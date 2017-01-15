Area college update (Jan. 16): Carter scoring for Red Wolves

Contributor Troy Gentle catches up with ex-area standouts now excelling in college:

■ Freshman Jenny Kimbro, from Salt Fork, made her college debut at the Iowa Border Battle double-dual meet with Illinois and Missouri. Competing for the host Hawkeyes, Kimbro took home a second-place finish in the long jump with a 18 foot, 53/4-inch effort, then tied for fourth in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.72 seconds. She also ran the opening leg of Iowa’s victorious 1,600 relay team. The Hawkeyes will host the two-day Larry Wieczorek Invite Friday and Saturday.

■ Redshirt junior Darren Wynn, from Centennial, went undefeated at the NCAA Division II National Duals held at Fort Wayne, Ind., leading McKendree to a fifth-place overall finish. Wynn, who is the defending Division II national champion at 141 pounds, posted four wins by decision and a technical fall win in the two-day tournament. Currently ranked No. 3 in the nation by both InterMat and D2wrestling.com, McKendree will compete with Wisconsin-Parkside in a dual meet in Kenosha, Wis., on Saturday.

■ Senior Devin Carter, from Centennial, has started 18 games for Arkansas State. Carter leads the Red Wolves at 16.6 points per game and 56 three-pointers. He also leads the Atlantic Sun Conference in three-pointers and is third in scoring. Arkansas State hosts Troy in a conference matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m.

■ Sophomore Terrion Howard, from Centennial, has started 13 games for Parkland. Howard currently leads the Cobras with 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game as well as being second in scoring at 10.1 points. The ex-Charger is tied for fifth in NJCAA Division II in free-throw percentage at 90.0 (36 of 40). Sophomore Luke Beesley, from Champaign Central, is averaging 8.1 points and a team-leading 6.1 rebounds per game in 14 starts. Parkland will face the Olivet Nazarene junior varsity on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

■ Freshman Kiana Coomber, from Prairie Central, has appeared in 15 games for Loyola University. A former News-Gazette All-Area first-team selection, Coomber is averaging 7.2 points per game and is second on the team with 11 three-pointers. The Ramblers continue Missouri Valley Conference play with a road contest against Drake at 7 p.m. Friday.

■ Junior Lauren Moses, from Shiloh, has started 15 of 16 games for Millikin. She leads the team overall with 6.7 rebounds per game, 22 blocked shots and is second with a .494 field goal percentage.

She also holds the individual team highs with 13 rebounds against North Central and four blocks against both Greenville and DePauw. Millikin will host Augustana at 5 p.m. Saturday.