shoentera Russell (21 points).
■ Oakwood 48, Salt Fork 39. Katelyn Young scored 15 points, Rylee Dowers had 14 and Paiton Frerichs 10 for the Comets (18-3), who needed to overcome a double-digit deficit to improve to 9-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Salt Fork (5-15) hit four first-quarter three-pointers and led 16-6 entering the second quarter. Madison Kirby (14 points) and Kayleigh Davis (10 points) were the scoring leaders for the Storm.
■ Schlarman 66, Bismarck-Henning 25. Anaya Peoples scored 20 points, Capria Brown had 16 and Sydney Gouard finished with 13 as the Hilltoppers (13-5) won on the road. The Blue Devils (16-6), who were scoreless in the third period, were led by Emily Meidel’s 13 points.
■ Hoopeston Area 48, Chrisman 41. Olivia Huls scored 20 points and Ariel Reeves hit 18 for the Cornjerkers (4-15), who built a 13-6 lead after one quarter and earned a VVC win at home. Breanna Martin had eight rebounds and six steals. Hannah Eddy led Chrisman (13-8) with 19 points. Karrington Krabel totaled 15 points.
■ Westville 54, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 12. Aiyana Austin and Emily Jordan each registered 10 points for the Tigers (5-12), who won at home. Tiffanie Elliott had nine points and nine rebounds.
■ Armstrong-Potomac 49, Milford 29. Holley Hambleton tallied 15 points to lead A-P (9-8) to a win at home. Emily Duis led Milford (5-11) with 17 points, including shooting 10 of 10 from the free-throw line.
■ St. Thomas More 27, Monticello 26. Eliza Kramer hit a game-high 12 points as the Sabers (8-9) stunned the visiting Sages (14-3) in Okaw Valley Conference play. Monticello’s Tatum McCall scored 11 points against her former team.
■ Unity 50, Rantoul 46. Abby Maxwell had game-high totals of 16 points and eight rebounds as the Rockets (12-6) won an OVC game in Tolono. Elyce Knudsen added 15 points. Kanosha Williams led the Eagles (5-17) with 13 points.
■ Fisher 48, Flanagan/Cornell 47. Becca Clanton scored 15 points for the Bunnies (9-12), who overcame an 18-10 deficit after one quarter for their narrow Heart of Illinois Conference home win. Brittney Enos and Alivia Spenard each hit 11 points for Fisher.
■ LeRoy 45, Blue Ridge 35. Megan Woltkamp had 13 points and Skielyr Trenkle had 10 as the Panthers (6-12) won an HOIC game at home. Blue Ridge (10-9) was led by Alex Specht’s 12 points.
■ Ridgeview 68, Tri-Valley 27. Jordan Talley hit 22 points and Ali Coley added 12 for Ridgeview (18-2), which won an HOIC game at Downs.
■ Heyworth 59, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 33. Claire Retherford led GCMS (6-14) with seven points in an HOIC loss to the visiting Hornets (18-1).
■ Iroquois West 65, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 57. Grace Schroeder put up 26 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists as the Raiders (17-2) won a Sangamon Valley Conference game in Gilman. Teammate Meara Tilstra had 23 points and eight rebounds. PBL (10-10) received 16 points apiece from Mackenzie Bruns and Valeree Johnson.
■ Tuscola 47, Clinton 32. Emma Henderson scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds while Natalie Bates had 14 points to go with seven rebounds as the Warriors (13-4) won a Central Illinois Conference game at home. Alyssa Saulsbery led Clinton (7-13) with seven points.
■ Cissna Park 37, Watseka 30. Gabby Wessels’ 13 points led Cissna Park (12-6) to a win at home against the Warriors (16-5). Emily Bunting was Watseka’s top scorer (10 points).
■ Sullivan 57, St. Teresa 52. Haley Rose and Avery Still had 11 points apiece for the Redskins (9-9), who needed overtime in their CIC win at home. Chloe Riley hauled down a team-high 14 rebounds.
■ Arthur Okaw Christian 52, Cowden-Herrick 42. Jessica Franklin hit a career-high 19 points as AOC (15-5) won on the road.
■ Tri-County 70, Cumberland 20. Kiersten Price-Wilson registered 19 points and Shayne Smith had 14 as the Titans (16-3) took a 24-0 lead after one quarter and won a Little Okaw Valley Southeast game in Toledo.
■ Villa Grove/Heritage 48, Martinsville 17. Alana Campbell scored 17 points and Aliya Holloman had 12 for VG/H (10-10), which won at home in LOVC SE action.
■ Decatur Lutheran 46, Argenta-Oreana 40. The Bombers (0-16) remained winless after an LOVC Northwest loss at home.
■ Okaw Valley 71, Cerro Gordo/Bement 25. The Broncos (3-13) dropped an LOVC NW game at home.
In wrestling
■ At Stanford. Sixth-rated Mahomet-Seymour (Class 2A) received first-period pins from Cameron Livingston (113 pounds), Lucas Morgan (152), R.G. Bradley (182), Hunter Crowley (195) and David Griffet (220) in a 56-22 win against Pontiac. Other Bulldogs pinners were Chance Decker (106) and Ben Stahl (285). In M-S’ 54-16 decision over Class 1A No. 12 Prairie Central, Decker, Livingston, Morgan, Bradley, Griffet and Stahl had pins. PC’s lone pinner was Corbin Moser (120).
■ At Paxton. Dale Ashby (152 pounds), Eliseo Zamora (160) and Austin Linares (170) had pins for Hoopeston Area, which posted a 54-16 dual-meet win against Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
■ At Clinton. In a showdown between state-ranked Class 1A programs, No. 7 Clinton handled No. 20 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher 42-30.
■ At Bismarck. Monticello picked up two wins, 52-18 over the Blue Devils and 39-38 over Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Sages with pins against B-H were Aiden York (106 pounds), Ethan O’Linc (130), Hunter Weeks (126), Kaehl VanDalsen (152), Seth Menacher (182) and Jacob Rhoads (195). B-H’s Cody Miller (220) had a pin against Monticello. The Blue Devils dropped a 53-29 decision to Westville/G-RF.
■ At Petersburg. Trevor Bulington (152 pounds), Jacob Conaty (170), Dylan Woolridge (182) and Alex LaMont (220) had pins for LeRoy/Tri-Valley, which dropped a 39-35 decision to PORTA.
In boys’ swimming
■ At Champaign. Alex Shilts was a two-event winner (50-yard freestyle and 100 freestyle) for Centennial, which placed second to Normal West, 149-135, in a three-school meet that also included Bloomington Central Catholic. Other Chargers winners were Luke Starks (200 freestyle), Damien McMullen (diving), Cole Grimes (100 backstroke) and Evan Hobson (100 breaststroke).
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.