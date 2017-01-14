Saturday's highlights: LeRoy wins OT thriller

In boys’ basketball



Team Works Invitational

■ Canton 41, Mahomet-Seymour 36. Junior Cory Noe scored 17 points for the state-ranked Bulldogs, who were outscored 17-8 in the final quarter at Washington. Senior Bradley Hamilton had eight points and junior Noah Benedict collected seven rebounds for M-S, which was 1 of 16 from three-point range.



■ Washington 49, Mahomet-Seymour 38. Noe (14 points) was the lone double-digit scorer for M-S (11-6), which was outscored 18-6 in the final period while losing its second game of the day. Noe cleared eight rebounds. Benedict had a team-high five assists.



Bob Hambric Shootout

■ Chicago Bogan 59, Rantoul 41. Senior Martrellian Gibson hit a team-high 12 points for the Eagles (11-6), who suffered an 18-point loss in the seventh annual event at Thornton Fractional North. The teams were tied 6-6 after one quarter.



McLean County Tournament

■ LeRoy 68, Tri-Valley 67, OT. Sophomore Nick Perry (19 points) hit the winning shot at the buzzer aand was one of four double-figure scorers for LeRoy (7-8) in its first-round win at El Paso. Senior Brett Egan had 14 points, junior Will Dooley had 13 and senior Cade Clarke chipped in with 10 points.



■ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 85, Lexington 45. The Falcons (12-5) put up 48 first-half points at El Paso and finished with four double-figure scorers while overpowering the Minutemen (6-10). Sophomore Ryland Holt led GCMS with 18 points and was followed by junior Mitchell McNutt (16 points), senior Tucker Cribbett (14 points) and sophomore Ben Freehill (12 points).



■ Fisher 60, Eureka 39. Senior Zach Griffith poured in 26 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Bunnies (12-6), who secured a Monday game against rival GCMS by handling Eureka (1-13) in a game they led 20-8 after one quarter. Senior Jesse Pedigo scored 10 points and had five rebounds, while junior Jaden Jones-Watkins chipped in with nine points.



■ Heyworth 80, Blue Ridge 24. Senior Dane Houser and junior Nick Homan scored six points apiece for Blue Ridge (1-17), which fell behind 51-13 at halftime against the Hornets (11-4).



Lake Zurich Dayspring Classic

■ Hammond (Ind.) Baptist 54, Arthur Okaw Christian 46. In the semifinals of the 16-team event, juniors Oliver Binion and Benny Lee each had 12 points for AOC.



■ State Line 74, Arthur Okaw Christian 63. In the third-place game, junior Trevor Beachy hit four three-pointers and ended with 12 points, as did Lee for the Conquering Riders (12-12). Senior Robby Tucker tallied 11 points.



Nontournament

■ Watseka 69, Grant Park 36. Junior Brendan Fletcher and senior Nathan Schroeder netted 16 points each and sophomore Blake Castonguay added 14 as the Warriors (14-5) won on Senior Night.



In girls’ basketball



McLean County Tournament

■ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 36, Fisher 33. Sophomore Megan Moody hit a tiebreaking three-pointer with six seconds remaining to lift the Falcons (7-14) to victory. Junior Becca Clanton’s basket had created a 33-33 tie for the Bunnies (9-13), who dropped their second decision of the season to GCMS in a first-round tournament game at El Paso. Moody, who made her team’s only three-pointer, hit a game-high 17 points. Sophomore teammate Claire Retherford had 10 points. Clanton and junior Alivia Spenard each had eight points for Fisher.



■ Tremont 48, LeRoy 31. Senior Skielyr Trenkle and junior Megan Woltkamp each scored 11 points for the Panthers (6-13), who lost to the seventh-seeded Turks (10-11).



■ Blue Ridge 38, El Paso/Gridley 32. Senior Josie Grammer scored 19 points, eight in the fourth quarter, as 11th-seeded Blue Ridge (11-9) topped the sixth-seeded Titans (10-11). Senior Alex Specht added eight points.



In wrestling



■ At Mahomet. Senior Hunter Crowley, who recently moved into his school’s top 10 for career falls, pinned all three opponents and won the 195-pound weight class in the Marty Williams Invitational. Crowley now has 66 career pins. Senior teammates R.G. Bradley (182) and Zach Daebelliehn (170) along with junior David Griffet (220) all placed third. Centennial junior Justin Cardani (106) remained unbeaten by winning his weight class. Urbana had a champion in sophomore Luke Luffman (220) and a runner-up in junior A.J. Fox (182). Rantoul also had a winner in senior Demarius Smith (152) and a runner-up in sophomore Peter McCusker (138). Placing third at 160 for St. Thomas More was senior Andrew Mammen.



In boys’ swimming



■ At Stanford. Senior Josh Ekberg broke the school record in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 19.81 seconds) and also won the 100 breaststroke (1:05.98) to help Mahomet-Seymour place second to Metamora, 188-163 1/2, in a four-school meet. Other winners for the Bulldogs were William Larson (100 butterfly, 1:07.05); Dante Waters (500 freestyle, 6:05.52) and Andrew Smith (100 backstroke, 1:02.54).

