Central bounces Big 12 rival Urbana

Image Gallery: HS Boys Basketball: Central vs. Urbana » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Central's BAiley Dee(1) drives into the lane in a prep basketball game at Central in Champaign on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

CHAMPAIGN — For one moment, Bailey Dee let it slip.



Champaign Central boys’ basketball coach Jeff Finke has lectured his team on staying even-keeled, not taking the highs too high and not dipping with the lows.



“For us, we let the good things go up and the bad things go way down, and when you have those swings in emotion, it’s hard to sustain a good performance,” Finke said. “When you play just even-keeled and you get up and just play the next play, the lows don’t go nearly as low. Our guys are starting to understand that.”



But Dee was excited after he scored a basket and was fouled during the first half of Friday’s 96-58 win against Big 12 Conference foe Urbana.



Finke didn’t have to remind Dee to keep his emotions in check. The official did it for him, giving him a technical foul.



Other than that, Dee’s first half was stellar. The sophomore racked up 20 of his game-high 22 points before the break, and the Maroons (9-8) went into the half with a 52-30 lead.



“We talked about playing with emotion versus playing emotionally, and I got a little emotional on the tech,” Dee said. “But I calmed down after that.”



For the Maroons, the season has gone up and down, with a few positive performances in tournaments but a sluggish start to conference play, including a loss to Centennial last Friday. Last Saturday, though, they made it to overtime against Chaminade, the No. 1 team in Missouri’s Class 5 and one the Maroons defeated earlier in the season.



“We’re just trying to find out who we really are,” said Tim Finke, who scored 19 points on Friday. “After Centennial, we went up and played Chaminade and lost a close one. We thought we came together in that game. This was a game to find out who we really are. … We’re trying to define ourselves on the defensive end. That’s been our focus in practice.”



Urbana (7-10) also has shown signs of improvement from a 4-21 season last year. Last Friday, the Tigers topped Normal Community, a team that defeated Central earlier this season.



On Friday, Central transfer Calogeno Dawson hit four three-pointers in the first half and scored 14 points overall, but it wasn’t nearly enough for the Tigers.



“I think sometimes when you haven’t beaten a team for a long period of time, it creates doubt in your mind, so we just have to learn to fight back,” Urbana coach Verdell Jones said. "I'm not disappointed in them, I’m disappointed for them. … Everybody talks about signature wins, but I think there’s such a thing as signature losses, a loss that stings in such a way that it galvanizes you for the rest of the journey, and hopefully that’s what this did.”

The Maroons entered the season ranked in the AP Top 10. And even while they’ve gone through their dips this season, they haven’t lost sight of the fact that, when they’re at their best, they can be a top team in the state.

“I feel like we’re a state team,” Dee said. “We’ve got high goals for ourselves. We had high goals coming into the season, and we still have high goals.”



Vikings prevail. The high-powered duo of Kendle Moore and Day’len Davis-Williams carried Danville to a 73-59 home win against Peoria Richwoods on Friday, the second consecutive victory for the Vikings (11-6).



Moore and Davis-Williams each finished with 19 points as 11 Vikings hit the scoring column to help Danville, which led 34-24 at halftime, steadily pull away from Richwoods in the second half.



Chargers stumble. A week after knocking off rival Central on the Maroons’ home court, host Centennial lost 66-40 to Bloomington, the third-ranked team in Class 3A in the latest Associated Press statewide poll.



Centennial (5-12) had the game tied at 16 after the first quarter. It went into halftime down 24-18 and couldn’t recover in the second half. Kam Reaves led the Chargers with nine points.