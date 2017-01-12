Zilis: Vermilion County tourney storylines

Preps coordinator Anthony Zilis has storylines pertaining to the Vermilion County tournament, which tips off Saturday at Danville’s Palmer Arena:



Young not playing like a freshman



FITHIAN — Thus far this season, Oakwood freshman Katelyn Young dominated opponents. Almost too much.



The 6-foot-1 Division I prospect averaged 19.6 points through the first 17 games of her high school career on 61.8 percent shooting to go with 10.1 rebounds per game. And her teammates, coach Jeff Ford said, sometimes stood back in awe.



“There was lot of standing around and watching,” Ford said. “She is such a dominant player, and they would just kind of stand and look around and wait for her to do something. Part of it is youth, understanding when it’s their time to step in and contribute. A lot of it is looking at concentrating on seeing what she is going to do and then reacting to that versus them actually just playing around her and contributing.”



One teammate who is adjusting to a new role around Young’s prowess is sophomore Kylie Neuman. The point guard averaged 12.1 points per game last season and was the player Ford looked to for putting the ball in the basket consistently.



“The adjustment for her from this year to last year is she was our go-to scorer,” Ford said. “She’s had to understand and kind of adjust to being that person who’s going to distribute the ball and look for assists versus being that person that has to score.”



After winning 13 of their first 14 games this season, the Comets lost to Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond and Chrisman in the span of three games in the ALAH Knights Classic, which Ford dubbed a slump. The Comets, though, are in much better standing than they were a year ago, when they went 10-20. After Thursday night’s home win against Salt Fork, the Comets (18-3) have won four in a row and enter the Vermilion County tournament as the top seed before they begin tournament play at 8 p.m. on Monday against Westville.



Much of that has to do with Young’s impact, which Ford only expects to grow.



“I think she’s been what I expected. She’s got such a higher ceiling, though,” Ford said. “Just her work ethic and her court awareness and just game (intelligence) is what I expected. I see her probably developing her game a little more outside.



“She doesn’t take many three-point shots, but she’s got a fantastic shot. We leverage herself so much in the post because she can be somewhat dominant there. But I’m starting to pull her out a little bit more because we’re getting a lot of box-and-ones and double teams, and that’s what teams are doing now that they maybe weren’t adjusting to early in the year. So I’m starting to pull her out so she gets more comfortable with the outside game.”



Veterans vital to Cornjerkers’ success



HOOPESTON — Six times, the Hoopeston Area boys’ basketball team has finished regulation of a game with the score within a five-point margin. And at the end of all six of those games, the Cornjerkers came out on top.



“There’s really no secret to it,” coach Matthew Colston said. “The kids have just played well when they’ve needed to play well.”



Hoopeston Area comes into the Vermilion County tournament as the No. 1 seed, and it has those close wins to thank.



The improvement from last season’s 17-10 campaign, though, is no surprise to Colston. With leading scorer Trey Layden back and averaging 18.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game to go with double-digit scoring from Ryan Drayer (13.2 ppg) and Logan Walder (11.3 ppg), the Cornjerkers are 14-1 and have won their last 12 games before they open the county tournament with an 8 p.m. game on Tuesday against Oakwood at Danville’s Palmer Arena.



“I thought we could be pretty good,” Colston said. “The kids have met pretty much all their expectations. We don’t want to get wrapped up in all of the success we’ve had. We just want to keep getting better.”



The Cornjerkers could equal last season’s win total with a championship next week. If it takes a close win to do it, Colston knows his team is up to the challenge.



“We’ve got a veteran team, and I have a lot of faith in my kids, and they make a lot of good decisions at this point,” Colston said. “They’ve been through a lot. We’ve seen a lot of ups and downs. They know if they get down 11 or 12 in the first quarter that they can come back and win, and they know if they get up 11 or 12, they can make a run. They know what it takes to win a close game in the fourth quarter, and I’ve got a lot of faith in them at this point.”



Blue Devils vying for more balance



BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning girls’ basketball team has one of the most potent young backcourts in the area, with freshman Emily Meidel and sophomore Annie Nelson combining, on average, for 25.8 points per game. Coach Mike Stephens’ team has ridden that duo to a 16-6 record.



Still, Stephens is looking for more offensive production out of the rest of his team, which averages just under 10 points per game beyond Meidel and Nelson.



“I think it’s no secret that we need to get scoring from more than two kids,” Stephens said. “We’ve started to see Hunter Edwards and Sierra Bryant and Hailey Johnson all step up in that area.”



The Blue Devils enter the Vermilion County tournament as the No. 2 seed, meaning they may take on Oakwood for the championship if both teams emerge at the top of their respective pools.



First, they’ll have to deal with Georgetown-Ridge Farm (1:30 p.m. Saturday), Hoopeston Area (6:30 p.m. Monday) and Armstrong-Potomac (8 p.m. Wednesday), the latter of which beat Bismarck-Henning 29-24 earlier this season, if they want to advance to next Friday night’s title game.



When his team heads to Palmer Arena, Stephens hopes it has more than two offensive options. Even if it doesn’t, though, he’s certain his team has a strong core on the other side of the ball.



“These kids are fairly young, and I think some of them are going to blossom offensively,” Stephens said. “As a coach, you always want it to happen more quickly than maybe it’s going to.



“I think one of the things I’m most pleased about is as we wait for that to develop a little bit more, Hunter Edwards, Emma Clapp (and) Hailey Johnson have really picked up their play on the defensive end. That’s been a big addition to it. That way we’re able to knock some things loose and get out in transition.”