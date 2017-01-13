Friday's highlights: LeRoy grapplers squeak past GCMS/Fisher

Image Gallery: HS Boy's Basketball: St. Joseph-Ogden vs St. Thomas More » more Photo by: Holly Hart St. Joe's Jack Cook (#2) shoots as St. Thomas More's Nick Fruehling (#11) goes in for the block. St. Joseph-Ogden Boy's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Friday, January 13, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School. St. Thomas More defeated St. Joe 75-65 Image Gallery

In boys’ basketball

Team Works Invitational

■ Mahomet-Seymour 59, East Peoria 37. The Bulldogs avoided a two-game losing streak with a win in their tournament opener at Washington. Cory Noe led M-S (11-4) with a game-high 20 points and six rebounds, but he wasn’t the only Bulldog to contribute. Blake Lester (11 points), Bradley Hamilton (10 points) and Chandler Anderson (eight points) all played pivotal roles for M-S.



Lake Zurich Dayspring Classic

■ Arthur Okaw Christian 52, Oakhill Christian 46. In their sixth consecutive victory, the Conquering Riders (12-10) received 13 points from Robby Tucker and 10 points from Trevor Beachy to reach today’s semifinals, where they'll face Hammond (Ind.) Baptist at 12:30 p.m. AOC went 22 of 26 from the foul line to close out the win.



■ Arthur Okaw Christian 66, Berean 36. AOC relied on a game-high 19 points from Beachy and 10 points from Benny Lee to cruise to the win in its tournament opener.

Nontournament

■ Cissna Park 44, Clifton Central 33. The visiting Timberwolves (6-10) had balanced scoring to pull off the Sangamon Valley Conference victory, with Christian Stadeli (11 points) and Tristen Kissack (nine points) leading the way.



■ Prairie Central 51, Chillicothe IVC 45. The Hawks (6-8) won their third consecutive game, fending off the host Grey Ghosts in Corn Belt action. Tyler Burnett paced Prairie Central with a team-high 14 points, while Tom Shafer added 12 points and Luke Crane contributed nine points.



■ Ridgeview 56, Tri-Valley 41. The Mustangs broke open the game with a strong second quarter, outscoring the host Vikings 17-4 to take a 27-13 halftime lead and hold on for the Heart of Illinois Conference win. Tyler McCormick sparked Ridgeview (16-1) with 23 points, while Devon Kelly (14 points) and Noah Young (12 points) chipped in.



■ Uni High 66, Normal Calvary 57. The Illineks (7-6) won at home thanks to 26 points from Varun Chopra, 17 points and 12 rebounds from Paul D’Angelo and 14 points and 11 rebounds from Van Gundersen.



■ Watseka 65, Iroquois West 43. The visiting Warriors (13-5) relied on 21 points from Nate Schroeder, 14 points from Hunter Lee, 10 points from Brendan Fletcher and nine points from Lance Dittrich to easily pull away from the host Raiders in SVC action. Corey Schunke led IW (2-14) with a team-high 10 points.



In wrestling

■ At Fisher. LeRoy/Tri-Valley edged HOIC foe Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher 36-35 as the Panthers compiled six pins. Carson Schaefer at 132 pounds, Gabe Bennett at 138, Trevor Bulington at 152, Jacob Conaty at 160, Dylan Woolridge at 170 and Alex LaMont at 220 all delivered takedowns for LeRoy/Tri-Valley, with Bulington posting the quickest in 1 minute, 4 seconds. Calen Ragle at 126 and Jacob Horsch at 145 registered both of the Falcons’ pins.