McLean Co./HOIC boys' tourney: GCMS, Ridgeview victors

Video: N-G Top 10: Boys' Basketball Week 8 » more Videographer: The News-Gazette A big weekend for Thad Matta. First, his Ohio State Buckeyes surprised Michigan State on Sunday. A day later, his alma mater moved to No. 1 in our rankings. Congratulations, Hoopeston Area. The latest courtesy sports editor Matt Daniels.

BLOOMINGTON — Even when he’s struggling to make shots, Tucker Cribbett is still never bashful about letting it fly.

On Monday night, though, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s senior guard wasn’t missing much.

Cribbett poured in a game-high 22 points, including five three-pointers, in an intense rivalry game against Fisher that resulted in a 61-52 GCMS win in the quarterfinals of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference tournament.

The back-and-forth thriller came to a head with a 52-52 tie with less than 1:30 to play in the fourth quarter.

After Cribbett nailed a three for a 49-46 lead with over five minutes to go, the Bunnies’ Kade Thomas banked in a runner and Jaden Jones-Watkins hit a three-point jumper from the left wing to build a 51-49 Fisher edge.

GCMS’ Mitchell McNutt then squeezed in a baseline floater, and the two teams traded a free throw apiece before Cribbett calmly buried the biggest shot of the game — a three-pointer off a penetrating drive by Ryland Holt for a 55-52 lead with just over a minute remaining.

“Just keep working,” Cribbett said of his mindset heading into the final quarter. “I’m a confident shooter. I’m going to keep shooting the ball. I have confidence in my teammates to shoot the ball (too), and we had to just dig down deep and keep working.”

“He’s a kid that’s got the shooter’s mentality,” Falcons coach Ryan Tompkins said. “If he’s open, he’s very confident in his ability, and we are, too. He did a great job in stepping up and knocking down some big ones.”

Cribbett and McNutt (19 points) then combined for six free throws to ice the game down the stretch and send the Falcons (13-5) to a win that sets up a semifinal showdown with top-seeded Ridgeview on Friday.

“We had a lot of momentum throughout the whole game,” Tompkins said. “Fisher did a tremendous job of clawing back. They had different guys step up. … We think we have some depth, and we also have some experience. That experience stepped up (Monday) and made some big plays.”

After taking a 16-12 lead after one quarter and a 28-20 advantage with 2:30 left in the second, the Falcons weathered a 7-0 run by the Bunnies (12-7) in which Jones-Watkins buried a three-pointer and a pair of free throws.

GCMS then bounced back with a quick five-point spurt capped by a steal and McNutt floater in the middle of the lane at the first-half buzzer to carry a 33-27 lead into the third quarter.

“We left their shooters open too much, and they made us pay,” Fisher coach Cody Diskin said. “It was a good battle.”



Ridgeview 59, LeRoy 44. Tyler McCormick poured in 25 points and Noah Young added 19 for the top-seeded Mustangs (17-1), who built a 10-point lead after one quarter at the Shirk Center in Bloomington. LeRoy (7-9) was led by Noah Perry with 16 points.