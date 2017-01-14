Vermilion County boys' roundup: Comets get revenge

Other Related Content Vermilion County girls' roundup: Kirby paces Salt Fork

WESTVILLE — The Oakwood boys’ basketball team knew its opponent in Saturday’s Vermilion County tournament opener. After all, the Comets played Salt Fork just four days earlier and lost 44-42.



On Saturday, they dominated defensively in the second quarter, allowing two points on their way to a 48-25 win.



“We just played these guys on Tuesday, so we kind of knew what they were going to do,” Oakwood coach Craig Black said. “We watched a lot of film on them, and we talked about what we needed to do to guard their actions. We did a good job of being help side because they set a lot of screens, and we did a good job of fighting through those screens.”



The Comets (9-6) came into this season as a young team, returning one senior and two players with varsity experience. It hasn’t taken long for this group to jell. After a 3-4 start, Oakwood won five straight before losing two straight two-point games.



“It started out a little rough,” returning starter Chase Vinson said. “We were still getting used to each other. We’ve got four guards who can score from anywhere. We just had to find the (happy medium) and give each other the ball.”



Normally, the guard-heavy Comets play an up-tempo style. They’re 7-0 when scoring at least 60 points. Saturday, though, was a different type of game.



In a solid defensive effort, Cameron Wise hit two second-quarter three-pointers on his way to a game-high 14 points, and Bryce Jones scored 11 to push the Comets over the top.



Tuesday’s contest against top-seeded Hoopeston Area will be a different kind of game, too. The Cornjerkers (14-1) also like to play an up-and-down style, so scoring shouldn’t be an issue.



“They like to shoot the ball, and we like to shoot,” Black said. “I’m excited to play them. It’s going to be tough.”



Westville 52, Armstrong-Potomac 28. Seniors Brady Crain and Ladavion Severado each finished with 13 points for the Tigers (11-7), who built a 17-5 lead on their own home court after one quarter. A-P (5-13) was led by senior Ruger Crozier, sophomore Bryce Franzen and senior Jason Sollars with five points apiece.



Bismarck-Henning 65, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 51. The Blue Devils (11-6) expanded an eight-point halftime cushion into a 55-33 margin after three quarters against the Buffaloes (4-14).