STM boys' hoops surprises host SJ-O

St. Joe's Jack Cook (#2) shoots as St. Thomas More's Nick Fruehling (#11) goes in for the block. St. Joseph-Ogden Boy's Basketball vs St. Thomas More, Friday, January 13, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School. St. Thomas More defeated St. Joe 75-65

ST. JOSEPH — St. Thomas More did everything it needed to do to withstand a 41-point performance by St. Joseph-Ogden guard Brandon Trimble.

The Sabers hit their three-pointers on Friday night — early, too — in building a halftime lead they never relinquished. The Sabers also hit their free throws, with sophomore guard Tanner Klein the epitome of clutch down the stretch.

And just as important, STM didn’t let anyone else hurt it.

Trimble, the area’s leading scorer, got his points. The rest of the Spartans really didn’t, and the Sabers combined all of the above into a 75-65 victory in Okaw Valley Conference action.

“We wanted to make him work for every shot, contest every shot,” STM coach Matt Kelley said of Trimble. “That’s all you can do against a player like that. The key was we didn’t want the other guys to go off. We knew Trimble was going to get his points. We just tried to limit everybody else, and the kids played hard, and that’s the most important thing.”

STM (8-9, 1-0 Okaw Valley) didn’t have any trouble with offensive balance. Klein went 15 of 17 from the free-throw line for most of his 22 points, and Albion Francis led the Sabers’ three-point barrage with four for the bulk of his 20 points.

Nick Fruehling also hit double figures with 14 points, making three shots from deep.

“We knew that we were going to have to shoot well in order to win this one,” Francis said. The Sabers shot 49 percent from the field overall but a blistering 55 percent from three-point range.

“We took the right shots, and that’s probably another reason we got the victory,” Francis continued.

Kelley praised his team’s patience on the offensive end during the hot-shooting night. The Spartans (13-4, 1-1) threw multiple defenses at the Sabers, making several changes in the fourth quarter to try to slow them down. STM held strong.

“We moved the basketball well, I thought,” Kelley said. “That was the main thing. Usually when we move the ball, get reversals and take open shots, we’re a pretty good shooting team.

“Where we’ve struggled sometimes is when we take the quick shot. ... (SJ-O’s) such a well-coached defensive team that you’ve got to be patient. If you’re not patient and take that quick shot, they’re going to fly out and get easy buckets in transition.”

SJ-O’s offense was the opposite of STM’s. Spartans coach Brian Brooks didn’t see enough ball movement, leading to more than the Spartans’ fair share of tough shots. SJ-O shot 45 percent for the game but just 30 percent from three-point range.

“The ball didn’t get swung,” Brooks said. “And when the ball doesn’t get swung in this game, I don’t care what defense somebody’s playing, you’re going to shoot tough shots a lot of the time.”

Trimble scored his 41 points on 14-of-29 shooting. He shot 23 percent from three-point range compared with a 69 percent mark overall, mainly finishing at the rim.

Jack Cook added nine points for the Spartans and Jordan Brooks eight, but Trimble was responsible for 19 of SJ-O’s 24 fourth-quarter points in a failed comeback attempt.

“I thought STM did a very good job with that, and I thought we helped them by not moving the basketball,” Brian Brooks said of the Sabers holding everyone other than Trimble in check. “We didn’t run very good offense (Friday), and I thought it showed.”