Advanced Prep (Week of Jan. 16)

Each Monday, prep sports coordinator Anthony Zilis will take a look at five area events to circle on the calendar.

Tuscola at Central Girls’ Basketball

Monday, 7:30 p.m.

Both of these teams are on a roll lately, winning four out of five games. Emma Henderson leads the area in assists for Tuscola, while Fess Hawkins is a difficult matchup inside for almost any team.



Okaw Valley Duals

Tuesday

The five Okaw Valley Conference teams will wrestle for conference supremacy starting Tuesday and ending a week later. Look for an incredibly even two days of duals, with matchups defining who will win each.



St. Joseph-Ogden at Rantoul Boys’ Basketball

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The Spartans are coming off of an upset loss to St. Thomas More, and there would be no better way to rebound than beating the defending conference champs. How Rantoul decides to guard Brandon Trimble will be a main point of interest.



Vermilion County Tournament Championships

Friday, Saturday

Hoopeston Area is the favorite on the boys’ side while Oakwood is the favorite on the girls’ side, but both teams will have to get to the title game first. They’ll each lead off the week with tough opponents in Oakwood and Salt Fork, respectively.



Centennial, Central, Danville, Urbana at Big 12 Super Duals

Saturday

This will be a crucial day of competition for these teams as they get ready for individual regionals two weeks later. Each team has multiple state hopefuls, led by championship contenders Urbana’s Luke Luffman (220) and Centennial’s Justin Cardani (106).